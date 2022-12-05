Read full article on original website
'Queer': Daniel Craig to Star in Luca Guadagnino's Next Film
Actor Daniel Craig is set to star in a new film based on William S. Burrough’s 1985 novel, Queer. Luca Guadagnino, the mind behind Bones and All, will head the project. Based on Burrough’s novella Queer, which was originally written between 1951 and 1953 but not published until several decades later in 1985, Craig will likely play the story’s protagonist, William Lee.
Charlize Theron Talks Working With Patty Jenkins on 'Monster'
Before Patty Jenkins had beef with Warner Bros. surrounding her involvement in the now-canceled Wonder Woman 3, the director had grievances with the folks funding her 2003 Oscar-winning scripted true crime film, Monster. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Monster star, Charlize Theron, who would ultimately nab an Academy Award for her portrayal of serial killer Aileen Wuornos, spoke about her time working with the filmmaker and how she inspired the Mad Max: Fury Road actress to stand up for her craft.
'Empire of Light' Cast and Character Guide
Empire of Light has been described as a love letter to cinema, and this is no surprise considering the man behind the screen. Written, produced, and directed by Sam Mendes, this drama film is set in the 1980s and revolves around a movie theater, its employees, and a love story. The acclaimed filmmaker is best known for bringing the Oscar-winning American Beauty to the big screen, as well as his recent success with the Oscars Best Picture nominee, 1917. A two-time Golden Globe and BAFTA winner, Mendes also directed the acclaimed Revolutionary Road as well as two of Daniel Craig's James Bond films, Skyfall and Spectre.
Kevin Conroy's Last Batman Performance Featured in 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
During 2022’s Game Awards, game developer Rocksteady released a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League featuring Kevin Conroy as the voice of Batman. Conroy’s involvement with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League means the late actor’s final work was in the game, dubbing the character he helped to make famous in the 1990s.
Don Johnson on 'High Heat' and Why Filming Action Is It's Own Skill Set
Don Johnson is a name that is synonymous with suave and debonair characters who possess a flair for action, and he delivers both of these qualities and a splash of comedy in the upcoming action-comedy High Heat. Like another 2022 release, Zach Golden’s High Heat takes place over the course of a single night at a restaurant, and there's no shortage of murder and mayhem in this one too. Ana (Olga Kurylenko) is a meticulous chef with a hidden past, whose restaurant opening is turned upside down by the bad financial decisions of her husband Ray (Johnson). The heat only gets higher when the local mafia shows up to burn down her restaurant and Ana is forced to tap into her past to defend her kitchen.
Mindy Kaling's Best Movies and Series, Ranked From Hilarious to Heartwarming
Mindy Kaling is an unsung hero of comedy. She deserves all the recognition that comes to her, especially with the waves she's made as an actor, writer and producer over the years. Her career started two decades ago, and with so much traction and influence in the industry, the sky is the limit for Kaling.
Olivia Colman & Sam Mendes Talk 'Empire of Light,' Kitchen Zoom Conversations, and Colin Firth
From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes, the personal tale in Empire of Light follows Hilary (Academy Award winner Olivia Colman), a woman who’s trying not to let her difficult past consume her present, even though she’s making some unhealthy choices that push her to the edge. Set in a coastal town in Southern England in the early 1980s, Hilary finds comfort in the Empire Cinema, where she works alongside the newest employee Stephen (Michael Ward), and solace in the power of movies.
‘Wonder Woman 3’ & ‘Man of Steel 2’s Fate Unclear as DC Studios Continues Shakeup
News broke yesterday that sent wildfire through Hollywood, after it emerged that new DC co-chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran had reportedly pulled the plug on a number of projects in the works, including the previously-announced Wonder Woman 3, which was due to be directed by, and written by, Patty Jenkins.
10 Best 'New Hollywood' Movies, According to IMDb
New Hollywood was a movement in American cinema between the 1960s and '70s, where the director took on a greater role than the studio. This era is often cited as a cinematic golden age, producing classics including The Graduate, Rosemary's Baby, and Apocalypse Now. Filmmakers got more experimental and tackled a wider range of themes in their work. They were influenced by the various New Wave movements that were already underway in countries like France and Italy.
Fly to the Moon With With Billy Crudup in First 'Hello Tomorrow!' Images
Warm up your television sets and gather your family in the den, because Apple TV+ has just released new first-look images from its upcoming new dramedy series, Hello Tomorrow!, which is set to premiere in February 2023. Hello Tomorrow! is a new series set in a retro-futuristic world. The series...
How Brendan Fraser Perfected the Cartoonish Performance in 'Looney Tunes: Back in Action'
Hollywood heartthrob Brendan Fraser is making waves yet again, experiencing something of a career renaissance thanks to his upcoming movie, The Whale. The film follows Fraser's overweight recluse Charlie as he attempts to reconnect with his daughter (Sadie Sink). Many thought of Fraser himself as a recluse until recently, having seemingly disappeared from our screens over the last decade. After 17 years of eagerly appeasing producers and audiences by putting his body through the wringer for the sake of his movies, Fraser required multiple surgeries including a laminectomy and vocal cord repair, finding himself in and out of hospitals for seven years. In 2003, Fraser was also the victim of sexual assault by the leader of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, leading to Fraser's depression. Many have branded Fraser's return to A-list fame in 2022's The Whale as a comeback, but as Fraser himself states, "I was never that far away." The actor has worked consistently in that time, appearing in a new release every year, with some highlights including Steven Soderbergh's No Sudden Move and the Danny Boyle-produced miniseries Trust. However, there is a case to be made that the single greatest showcase of Fraser's talent is none other than 2003's Looney Tunes: Back in Action.
'The Whale' Ending Explained: What Happens in Brendan Fraser’s Comeback?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The WhaleDarren Aronofsky’s The Whale has already proven to be one of the most controversial films of the year, which isn’t all that surprising considering Aronofsky’s history of making divisive projects. While Brendan Fraser has received widespread acclaim for his powerful performance as the overweight professor Charlie, the film has been perceived as “fatphobic” by some critics. It will be interesting to see where The Whale ends up landing this awards season; some view it as emotionally devastating, while others consider it to be manipulative and overtly cruel.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Fixed the First's Biggest Issue
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2.Through the array of filthy rich characters that descend on the lavish White Lotus properties for international vacations, HBO’s The White Lotus makes for a clever and thrilling satire of the wealthy elite. While biting in its commentary, Season 1’s satire was noticeably lacking in one area, making it less effective in its discussion of privilege. Given its dearth of native Hawaiian representation, the first season offered the wealthy elite a platform without lending a voice to those affected by their privilege. One of the two native Hawaiian characters, new employee Lani (Jolene Purdy) was introduced in the first episode before being literally and figuratively rushed out of the series, leaving to give birth and never returning. The other, waiter Kai (Kekoa Scott Kekumano), is given more screentime but still reduced to Paula’s (Brittany O’Grady) secret lover, only given traces of depth through his occasional private meetings with her. Similar to Lani, Kai is given a troubling ending; the series finale follows him robbing the Mussbauchers before getting caught offscreen with no resolution for his character.
'Spoiler Alert': How Much of the Tragic Love Story Is True?
Editor's Note: The following may contain spoilers for Spoiler AlertIf you’re still sobbing over the delicate nature of what director Michael Showalter accomplished with The Big Sick, you have another weepie to look forward to. Spoiler Alert tells the powerful story of veteran TV Guide writer Michael Ausiello (Jim Parsons in a career-best performance) and his longtime boyfriend, the photographer Kit Cowan (Ben Aldridge). Despite their very different personalities, the couple keeps getting drawn back to each other as they help one another cope with their respective issues. Michael lives in constant anxiety due to his childhood obesity, and Kit has yet to tell his parents that he is gay.
Why [Spoiler] Should Die at the End of 'Firefly Lane' Season 2
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 Part 1 of Firefly Lane. As any good Netflix series is wont to do, Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 1 ends with a major cliffhanger. Kate Malarkey (Sarah Chalke) learns she has a rare and aggressive form of inflammatory breast cancer. Naturally, she wants to turn to her best friend, Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) in this moment of anguish, but they're no longer friends at this point in their lives, which the first half of Season 2 explains in detail. Some fans might want Kate to survive the second half of Season 2, allowing ample time for her and Tully to make up and live happily ever after. However, there's only one good way for Firefly Lane to end — with Kate's death. Here's why the main character should meet her demise by the conclusion of the Netflix series.
10 Notable Winners of The Palm Dog Award at The Cannes Film Festival
There are plenty of awards shows that give praise to human actors. From the Academy Awards, to the Golden Globes, to the Emmys, human actors in the world of film and TV have numerous opportunities to receive trophies for their work. It's all well and good, of course, as human actors are worthy of praise... but not to the point where they overshadow hard-working canine performers, whose performances tend to go unnoticed, and unrewarded.
'Slumberland' Is the Follow Up to This 1980s Animated Film
Netflix’s recently released Jason Momoa-starring family movie, Slumberland, is based on an early 1900s comic strip from Winsor McCay. What many might not know is that it isn’t the only adaptation of that comic strip that has been done. In 1989 an animated film was released titled Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland. Directed by Masami Hata and William Hurtz, the film has a small cult following these days but is mostly forgotten due to its dramatic production process and box office failure at the time of release. If you are looking for a more developed visit to the land of dreams, it is worth checking out the animated movie, especially if Netflix’s take left more to be desired.
Taylor Swift Sets Feature Directorial Debut at Searchlight Pictures
Taylor Swift is adding another feather to her cap! The singer/songwriter is set to make her feature directorial debut in a feature backed by Searchlight Pictures, Variety has reported. Per the new report, she’ll be directing from an original script written by her. The eleven-time Grammy winner has a...
'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' Is Not Actually About the Puppet
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.As any fan of Guillermo del Toro’s knows very well, there is a fundamental difference between a “children’s story” and a narrative told from a child’s point of view. Pan’s Labyrinth explores loss, war, and imperialism through the eyes of a child, and even Hellboy opens with a flashback to the titular character during his youth. Del Toro understands that what scares us as children will also terrify us as adults, and he uses a deceptively simple approach in his breathtaking version of Pinocchio. You may think that you know the story, but del Toro’s vision is much deeper and darker than any version that you’ve seen before.
Don Johnson Reveals the Iconic Brian De Palma Movie He Turned Down During 'Miami Vice'
Making the media rounds ahead of the release of his latest movie, High Heat, which he stars in alongside Olga Kurylenko, Don Johnson sat down with Collider's own Maggie Lovitt to promote the film, but not before dropping a tantalizing nugget about what might have been a defining moment in his career.
