Sweetwater, TX

bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene Community Band to host Christmas Concert at Historic Paramount Theatre

The Abilene Community Band invites you out to celebrate the holiday season with an evening of music at The Historic Paramount Theatre. The annual free concert will take place Tuesday, December 13th. At the concert donations will be accepted for The Joe Stephens Community Band Endowment Fund. Abilene Community Band...
ABILENE, TX
kacu.org

Abilene’s Winter Lightfest shines in new ways for 2022

More than 57,000 people walked through the United Way of Abilene’s Winter Lightfest last year. A couple of rainy days delayed plans for a few folks this year. But people come from all over the region to enjoy the more than three million lights along a newly paved path in northeast Abilene.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

New tattoo studio could be coming to downtown Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new tattoo studio could be coming soon to downtown Abilene. Art Attack is slated to go into the space at 226 Pine Street next to Fat Bosses Pub. Abilene’s Planning and Zoning Commission gave unanimous approval for a zoning change that would allow the studio to move in, and now […]
ABILENE, TX
High School Football PRO

Abilene, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Canadian High School football team will have a game with Gunter High School on December 09, 2022, 16:00:00.
ABILENE, TX
Rock 108

It’s a Stunning Christmas Night of Lights at Safety City and You’re Invited

I recall the days (in 1976) when all West Texans got together to raise money to help build this little city to teach our school children of the Big Country about pedestrian, bicycle, and automotive safety. Then there's the day when Safety City opened in 1981. Fast forward to today where Safety City is that place where kids learn safety and we all come together to celebrate the holidays.
ABILENE, TX
kacu.org

Historic donation a “game changer” for ACU

The late Dr. Bill and Janie Dukes. Dukes was married to Janie for 73 years. Abilene Christian University is receiving a donation of more than $29 million, the single largest gift in the school’s history. The gift comes through the estate of the late Bill and Janie Dukes. Bill passed away in 2015 and Janie passed away in June of this year.
ABILENE, TX
B106

This Texas House Hides A Hilarious Laundry Room Secret

One thing we all know about Texas: there are a lot of houses in the state. With many different designs, and different materials. But most of these houses generally have normal rooms inside of them. But sometimes, a house comes along that holds a secret that many not be able...
TEXAS STATE
106.3 The Buzz

Whatever Happened to the ‘No Democrates Allowed’ Texas Store?

Here's a blast from the past, anyone remember this Texas store from 2020?. So I was recently reflecting on some of my old posts and one that I had a lot of fun with is the 'No Democrates Allowed' guy. This guy was so infuriated with the election results he banned democrates from his store. Since a democrate is not a real thing, technically no one was banned from the store.He clearly meant democrats.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘I can no longer be part of a denomination that will not uphold… the doctrine’: Several Abilene churches vote to disaffiliate amid United, Global Methodist split

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Churches of the Methodist denomination have been faced with a vote in recent months, to remain with the United Methodists, or disaffiliate and join the newly established Global Methodists. This split has already affected congregations in all parts of the world, including our Abilene Methodist churches. “St. Paul held it’s vote […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Sandifer, Badon highlight newest Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame class

ABILENE, Texas — Wylie High School's state champion football coach Hugh Sandifer, and former Abilene High and ACU football great Jerale Badon highlight the Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame's 2023 class, announced on Wednesday. Sandifer and Badon are two of the 15 total people who will be inducted...
WYLIE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene man arrested for indecency with a child

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man has been arrested for indecency with a child. According to an arrest report, police responded to a disturbance Tuesday at 2018 North 3rd Street. Police arrived to find Mark Morgan arguing with a neighbor. Morgan was found later that night to have a...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Random shooting reported at Abilene park

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3800 block of Vine Street – Theft of PropertyA cell phone valued at $730 […]
