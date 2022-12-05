Read full article on original website
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene Community Band to host Christmas Concert at Historic Paramount Theatre
The Abilene Community Band invites you out to celebrate the holiday season with an evening of music at The Historic Paramount Theatre. The annual free concert will take place Tuesday, December 13th. At the concert donations will be accepted for The Joe Stephens Community Band Endowment Fund. Abilene Community Band...
kacu.org
Abilene’s Winter Lightfest shines in new ways for 2022
More than 57,000 people walked through the United Way of Abilene’s Winter Lightfest last year. A couple of rainy days delayed plans for a few folks this year. But people come from all over the region to enjoy the more than three million lights along a newly paved path in northeast Abilene.
New tattoo studio could be coming to downtown Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new tattoo studio could be coming soon to downtown Abilene. Art Attack is slated to go into the space at 226 Pine Street next to Fat Bosses Pub. Abilene’s Planning and Zoning Commission gave unanimous approval for a zoning change that would allow the studio to move in, and now […]
Master Plan in development for Lake Ft. Phantom Hill, including camping area & restaurant
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A master plan is currently being developed for Lake Ft. Phantom Hill in Abilene. The City of Abilene is currently accepting bids for the master plan project, which they hope will include things like a new fishing pier, a boat dock, a camping area, a restaurant, and more. Whichever firm is […]
Abilene, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
It’s a Stunning Christmas Night of Lights at Safety City and You’re Invited
I recall the days (in 1976) when all West Texans got together to raise money to help build this little city to teach our school children of the Big Country about pedestrian, bicycle, and automotive safety. Then there's the day when Safety City opened in 1981. Fast forward to today where Safety City is that place where kids learn safety and we all come together to celebrate the holidays.
kacu.org
Historic donation a “game changer” for ACU
The late Dr. Bill and Janie Dukes. Dukes was married to Janie for 73 years. Abilene Christian University is receiving a donation of more than $29 million, the single largest gift in the school’s history. The gift comes through the estate of the late Bill and Janie Dukes. Bill passed away in 2015 and Janie passed away in June of this year.
Abilene Christian University receives $29 million gift, largest in school history
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Christian University has received the largest academic gift in school history – $29 million that will be used to support finance students and programs. Late Dr. Bill and Janie Dukes made the gift from their estate, and the funds will be used to create the Dr. William P. and Janie B. […]
This Texas House Hides A Hilarious Laundry Room Secret
One thing we all know about Texas: there are a lot of houses in the state. With many different designs, and different materials. But most of these houses generally have normal rooms inside of them. But sometimes, a house comes along that holds a secret that many not be able...
Could Abilene ISD add a 3rd high school? School board discusses district reconfiguration
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD school board members are continuing their discussion about reconfiguring the number of campuses, and for the first time, the idea of having three high schools was in the mix. At the workshop ahead of Monday night’s board meeting, Abilene ISD staff said they are going to make what they’re […]
Free Meals and Groceries at These 6 Abilene Area Food Pantries
If there's one thing I know about Abilene, it's that neighbors come together to help other neighbors. I've seen it happen time and time again. With the holidays' arrival, there are lots of extra expenses, and the financial struggle can be very real. Abilene is fortunate to have several area...
Whatever Happened to the ‘No Democrates Allowed’ Texas Store?
Here's a blast from the past, anyone remember this Texas store from 2020?. So I was recently reflecting on some of my old posts and one that I had a lot of fun with is the 'No Democrates Allowed' guy. This guy was so infuriated with the election results he banned democrates from his store. Since a democrate is not a real thing, technically no one was banned from the store.He clearly meant democrats.
‘I can no longer be part of a denomination that will not uphold… the doctrine’: Several Abilene churches vote to disaffiliate amid United, Global Methodist split
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Churches of the Methodist denomination have been faced with a vote in recent months, to remain with the United Methodists, or disaffiliate and join the newly established Global Methodists. This split has already affected congregations in all parts of the world, including our Abilene Methodist churches. “St. Paul held it’s vote […]
ktxs.com
Sandifer, Badon highlight newest Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame class
ABILENE, Texas — Wylie High School's state champion football coach Hugh Sandifer, and former Abilene High and ACU football great Jerale Badon highlight the Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame's 2023 class, announced on Wednesday. Sandifer and Badon are two of the 15 total people who will be inducted...
Hendrick Health may soon be out-of-network for Blue Cross Blue Shield members
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Many Abilene residents with Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) health insurance have been confused by a letter they’ve recently received from the company, regarding a change between BCBS and Hendrick Health. The letter text, as obtained by BigCountryHomepage.com, was dated December 1, 2022, and reads as follows: Dear Valued Member, We […]
You’ll never guess what Abilene area businesses are thriving because of inflation
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As rates of inflation continue to rise at a seemingly alarming rate, have you been hitting up the local secondhand stores for your needs? Abilene area thrift stores are reporting skyrocketing business this year, crediting the success to inflation. Two local thrift stores even told KTAB/KRBC this has the best year […]
Many Abilene homes and businesses lose gas services, help is on the way
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Many homes and businesses in Abilene have lost gas services due to a temporary system outage. Atmos Energy crews are working to restore this service to the affected area. If you are experiencing an outage, contact Atmos Energy at (888) 286-6700 and a technician will come out to restore gas services […]
ktxs.com
Abilene man arrested for indecency with a child
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man has been arrested for indecency with a child. According to an arrest report, police responded to a disturbance Tuesday at 2018 North 3rd Street. Police arrived to find Mark Morgan arguing with a neighbor. Morgan was found later that night to have a...
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in Jones County was walking on highway from car parked on shoulder
JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian who was struck and killed in Jones County Tuesday night was walking on the highway from a car that was parked on the shoulder. Ezekiel Ortega, 31, of Bedford, Texas, was struck and killed on Highway 83/277 about a mile north of Hawley just after 6:00 p.m., according […]
Crime Reports: Random shooting reported at Abilene park
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3800 block of Vine Street – Theft of PropertyA cell phone valued at $730 […]
