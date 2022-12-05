Finally able to get to the non-transcript from Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire’s media scrum from Sunday evening. Also some other transfer notes below. Just landed from recruiting and was fired up, got to play in the Texas Bowl in 2018, excited to play in that bowl, treat players right and great atmosphere, going to be good for recruiting and good for our fans. Be shocked if we don’t sell out our ticket allotment, will play a great opponent, they have a good young and old running back. Got to watch them in the Egg Bowl, think a lot of Lane Kiffin, think his humor and what he brings is much needed, we take ourselves too serious. Offensively he is one of the best minds in the country. Excited to play Ole Miss.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO