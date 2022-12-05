Read full article on original website
Texas Tech K Trey Wolff Announces Plans for Senior Season
Texas Tech Red Raiders kicker Trey Wolff was clutch all season long for coach Joey McGuire and company.
Red Raiders vs. Nichols State Colonels
Texas Tech will host Nichols State for the Red Raiders' eighth game of the season.
Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Talks Portal Departures Who 'Did Not Contribute in Any Way'
There are a dozen Sooners in the transfer portal, but Venables says they didn't "carve out a niche" their impact on the roster this year was minimal.
Texas Tech Football Notebook: McGuire Discusses Ole Miss; Transfer Portal Links
Finally able to get to the non-transcript from Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire’s media scrum from Sunday evening. Also some other transfer notes below. Just landed from recruiting and was fired up, got to play in the Texas Bowl in 2018, excited to play in that bowl, treat players right and great atmosphere, going to be good for recruiting and good for our fans. Be shocked if we don’t sell out our ticket allotment, will play a great opponent, they have a good young and old running back. Got to watch them in the Egg Bowl, think a lot of Lane Kiffin, think his humor and what he brings is much needed, we take ourselves too serious. Offensively he is one of the best minds in the country. Excited to play Ole Miss.
Texas Tech QB Enters Transfer Portal
Texas Tech sophomore quarterback Donovan Smith has officially entered the transfer portal.
Texas Tech Athletic shares when fans can purchase bowl tickets
LUBBOCK, Texas- Texas Tech Football is set to go head-to-head against Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl, December 28, at the NRG Stadium in Houston. With so much hype around the game, fans have asked want to know when they can purchase tickets. Senior Associates Athletic Director Robert Giovannetti says...
#2 Amarillo High and #1 Lubbock Monterey to face off on Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s one of the biggest games of the high school basketball season. The #2 ranked Amarillo High Lady Sandies and the #1 ranked Monterey Lady Plainsmen. The matchup could be a potential playoff preview between the top two teams in 5A. The Sandies come into...
Wes Nessman Spiffs Up The New Lubbock Logo [NAUGHTY!]
It appears this logo arrived with a resounding thud, mostly because it's well, a little underwhelming. It says nothing about the town, what it means, what we're about, or why you should come here. Again, this is a "community-wide branding initiative" (spear-headed by the Chamber, LEDA, and Market Lubbock. It is not the City Of Lubbock)
James Darryl Burney
James Darryl Burney, 66, of Tuttle, Oklahoma, passed away on November 24, 2022 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Services are pending with Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory. Darryl was born November 3, 1956 in Wellington, Texas to Marston James Burney and Doris Elaine Cummings. He graduated high school in 1975. On...
2 pedestrians struck by vehicle near Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a call where two pedestrians have been struck by a silver passenger car as they were walking on the crosswalk near Glenna Goodacre and University Avenue. According to LPD, the two pedestrians sustained minor and moderate injuries. It could not...
Lubbock Restaurant Makes Top Ranked Tamales In Texas
In Lubbock, we know we have great food and once again we are showing it. A list was compiled to find the best tamales in the state of Texas. They tried to cut it down to the top 25 and one spot in Lubbock made the list. A staple of...
Thoughts On The New City Of Lubbock Branding
Well, at least they're making an effort. If you have not seen the new City Of Lubbock Branding, it's basically "LBK" with the state of Texas cut out of the "B". So what does this say about our city? Let's go with "Lubbock Is In Texas". I'm not real sure what else I'm supposed to derive from this image.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 49 People Arrested and Missing out on This Seasons First Tamales
It is officially December and that can only mean one thing, the holidays are here! I love the holiday lights, the different celebrations, and especially all the holiday food specifically tamales. I am picky when it comes to tamales so I decided to try every single tamale Lubbock had to offer, creating Lubbock's must try Tamale Trail, with my vote for the best tamales in town.
Chance for rain Wednesday through Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a mostly sunny day and a high in the low 70s in Lubbock, changes will occur overnight. Clouds will continue to increase overnight with areas of light rain and eventually some thundershowers in southern and eastern counties by Wednesday. The best potential for significant rain...
LFR responds to cotton plant fire in East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at an East Lubbock cotton plant on Tuesday night, according to LFR. According to LFR, the call came in just before 8:00 p.m. and units responded to the fire in the 2300 block of East 50th street just after 8:00 p.m.
Viral TikTok Points Out ‘What Your Favorite Lubbock Bar Says About You’
Lubbock TikToker @kyndallkizer posted a pretty funny video about what your favorite Lubbock bar says about you. It's a bit harsh, but there is an undeniable element of truth to it. I've got to admit, I didn't even know some of these places existed, and honestly, I must be old when it comes to where I hang out.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Tuesday. The crash happened at 50th Street and Avenue U involving two passenger cars at around 3:33 p.m.
Texas Methodist churches vote to split from denomination after years of infighting
The split, organized by more conservative church members, comes after years of infighting that stems from the UMC's more inclusive stances.
Are You Excited About What’s Taking Over The Old Furr’s Location In Lubbock?
Have you ever wanted to try hot pots? Lubbock doesn't have a restaurant dedicated to it...until now. As a foodie, I love trying new things and new ways to eat food. One of those things I have never done is hot pots. Hot pot is a cooking method that originated...
Fresh on The Market: Stunning New South Lubbock Home for a Reasonable Price
Lubbock is constantly expanding, meaning that new businesses are popping up, and more homes are being built. if you are looking for a new build, one of the best places to look is in South Lubbock. A great example recently hit the market just off of 119th street. It is...
