Lubbock, TX

stakingtheplains.com

Texas Tech Football Notebook: McGuire Discusses Ole Miss; Transfer Portal Links

Finally able to get to the non-transcript from Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire’s media scrum from Sunday evening. Also some other transfer notes below. Just landed from recruiting and was fired up, got to play in the Texas Bowl in 2018, excited to play in that bowl, treat players right and great atmosphere, going to be good for recruiting and good for our fans. Be shocked if we don’t sell out our ticket allotment, will play a great opponent, they have a good young and old running back. Got to watch them in the Egg Bowl, think a lot of Lane Kiffin, think his humor and what he brings is much needed, we take ourselves too serious. Offensively he is one of the best minds in the country. Excited to play Ole Miss.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Tech Athletic shares when fans can purchase bowl tickets

LUBBOCK, Texas- Texas Tech Football is set to go head-to-head against Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl, December 28, at the NRG Stadium in Houston. With so much hype around the game, fans have asked want to know when they can purchase tickets. Senior Associates Athletic Director Robert Giovannetti says...
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

#2 Amarillo High and #1 Lubbock Monterey to face off on Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s one of the biggest games of the high school basketball season. The #2 ranked Amarillo High Lady Sandies and the #1 ranked Monterey Lady Plainsmen. The matchup could be a potential playoff preview between the top two teams in 5A. The Sandies come into...
AMARILLO, TX
FMX 94.5

Wes Nessman Spiffs Up The New Lubbock Logo [NAUGHTY!]

It appears this logo arrived with a resounding thud, mostly because it's well, a little underwhelming. It says nothing about the town, what it means, what we're about, or why you should come here. Again, this is a "community-wide branding initiative" (spear-headed by the Chamber, LEDA, and Market Lubbock. It is not the City Of Lubbock)
LUBBOCK, TX
thepampanews.com

James Darryl Burney

James Darryl Burney, 66, of Tuttle, Oklahoma, passed away on November 24, 2022 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Services are pending with Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory. Darryl was born November 3, 1956 in Wellington, Texas to Marston James Burney and Doris Elaine Cummings. He graduated high school in 1975. On...
TUTTLE, OK
fox34.com

2 pedestrians struck by vehicle near Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a call where two pedestrians have been struck by a silver passenger car as they were walking on the crosswalk near Glenna Goodacre and University Avenue. According to LPD, the two pedestrians sustained minor and moderate injuries. It could not...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Thoughts On The New City Of Lubbock Branding

Well, at least they're making an effort. If you have not seen the new City Of Lubbock Branding, it's basically "LBK" with the state of Texas cut out of the "B". So what does this say about our city? Let's go with "Lubbock Is In Texas". I'm not real sure what else I'm supposed to derive from this image.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 49 People Arrested and Missing out on This Seasons First Tamales

It is officially December and that can only mean one thing, the holidays are here! I love the holiday lights, the different celebrations, and especially all the holiday food specifically tamales. I am picky when it comes to tamales so I decided to try every single tamale Lubbock had to offer, creating Lubbock's must try Tamale Trail, with my vote for the best tamales in town.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Chance for rain Wednesday through Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a mostly sunny day and a high in the low 70s in Lubbock, changes will occur overnight. Clouds will continue to increase overnight with areas of light rain and eventually some thundershowers in southern and eastern counties by Wednesday. The best potential for significant rain...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LFR responds to cotton plant fire in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at an East Lubbock cotton plant on Tuesday night, according to LFR. According to LFR, the call came in just before 8:00 p.m. and units responded to the fire in the 2300 block of East 50th street just after 8:00 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX

