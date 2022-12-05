ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kawhi Leonard Reacts to Game-Winner vs. Hornets

In his first game back from an ankle sprain, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made a huge impact in a close victory over the Charlotte Hornets. It was by far his best game of the season, as he finished with 16 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and the game-winning basket.
James Harden Returns to Sixers' Lineup - Knicks & NBA Tracker

The Knicks' Atlantic Division rivals from Philadelphia welcomed back James Harden to their lineup on Monday night as the 76ers fell by a 132-123 final to the Houston Rockets in double overtime. Harden, perhaps appropriately, made his return at the site of his breakout as a premier talent, having repped the Rockets for nine seasons before spending most of the past two seasons with Brooklyn.
Drew Eubanks (hip) probable for Trail Blazers' Thursday game versus Denver

Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is probable to play in Thursday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Eubanks is expected to play at home after he was listed as probable with a right hip contusion. In 11.1 expected minutes, our models project Eubanks to produce 4.2 points, 3.1 rebounds,...
