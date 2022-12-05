Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
People experiencing homelessness ask Denver to end winter sweepsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Woman Who Never Had LGBTQ Clients is Suing for the Right to Turn Them Away from Her Business, You Know- Just in Case.Matthew C. WoodruffDenver, CO
Castle Rock staff gets extra day off, new council members sworn inMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Police kick off multi-week holiday DUI crackdownHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Aurora woman describes nightmare of having car stolenDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Related
NBA Fans React To New Orleans Pelicans Becoming The Best Team In The Western Conference
New Orleans has won all of its last five games with the latest coming against the Detroit Pistons.
Kawhi Leonard Reacts to Game-Winner vs. Hornets
In his first game back from an ankle sprain, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made a huge impact in a close victory over the Charlotte Hornets. It was by far his best game of the season, as he finished with 16 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and the game-winning basket.
BREAKING: Timberwolves Reportedly Signing Former Lakers Player
According to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the Minnesota Timberwolves are signing former Los Angeles Lakers player Matt Ryan.
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Raptors?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' loss to Toronto. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Raptors? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Boston Celtics rock Phoenix Suns in Chris Paul's return from injury
This wasn’t Game 7, but sure felt like it. The Boston Celtics outplayed, outworked and absolutely destroyed the Phoenix Suns, 125-98 Wednesday night at the same Footprint Center in which Dallas drummed them by 33 points to abruptly end their historic season last May. In what was supposed to...
Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka's troubles continue to mount with reported split from actress Nia Long
In September, the Celtics announced they had retained an independent law firm to investigate. Coach Ime Udoka was later suspended for the entire season.
Unpacking Ja Morant's quick ascent to become Memphis Grizzlies' triple-double king
Memphis Grizzlies coaches and players took time to celebrate Ja Morant's latest accomplishment of becoming the team's all-time leader in triple-doubles. But when it was Morant's time to address the locker room Wednesday, after a 123-102 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum, he deflected the praise and credited his teammates. ...
Yardbarker
James Harden Returns to Sixers' Lineup - Knicks & NBA Tracker
The Knicks' Atlantic Division rivals from Philadelphia welcomed back James Harden to their lineup on Monday night as the 76ers fell by a 132-123 final to the Houston Rockets in double overtime. Harden, perhaps appropriately, made his return at the site of his breakout as a premier talent, having repped the Rockets for nine seasons before spending most of the past two seasons with Brooklyn.
Rudy Gobert anticipating 'lot of emotions' in Utah return
Rudy Gobert said he is anticipating "a lot of emotions" when he returns to Utah for the first time as a member of Timberwolves.
numberfire.com
Drew Eubanks (hip) probable for Trail Blazers' Thursday game versus Denver
Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks (hip) is probable to play in Thursday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Eubanks is expected to play at home after he was listed as probable with a right hip contusion. In 11.1 expected minutes, our models project Eubanks to produce 4.2 points, 3.1 rebounds,...
LISTEN: Mavs Officially Streaking & 'Believing' After Gutsy Win in Denver
The Dallas Mavericks pulled off a clutch 116-115 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night and have now won four of their last five games. The Mavs Step Back Podcast recaps the entire game and also discusses some early NBA trade scenarios.
NBA
Trail Blazers Host Nuggets As Portland Looks To Make It Three In A Row
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (13-11) vs DENVER NUGGETS (14-10) Dec. 8, 2022 — Moda Center — 7:00 pm PST. Portland and Denver will meet for the second time this season on Dec. 8 in Portland. THIS SEASON: The Trail Blazers defeated the Nuggets by a final score of 135-110...
Comments / 0