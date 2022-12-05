Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
3 dead, 2 hurt following multi-car crash on SR-44 in Volusia County, troopers say
DELAND, Fla. - Three people died following a car crash involving four vehicles in Deland that happened early Sunday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said. Around 2:20 a.m., a Gray Toyota Tacoma traveling westbound on SR 44 collided with the front of a Black Infinity Q50, causing the Tacoma to rotate clockwise while the Infinity traveled to the center of the median.
WESH
FHP: Woman dies after getting trapped under vehicle in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a vehicle crashed on Sunday in Lake County. An ATV was near Orlando North Airpark off of Duda Road when it overturned into a ditch around 4:30 a.m., according to troopers. One of the passengers, a 23-year-old woman, was ejected and...
23-year-old woman dies after ATV crash in Lake County, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A 23-year-old woman has died after an all-terrain vehicle crash in Lake County, Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday on Duda Road near Orlando North Airpark, troopers said. A Polaris Ranger with four people onboard overturned into a ditch...
WCJB
ASO deputy is recovering after responding to a vehicle fire.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county sheriff’s deputy is recovering after a crash on the night of December 10th. The deputy was responding to a call about a vehicle fire near Paynes Prairie on I-75. When he got to the scene around 11:30 p.m. he ran into the back...
alachuachronicle.com
Deputy injured while responding to accident on I-75
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – An Alachua County Sheriff’s (ASO) Deputy has been transported to UF Health Shands under a trauma alert after being involved in a crash near mile marker 375 on the interstate. The deputy was responding to a vehicle that had hit a tree and caught fire.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 52-year-old woman dies in fiery crash in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 52-year-old woman died after crashing through several fences and her car caught on fire, Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the woman, from Leesburg, was driving eastbound on County Road 42 just after 3 a.m. on Saturday. They said she drove off the north side of the road and struck four fences.
leesburg-news.com
52-year-old Leesburg woman dies after SUV erupts in flames after crash
A 52-year-old Leesburg woman was killed when her sport utility vehicle erupted in flames after a crash in rural Marion County. The woman was behind the wheel of the SUV at 3:10 a.m. Saturday eastbound on County Road 42 at SE 283rd Avenue when the vehicle drove off the north side of the roadway, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The SUV hit a fence and went on to hit three more fences before it caught on fire.
WCJB
Pedestrian critically injured in crash on Silver Springs Boulevard
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An early morning crash on East Silver Springs Boulevard left a pedestrian with critical injuries according to the Ocala Police Department. Officers say a vehicle headed west on East Silver Springs Boulevard hit a pedestrian in the roadway around 4 a.m. The crash happened near the Appleton Museum.
WCJB
Woman dead in a crash in Marion County
ALTOONA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a woman from Lake County is dead after a crash in Marion County early on December 10th. Troopers say a 52-year-old woman from Leesburg was driving east in an SUV on County Road 42. Around 3 a.m. she went off the road and...
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly shooting in Volusia County is being investigated. On Sunday, just before 2 a.m., a man who'd been shot was found by deputies responding to the 300 block of Chipola Avenue in DeLand. The victim was found lying in the road. A DeLand police...
villages-news.com
Driver who ran red light prompts crash at UF Health-The Villages Hospital
A driver who ran a red light prompted a crash Friday afternoon at the entrance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. A blue two-door vehicle with a hatchback was traveling at 2:04 p.m. on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when the driver ran a red light and struck a white sport utility vehicle which was traveling on Bella Cruz Drive headed for the hospital, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The white SUV had the green light.
ocala-news.com
73-year-old pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car in Marion County
A 73-year-old pedestrian was critically injured on Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle near an intersection in Marion County. The Florida Highway Patrol incident report stated that on Wednesday, at approximately 2:40 p.m., an 88-year-old man from Silver Springs was traveling northbound on SE 58th Avenue, near the intersection of SE 28th Street, in a sedan.
villages-news.com
Teen with stolen gun arrested after shooting victim airlifted to Ocala hospital
A teen with a stolen gun was arrested after a shooting victim was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center. The 17-year-old was taken into custody as a result of the shooting which occurred Thursday night at the Spring Lake Cove Apartments in Fruitland Park. The teen barricaded himself inside when law enforcement arrived on the scene, but ultimately surrendered. He was in possession of a Smith & Wesson M&P 45 handgun, which was stolen.
Spring Hill Woman Dies After Crash In Hernando County
SPRING HILL, Fla. – A 28-year-old Spring Hill woman has died after a crash that happened around 6:00 pm on Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to troopers, the Spring Hill woman was traveling northbound on US-41. At the intersection of Powell Road, the
fox35orlando.com
Neighbor says he heard gunshot that killed man in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. - Detectives are working to learn who shot and killed a man overnight in Volusia County. Korey Woulard, 29, was found lying on the road of Chipola Avenue in DeLand shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A DeLand police officer, who was the first to arrive to the area, administered CPR, but Woulard was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
alachuachronicle.com
Shootings in Alachua leave one dead and one in critical condition
ALACHUA, Fla. – At approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday night, Alachua Police Department (APD) began to receive several phone calls in reference to a subject who was shot at the 15100 block of NW 150th Avenue near One 51 Apartments. While officers were responding to the incident location, APD received a phone call from a male subject stating he was also shot and needed help. Officers arrived on the scene and located both victims. Both victims were transported to the hospital by ambulance. While on the way to the hospital, one victim was pronounced deceased by paramedics. The second victim is currently in critical condition.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg police arrest man with stolen eggnog
Leesburg police arrested a man with stolen eggnog while investigating a report of suspicious activity. Officers were were dispatched Thursday night to the 3300 block of Main St. when a caller reported that two men were acting suspiciously in an area behind Branam James Construction. When the officer made contact with the caller she told them that she had seen the two men enter the Dollar General store next door.
WCJB
One person killed and another injured in Alachua shooting
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - One person has been killed after a shooting in Alachua on Friday evening. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies say two people were shot, and one was trauma-alerted to a hospital, where they later died. It happened on northwest 150th road, and was reported a little after...
leesburg-news.com
Lake County firefighters forced to break up brawl during emergency call
Lake County firefighters were forced to break up a fight during an emergency call in Leesburg. Lake County Fire Rescue responded to a medical emergency Dec. 4 at a residence located in the 100 block of Singapore Island Road. While there, the firemen witnessed an altercation occurring in the street near their truck and called law enforcement.
click orlando
2 injured in Fruitland Park shooting, police say
FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. – Two people were injured in a shooting in Fruitland Park Thursday night, according to police. Officers said they responded around 5 p.m. to Spring Lake Cove Apartments, located at 1508 Spring Lake Cove Road, in reference to an argument between three people that led to a shooting.
