Ocala, FL

fox35orlando.com

3 dead, 2 hurt following multi-car crash on SR-44 in Volusia County, troopers say

DELAND, Fla. - Three people died following a car crash involving four vehicles in Deland that happened early Sunday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said. Around 2:20 a.m., a Gray Toyota Tacoma traveling westbound on SR 44 collided with the front of a Black Infinity Q50, causing the Tacoma to rotate clockwise while the Infinity traveled to the center of the median.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

ASO deputy is recovering after responding to a vehicle fire.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county sheriff’s deputy is recovering after a crash on the night of December 10th. The deputy was responding to a call about a vehicle fire near Paynes Prairie on I-75. When he got to the scene around 11:30 p.m. he ran into the back...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Deputy injured while responding to accident on I-75

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – An Alachua County Sheriff’s (ASO) Deputy has been transported to UF Health Shands under a trauma alert after being involved in a crash near mile marker 375 on the interstate. The deputy was responding to a vehicle that had hit a tree and caught fire.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

FHP: 52-year-old woman dies in fiery crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 52-year-old woman died after crashing through several fences and her car caught on fire, Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the woman, from Leesburg, was driving eastbound on County Road 42 just after 3 a.m. on Saturday. They said she drove off the north side of the road and struck four fences.
MARION COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

52-year-old Leesburg woman dies after SUV erupts in flames after crash

A 52-year-old Leesburg woman was killed when her sport utility vehicle erupted in flames after a crash in rural Marion County. The woman was behind the wheel of the SUV at 3:10 a.m. Saturday eastbound on County Road 42 at SE 283rd Avenue when the vehicle drove off the north side of the roadway, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The SUV hit a fence and went on to hit three more fences before it caught on fire.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

Pedestrian critically injured in crash on Silver Springs Boulevard

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An early morning crash on East Silver Springs Boulevard left a pedestrian with critical injuries according to the Ocala Police Department. Officers say a vehicle headed west on East Silver Springs Boulevard hit a pedestrian in the roadway around 4 a.m. The crash happened near the Appleton Museum.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Woman dead in a crash in Marion County

ALTOONA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a woman from Lake County is dead after a crash in Marion County early on December 10th. Troopers say a 52-year-old woman from Leesburg was driving east in an SUV on County Road 42. Around 3 a.m. she went off the road and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man shot, killed in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly shooting in Volusia County is being investigated. On Sunday, just before 2 a.m., a man who'd been shot was found by deputies responding to the 300 block of Chipola Avenue in DeLand. The victim was found lying in the road. A DeLand police...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Driver who ran red light prompts crash at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

A driver who ran a red light prompted a crash Friday afternoon at the entrance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. A blue two-door vehicle with a hatchback was traveling at 2:04 p.m. on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when the driver ran a red light and struck a white sport utility vehicle which was traveling on Bella Cruz Drive headed for the hospital, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The white SUV had the green light.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

73-year-old pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car in Marion County

A 73-year-old pedestrian was critically injured on Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle near an intersection in Marion County. The Florida Highway Patrol incident report stated that on Wednesday, at approximately 2:40 p.m., an 88-year-old man from Silver Springs was traveling northbound on SE 58th Avenue, near the intersection of SE 28th Street, in a sedan.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Teen with stolen gun arrested after shooting victim airlifted to Ocala hospital

A teen with a stolen gun was arrested after a shooting victim was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center. The 17-year-old was taken into custody as a result of the shooting which occurred Thursday night at the Spring Lake Cove Apartments in Fruitland Park. The teen barricaded himself inside when law enforcement arrived on the scene, but ultimately surrendered. He was in possession of a Smith & Wesson M&P 45 handgun, which was stolen.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
fox35orlando.com

Neighbor says he heard gunshot that killed man in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. - Detectives are working to learn who shot and killed a man overnight in Volusia County. Korey Woulard, 29, was found lying on the road of Chipola Avenue in DeLand shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A DeLand police officer, who was the first to arrive to the area, administered CPR, but Woulard was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
DELAND, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Shootings in Alachua leave one dead and one in critical condition

ALACHUA, Fla. – At approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday night, Alachua Police Department (APD) began to receive several phone calls in reference to a subject who was shot at the 15100 block of NW 150th Avenue near One 51 Apartments. While officers were responding to the incident location, APD received a phone call from a male subject stating he was also shot and needed help. Officers arrived on the scene and located both victims. Both victims were transported to the hospital by ambulance. While on the way to the hospital, one victim was pronounced deceased by paramedics. The second victim is currently in critical condition.
ALACHUA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg police arrest man with stolen eggnog

Leesburg police arrested a man with stolen eggnog while investigating a report of suspicious activity. Officers were were dispatched Thursday night to the 3300 block of Main St. when a caller reported that two men were acting suspiciously in an area behind Branam James Construction. When the officer made contact with the caller she told them that she had seen the two men enter the Dollar General store next door.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

One person killed and another injured in Alachua shooting

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - One person has been killed after a shooting in Alachua on Friday evening. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies say two people were shot, and one was trauma-alerted to a hospital, where they later died. It happened on northwest 150th road, and was reported a little after...
ALACHUA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Lake County firefighters forced to break up brawl during emergency call

Lake County firefighters were forced to break up a fight during an emergency call in Leesburg. Lake County Fire Rescue responded to a medical emergency Dec. 4 at a residence located in the 100 block of Singapore Island Road. While there, the firemen witnessed an altercation occurring in the street near their truck and called law enforcement.
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

2 injured in Fruitland Park shooting, police say

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. – Two people were injured in a shooting in Fruitland Park Thursday night, according to police. Officers said they responded around 5 p.m. to Spring Lake Cove Apartments, located at 1508 Spring Lake Cove Road, in reference to an argument between three people that led to a shooting.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL

