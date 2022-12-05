Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Related
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to car crash on Armory Street in Springfield
Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive. Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive. Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort. Updated: 8 hours ago. Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort. TEAM COVERAGE:...
Car vs. pole crash on Nottingham Street in Springfield
Springfield Fire Department was sent to Nottingham Street for a car vs. pole accident on Sunday.
westernmassnews.com
Fire crews in Springfield respond to accident near exit 2 on I-91
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to exit 2 on I-91 North Sunday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to Springfield Fire, one person was extricated from their vehicle and sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the crash has not...
Rollover car accident on Main Street in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to Main Street in Springfield for a car accident on Saturday.
Holyoke Police hosts annual Toy Drive at Target
The Holyoke Police Department's Narcotics Bureau and Detective Bureau will be at target for their annual Toy Drive on Sunday.
westernmassnews.com
Sunday morning news update
In this update, several people were injured in a two car accident in Easthampton last night, Springfield Police made three arrests this week after reports of shoplifting at a Cumberland Farms on Carew Street, and a warning was issued from State Police about a new scam going around where criminals spoof the state police phone number. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
SPD recovers loaded gun after responding to Carew Street shoplifting incident
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Police officers arrested three people and recovered a loaded gun after responding to a shoplifting in progress at the Cumberland Farms on Carew Street Tuesday morning. According to officials, responding officers found three people in a vehicle in the Cumberland Farms parking lot and conducted a...
Man charged in student gun incident in East Granby
State police are charging a man after they say a child brought a pair of handguns to school on Friday. Town and state police were called to the Carl Allgrove Elementary School just after 11:30 a.m. Friday on a report of a student possessing weapons
westernmassnews.com
Local react to Sunday's snowy weather
Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive. TEAM COVERAGE: wintry road conditions in western Mass. TEAM COVERAGE: wintry road conditions in western Mass. Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort. Updated: 8 hours ago. Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa...
Difficult fire at Ed’s Auto Body in Easthampton
The Easthampton Fire Department is working to put out a large fire on Mechanic Street.
Three arrested for shoplifting at Springfield gas station
Springfield Police Officers arrested three people at the Cumberland Farms on the 700 block of Carew Street for a report of shoplifting on Tuesday.
Mass. Highway contractor found body of Thomas Frazier in Wilbraham
A Massachusetts Highway Contractor located the body of Thomas Frazier last Friday who was reported missing back in October.
westernmassnews.com
Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort
Holyoke Police spreading holiday cheer with annual Christmas toy drive. TEAM COVERAGE: wintry road conditions in western Mass. TEAM COVERAGE: wintry road conditions in western Mass. Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort. Updated: 8 hours ago. Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa...
Luis Ramos, 49, identified as Holyoke man shot and killed Wednesday
The person shot to death Wednesday night in Holyoke has been identified as Luis Ramos, a resident of the city, authorities said. Ramos, 49, was pronounced dead at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield after police found him shot near the intersection of Pine and Sargeant streets around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s office.
westernmassnews.com
Friday night news update
In this update, several people were injured in a two car accident in Easthampton last night, Springfield Police made three arrests this week after reports of shoplifting at a Cumberland Farms on Carew Street, and a warning was issued from State Police about a new scam going around where criminals spoof the state police phone number. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
wamc.org
New sketches released of suspect in unsolved 1990 Springfield homicide
Hoping to engage the public to help solve a 32-year-old homicide in Springfield, Massachusetts, the Hampden District Attorney has released a sketch of a suspect developed using DNA from the crime scene. The killer of Shana Price is a man with brown to light-brown complexion, hazel or brown eyes, black...
49-year-old man identified in Springfield deadly stabbing
A 49-year-old man from Springfield has been identified in a stabbing on School Street Monday.
Gun shots heard in Springfield leads to arrest, firearm seized
A Springfield man was arrested on East Columbus Avenue Saturday after police heard gun shots.
Police arrest three women after disturbance at Mercy Medical Center
After witnessing a disturbance at the emergency room at Mercy Medical Center on Monday, Springfield Police Officers arrested three women.
Wanted felon runs from Springfield Police after crash
Springfield police are looking for a wanted felon out of New York who they say evaded police after a crash in Springfield.
Comments / 0