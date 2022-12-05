ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to car crash on Armory Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Fire crews in Springfield respond to accident near exit 2 on I-91

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to exit 2 on I-91 North Sunday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to Springfield Fire, one person was extricated from their vehicle and sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the crash has not...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Sunday morning news update

In this update, several people were injured in a two car accident in Easthampton last night, Springfield Police made three arrests this week after reports of shoplifting at a Cumberland Farms on Carew Street, and a warning was issued from State Police about a new scam going around where criminals spoof the state police phone number. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

SPD recovers loaded gun after responding to Carew Street shoplifting incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Police officers arrested three people and recovered a loaded gun after responding to a shoplifting in progress at the Cumberland Farms on Carew Street Tuesday morning. According to officials, responding officers found three people in a vehicle in the Cumberland Farms parking lot and conducted a...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local react to Sunday's snowy weather

HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Locals celebrate holiday season with Bruch with Santa hosted at The Fort

HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Luis Ramos, 49, identified as Holyoke man shot and killed Wednesday

The person shot to death Wednesday night in Holyoke has been identified as Luis Ramos, a resident of the city, authorities said. Ramos, 49, was pronounced dead at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield after police found him shot near the intersection of Pine and Sargeant streets around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s office.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Friday night news update

In this update, several people were injured in a two car accident in Easthampton last night, Springfield Police made three arrests this week after reports of shoplifting at a Cumberland Farms on Carew Street, and a warning was issued from State Police about a new scam going around where criminals spoof the state police phone number. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

