DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Black Dance Theatre is the longest running dance company in Dallas and on Saturday the Dallas Black Dance Academy, the official school of the theatre, will be performing their Espresso Nutcracker, a twist on the traditional holiday performance. Moriah Perry is a high school senior but this weekend, she'll be twirling across the stage as the Sugar Plum Fairy in the Dallas Black Dance Academy's Espresso Nutcracker. "It's a community and I feel like each student in the academy becomes even closer when we do the nutcracker," said Perry, a senior at Booker T Washington High School...

