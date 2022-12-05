ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

crossroadstoday.com

Oklahoma panel votes to reject clemency for death row inmate

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man convicted in the shotgun slayings of an elderly couple in eastern Oklahoma in 2003 and sentenced to die should not be spared from the death sentence, a state board decided Wednesday. The five-member Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 to reject clemency for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

‘Disasters that define us’: Examining Northeast Oklahoma’s patchwork of flood protections

Chuck Graham’s family had five hours to pack up their lives before flood waters filled their Sand Springs home with six feet of water. Left behind were musical instruments, hunting and fishing gear, Graham’s military equipment, memorabilia from grandparents and years worth of memories. Anything that may have been salvageable was pilfered by looters roaming the destruction.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KRMG

Alternative mental health transportation model marks one year in Oklahoma

A new behavioral health transportation model is helping eliminate the stigma and progress the decriminalization of mental health. Oklahoma has implemented a statewide approach to psychiatric transport services. November marked the one-year anniversary to Oklahoma implementing this approach, the first state in the nation to do so. The law allows...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

KGOU and Oklahoma Watch conduct listening tour across Oklahoma

This is the Manager’s Minute. Relationships matter. KGOU delivers news, information, discussion and entertainment programs, and we also connect communities and build relationships with our listeners. We know it is important to be responsive to community needs, and to reflect that in our service. This fall, KGOU and our...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

OK-CADP requests clemency for death row inmate

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty (OK-CADP) held a press conference at 11 a.m. on Monday to ask for clemency for death row prsioner, Scott Eizember. Eizember’s clemency hearing is on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 9 a.m. in Oklahoma City. Eizember is scheduled...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Anti-death penalty group in Oklahoma launches last effort to save convicted killer’s life

OKLAHOMA CITY — An anti-death penalty group in Oklahoma launched one last effort to save a convicted killer’s life. Scott Eizember is set to be put to death on Jan. 12. KOCO 5 spoke to Eizember’s lawyers, who said they’ll argue in front of the Pardon and Parole Board on Wednesday, that Eizember’s actions were the result of suffering from physical and mental abuse.
OKLAHOMA STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

Oklahoma Broadband Office urges residents to check their internet service

State Broadband Office warns billions of dollars towards securing high-speed internet for Oklahomans could be on the line if the Federal Communications Commission doesn’t receive accurate information on current internet access. The Federal Communications Commission recently released a map showing Oklahoma has 100% internet coverage. Interim Director for the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri Man with extensive criminal history, convicted again

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A Cherokee County Judge sentences a Webb City man with an extensive criminal history, to 16 months in a Kansas prison. Larry Dustin Flowers, 39, of Webb City pleaded guilty to running from law enforcement officers in April. Flowers received a 40-month sentence in August in a separate case, after pleading guilty to similar charges of running from officials and possession of methamphetamine. Flowers will serve both sentences consecutively.
WEBB CITY, MO
KRMG

TPD: Woman scammed into receiving, repackaging $300,000 worth of cocaine

TULSA, Okla. — Seven kilos of cocaine was confiscated in Tulsa following a weeks-long investigation. Officers with the Tulsa Police Department assisted Homeland Security with the investigation. Law enforcement officers believe an elderly woman was scammed into receiving the drugs. Then, she was given instructions to repackage and mail...
TULSA, OK

