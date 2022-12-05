Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Attorney General states that religious institutions should be able to operate charter schools
A recent opinion from the Oklahoma State Attorney General stated that the Oklahoma Charter Schools Act is unconstitutional.
Former Oklahoma corrections supervisor sentenced for promoting white supremacist assault on Black inmates, ordering other abuse
A former supervisory correctional officer at the Kay County Detention Center was sentenced Monday to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees.
12 people indicted in Texas border conspiracy scheme
Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment against 12 people Tuesday, accusing them of monopolizing the transmigrant forwarding industry along the Texas border with Mexico.
Oklahoma panel votes to reject clemency for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man convicted in the shotgun slayings of an elderly couple in eastern Oklahoma in 2003 and sentenced to die should not be spared from the death sentence, a state board decided Wednesday. The five-member Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 to reject clemency for...
Oklahoma families on 13-year DDS waitlist attend first of several informational meetings
Some Oklahoma families who have been waiting as long as 13 years for developmental disability services are finally getting a big step forward.
‘Disasters that define us’: Examining Northeast Oklahoma’s patchwork of flood protections
Chuck Graham’s family had five hours to pack up their lives before flood waters filled their Sand Springs home with six feet of water. Left behind were musical instruments, hunting and fishing gear, Graham’s military equipment, memorabilia from grandparents and years worth of memories. Anything that may have been salvageable was pilfered by looters roaming the destruction.
DDS Wait List families get paid $100 to attend information sessions
This week, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (DHS) will launch a series of informational meetings for families on the DDS Wait List.
Alternative mental health transportation model marks one year in Oklahoma
A new behavioral health transportation model is helping eliminate the stigma and progress the decriminalization of mental health. Oklahoma has implemented a statewide approach to psychiatric transport services. November marked the one-year anniversary to Oklahoma implementing this approach, the first state in the nation to do so. The law allows...
New Oklahoma law allows adjunct teachers to become full-time educators; does not loosen teaching requirements
Senate Bill 1119 strips away the maximum hours adjunct teachers can teach in a class from 270 hours. Local school districts now determine that number.
KGOU and Oklahoma Watch conduct listening tour across Oklahoma
This is the Manager’s Minute. Relationships matter. KGOU delivers news, information, discussion and entertainment programs, and we also connect communities and build relationships with our listeners. We know it is important to be responsive to community needs, and to reflect that in our service. This fall, KGOU and our...
Gov. Hutchinson commutes sentence of 83-year-old convicted of 1965 murder
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An 83-year-old Arkansas man will become parole eligible after receiving a commutation of his 1965 murder sentence by Governor Asa Hutchinson. The governor made the announcement Tuesday afternoon along with 42 pardons and another commutation. Samuel Billingsley was convicted in 1965 at the age of...
OK-CADP requests clemency for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty (OK-CADP) held a press conference at 11 a.m. on Monday to ask for clemency for death row prsioner, Scott Eizember. Eizember’s clemency hearing is on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 9 a.m. in Oklahoma City. Eizember is scheduled...
Anti-death penalty group in Oklahoma launches last effort to save convicted killer’s life
OKLAHOMA CITY — An anti-death penalty group in Oklahoma launched one last effort to save a convicted killer’s life. Scott Eizember is set to be put to death on Jan. 12. KOCO 5 spoke to Eizember’s lawyers, who said they’ll argue in front of the Pardon and Parole Board on Wednesday, that Eizember’s actions were the result of suffering from physical and mental abuse.
EPA works to cover thousands of tons of radioactive materials found in Broken Arrow with clay
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is working to cover thousands of tons of radioactive material found in Broken Arrow. The site sits off Kenosha Street east of the Tractor Supply. Passersby can see a barbed wire fence has been put up around the area to...
Oklahoma Broadband Office urges residents to check their internet service
State Broadband Office warns billions of dollars towards securing high-speed internet for Oklahomans could be on the line if the Federal Communications Commission doesn’t receive accurate information on current internet access. The Federal Communications Commission recently released a map showing Oklahoma has 100% internet coverage. Interim Director for the...
Missouri Man with extensive criminal history, convicted again
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A Cherokee County Judge sentences a Webb City man with an extensive criminal history, to 16 months in a Kansas prison. Larry Dustin Flowers, 39, of Webb City pleaded guilty to running from law enforcement officers in April. Flowers received a 40-month sentence in August in a separate case, after pleading guilty to similar charges of running from officials and possession of methamphetamine. Flowers will serve both sentences consecutively.
News Conference To Take Place Ahead Of Clemency Hearing For Death Row Prisoner Scott Eizember
The Oklahoma Commission to Abolish the Death Penalty is holding a news conference on Monday, ahead of Wednesday's clemency hearing for death row prisoner Scott Eizember. Eizember was convicted of killing A.J. and Patsy Cantrell nearly 20 years ago after they found him inside their Depew home, spying on his ex-girlfriend.
Attorney General O'Connor Charges McIntosh County Couple With 14 Counts Of Embezzlement
Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor has charged a McIntosh County couple with 14 counts of embezzlement related to a contracting business they ran. According to O'Connor's office, Victor and Julie Dowling are accused of taking more than $116,000 from customers for projects that they either never started or never finished.
TPD: Woman scammed into receiving, repackaging $300,000 worth of cocaine
TULSA, Okla. — Seven kilos of cocaine was confiscated in Tulsa following a weeks-long investigation. Officers with the Tulsa Police Department assisted Homeland Security with the investigation. Law enforcement officers believe an elderly woman was scammed into receiving the drugs. Then, she was given instructions to repackage and mail...
Louisiana mother faces jail time and fine for not reporting son missing
CPSO found that Horache violated Louisiana statute RS 14:403.7 - failure to report a missing child.
