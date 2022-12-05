Kentucky Christmas parade rescheduled after threats to protesters calling for Emmett Till accuser’s arrest

Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Recorder
‘Go serve the warrant’: Indy activists seek justice for Emmett Till at accuser’s home in Kentucky
There were four cars already parked in the left lot of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church at 6 a.m. Dec. 3. Getting out of their cars on the church’s slick sidewalk were Dave Rozzell and Mmoja Ajabu, both members of the Veterans Association of African Descendants, who were greeted by a gusting wind as they opened their doors.
whvoradio.com
Truck Damaged With BB Gun
A truck was found damaged with a bb gun on Frank Yost Lane in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say someone shot a truck several times with a bb gun damaging the driver’s side doors and back window. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge...
FBI: Threats made against several Kentucky high schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple threats have been made toward several Kentucky high schools, federal authorities warn. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Louisville branch issued a statement on social media acknowledging the threats which were posted online. "While we have no indication the threats are credible, we are taking them...
WLKY.com
WATCH: In 2021, lightning illuminated massive tornado in Kentucky
SACRAMENTO, Ky. — Back in December of 2021, nearly 20 tornadoes hit Kentucky. A massive one was caught on camera in Sacramento, Kentucky. The video, taken by Eddie Knight, shows the tornado that was occasionally illuminated by lightning flashes. Knight told CNN that he thought the tornado was coming right at them. His home was not hit.
wkdzradio.com
PHOTOS – 2022 Hopkinsville HES Christmas Parade
Here is a gallery of the sights and more sights of the 2022 Hopkinsville HES Christmas Parade held on December 10 in downtown Hopkinsville.
14news.com
Whitesville soldier laid to rest Friday
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Private First Class Robert Wright was finally laid to rest Friday, giving closure to a Kentucky family. A Whitesville native, Wright was only 18 when he was reported missing after fighting in the Korean War. Wright’s remains arrived back in Daviess County Tuesday. Kentucky...
WBKO
Graphic contents revealed in threat to area schools, senators
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High School, Warren Central High School, and Allen County-Scottsville High School received a shooting threat from a Lexington-based website late Wednesday night. Bowling Green Independent Schools and Warren County Public Schools remained open today with a heavy police presence, while Allen County Public...
wcluradio.com
FBI, police investigating threat made to some area schools
BOWLING GREEN — Schools in Warren and Allen counties are on alert after an apparent threat was received online sometime Wednesday evening. Warren County Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton issued a statement to families detailing how the threat was received on a Lexington-based website. He said he had received notice of a potential threat to staff and students of three area high schools – Bowling Green High, Warren Central High and Allen County-Scottsville High. Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul were also included in the safety concern.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Charged With Giving Deputies False Identifying Information
A traffic stop on Allegre Road in Todd County led to a warrant arrest Friday night. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he stopped a vehicle for a headlight out and the passenger 35-year-old Lindsay Young was extremely nervous and tried to use her sister’s identifying information as her own.
wkdzradio.com
Two Charged In Connection To Hopkinsville Robbery
Two men have been charged in connection to a robbery that happened on Koffman Drive in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a man was robbed, punched, and choked to the point of being unconscious in the area of Hopkinsville Middle School around 10 pm. 22-year-old Jaquavius Whitlock and 18-year-old...
14news.com
KSP: 2 arrested following chase in Muhlenberg Co.
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after a police chase in Muhlenberg County on Wednesday. Kentucky State Police say troopers tried to stop 41-year-old Aubrey Gunn in Central City because there were no plates on his car. KSP officials say he wouldn’t stop, and the pursuit went...
'Please God, don't let this happen again': Revisiting western Kentucky one year after deadly tornadoes
For the survivors who stayed after the tornadoes touched down last December, the past several months have been filled with grief and hope. Late into the night on Dec. 10, 2021, devastating tornadoes ripped through several western Kentucky communities. Dozens of Kentuckians were killed and hundreds of lives were forever...
whvoradio.com
Davis Calls Parade Grand Marshal Designation ‘An Honor’
With the theme of this year’s Hopkinsville HES Christmas Parade “It’s a Kid’s Christmas,” it was a no-brainer that Terrence Davis was named the parade grand marshal. Davis has been the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Hopkinsville-Christian County for the past nine years. He said it was an honor to be named the grand marshal.
Clarksville man convicted of shooting, killing estranged wife at Fort Campbell military base
The federal jury found 33-year-old Victor E. Silvers guilty of multiple charges related to the 2018 murder of Brittney Niecol Silvers, a U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Fort Campbell.
WBKO
Logan County man killed in Warren County wreck
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Curtis Ashby of Logan County was killed in a car wreck early Friday morning. Deputies say Ashby called 911 around 4:00 a.m. to say he’d been in a collision in the 5,000 block of Browning Road, and hurt his shoulder and chest. He told officers he lost control of his vehicle, which went into a ditch, then down an embankment, landing on its side against a tree.
14news.com
Bremen survivor recalls night of deadly Dec. 10 tornado
BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kathy Perry was driving home on Dec. 10, 2021, not knowing a tornado was on the way when her neighbor called. She could hear the urgency in his voice. “By the grace of God, my neighbor called me and said you have less than five minutes to get to my house, there’s a killer tornado on the ground,” Perry said.
wkyufm.org
Online threat leads to closure of one southern Kentucky school district, increased security at two others
Warren and Allen County school officials remain on guard after a threat was posted online targeting three area high schools on Wednesday night. Warren Central, Bowling Green, and Allen County-Scottsville high schools were named as potential safety threats in an online post to a Lexington-based website. The post also targeted U.S. Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul.
k105.com
Big Clifty man who fired handgun inside Leitchfield convenience store arrested by KSP on warrant, multiple other felony charges
The Big Clifty man who fired a handgun in the bathroom of a Leitchfield convenience store has been arrested in Hardin County on multiple felony charges. Michael Buechele, 20, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Wednesday afternoon. Leitchfield Police Officer DJ Newton, who, along with LPD Sgt. Keith Harrell,...
WKRN
Airbag shrapnel kills person in Bowling Green
Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Tennessee Titans teaming up with Blood Assurance …. The Titans are joining forces with Tennessee's local blood supplier to support high school...
Kentucky authorities investigating death threats to children, Rand Paul, Mitch McConnell: 'You can't stop me'
Kentucky authorities are investigating a threat made to school children in Allen and Warren counties, as well as to Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul.
