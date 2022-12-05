ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, AR

KATV

Investigation into Johnson County jail's inmate overdoses

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An investigation into the overdoses of three inmates at a county jail has begun. Our content partner 40/29 News spoke with Johnson County Deputy Sheriff Jeremy Burnett and confirmed the following information. Tuesday, three inmates at the detention center overdosed on what the sheriff's department...
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 4 - 10:. 1. Walmart CEO says stores may close due to retail theft. WASHINGTON (TND) — Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers.Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers. (TND)"Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it’s historically been," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC.CLICK HERE to read the rest of this story.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Council, Smith lead No. 9 Razorbacks past Sooners 88-78

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Ricky Council IV scored 26 points and Nick Smith Jr. had 21 in No. 9 Arkansas' 88-78 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday. Arkansas, which improved to 9-1 on the season, led by three at the break and gradually pulled away from the Sooners throughout the second half.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

Sully Says: Sports Gods punish Hogs

It almost seemed too good to be true. From sport to sport, Arkansas was succeeding like no other school in America. I had a feeling that it was just a matter of time before the "Sports Gods" felt the need to even the playing field. January 20, 2022. We learn...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

