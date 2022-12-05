Read full article on original website
Related
KATV
Investigation into Johnson County jail's inmate overdoses
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An investigation into the overdoses of three inmates at a county jail has begun. Our content partner 40/29 News spoke with Johnson County Deputy Sheriff Jeremy Burnett and confirmed the following information. Tuesday, three inmates at the detention center overdosed on what the sheriff's department...
KATV
Fort Smith man convicted of killing man, beats him with baseball bat, shoots him 5 times
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Fort Smith man was convicted of killing a man in his bedroom on Valentine’s Day, our content partner 40/29 News reported. Jeffery Allen Workman, 46, of Fort Smith, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Stephen Bashman, 34, of Hackett, Arkansas.
KATV
Human remains in Bella Vista identified as belonging to missing person
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A missing person case is one step closer to being solved, our content partner 40/29 News reported. The Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock identified human remains found in Bella Vista in October as 46-year-old Matthew Loftin. Loftin had been missing since September of...
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 4 - 10:. 1. Walmart CEO says stores may close due to retail theft. WASHINGTON (TND) — Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers.Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers. (TND)"Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it’s historically been," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC.CLICK HERE to read the rest of this story.
KATV
Council, Smith lead No. 9 Razorbacks past Sooners 88-78
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Ricky Council IV scored 26 points and Nick Smith Jr. had 21 in No. 9 Arkansas' 88-78 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday. Arkansas, which improved to 9-1 on the season, led by three at the break and gradually pulled away from the Sooners throughout the second half.
KATV
Sully Says: Sports Gods punish Hogs
It almost seemed too good to be true. From sport to sport, Arkansas was succeeding like no other school in America. I had a feeling that it was just a matter of time before the "Sports Gods" felt the need to even the playing field. January 20, 2022. We learn...
Comments / 0