Man arrested on drug, gun charges after South Carolina traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A man has been arrested in Cross after being pulled over and found with a handgun and drugs. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said a patrolling deputy stopped a “suspicious” vehicle in the area of the Spiers Boat Landing in Cross. Before making contact with the driver, identified as […]
Domestic incident call leads to search, discovery of man with multiple lacerations in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are still early in their investigation following a late Friday incident that ended with a man being found with multiple wounds. According to a preliminary statement from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Wildhog Drive near Sumter late Friday evening in response to an unspecified "domestic-related" incident.
Aiken man killed in drive-by shooting, coroner says
AIKEN, S.C. — The Aiken County Coroner's Office has released new details about a Friday night shooting, including the name of a man who was killed. According to Deputy Coroner April Cody, her office, the Aiken Department of Public Safety and state agents are investigating the death of 43-year-old Christopher Croft Sr.
wach.com
Aiken County man found dead after reported drive-by shooting: coroner said
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An Aiken victim has been identified after a reported drive-by shooting late Friday night, according to the Aiken County Coroner's Office. Officials say Christopher Croft Sr., 43, of Aiken, was found dead in a home on the 1400 block of Redd St. NW in Aiken.
live5news.com
Sheriff: Missing Orangeburg 5-year-old safe, father charged with mother’s murder
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 5-year-old was found safe in Virginia and her father is being charged with her mother’s murder. In a Friday news conference, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell provided multiple updates including that Aspen Jeter was found safe. Ravenell also...
North Augusta man shot, NADPS calling shooting attempted murder investigation
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is working on what they say is an active attempted murder investigation. According to the NADPS, at 3:27 A.M., officers responded to the area of Plaza Place Apartments in reference to shots being fired in the area, and dispatch advised that multiple callers […]
WSET
Danville Police arrest man wanted for murder in SC, find missing 5-year-old
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Police have assisted in the arrest of a man wanted for murder in South Carolina. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division informed Daville Police that the suspect may be in their jurisdiction. At approximately 12:40 p.m., members of Danville's Investigative Bureau were able to find, identify and arrest 46-year-old Antar Jeter without incident.
wach.com
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Lexington County crash
LEXINGTON, SC — The Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher, identified the man who died after being hit by a vehicle in the 200 block of Jamil Road in Lexington County on Saturday December, 10. According to officials, 68- year-old Daniel Nelson Gibbons III of Columbia was walking on Jamil...
WSLS
Danville police arrest man in connection with South Carolina homicide, rescue missing 5-year-old
DANVILLE, Va. – A South Carolina man wanted on homicide and grand larceny charges was found and arrested in Danville on Friday, according to the Danville Police Department. We’re told police also found and recovered a missing 5-year-old that was with him. Police say around 12:40 p.m. on...
Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Richland County jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead in the Richland County jail. According to a statement from the office, 38-year-old James W. Mitchell of Columbia was found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The latest update, however, has no additional details regarding a cause or manner of death.
WIS-TV
Missing 5-year-old found 39 days after mother’s murder
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The search for a missing child in Orangeburg County ended Friday afternoon when her father was arrested for murder in Virginia. The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) held a press conference Friday afternoon with updates on the viral disappearance of 5-year-old Aspen Jeter. Sheriff Leroy...
WRDW-TV
Orangeburg 5-year-old found safe; dad faces charges
ORANGEBURG, S.C. - Authorities in Orangeburg said a missing 5-year-old girl was found alive and well in Virginia and that her father is in custody. Aspen Jeter had not been seen since her mother Crystal Jumper’s body was discovered in Orangeburg County on Thanksgiving Day. The sheriff said at...
WIS-TV
Irmo’s first gun buyback overwhelms officers
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) — The town of Irmo hosted its first ever gun buyback program in the parking lot of Universal Outreach Church on North Royal Tower Drive this Saturday. The anonymous roundup was spearheaded by 12 officers of the Irmo Police Department (IPD) to remove excess firearms from entering the wrong hands.
wach.com
Second Inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn identified
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials have identified the inmate found dead in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The Richland County Coroner says the victim is 38-year-old James Mitchell of Columbia. No further details have been given at this time as to how the inmate...
coladaily.com
Pedestrian killed in Jamil Rd. collision
A Columbia man died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says Daniel Nelson Gibbons III, 68, was walking on Jamil Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. Gibbons was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead due...
WIS-TV
One killed after head-on collision in Newberry County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a driver of a pickup truck died after their vehicle collided head-on with a tractor-trailer in Newberry County. Trooper Mitchel Ridgeway said the collision happened on Friday, December 9, around 8:40 p.m. According to officials, a 2018 freight liner tractor-trailer...
A horse and woman hit in Aiken on Gayle Storey Road
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Aiken is Thoroughbred Country, but some who live there say their horses it’s important to be mindful when you’re on the road. Drivers everywhere have to look out for several things on the road. In Aiken, more than anywhere else in our area, that includes horses, and horse owners are asking you […]
WRDW-TV
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor allegedly murdered
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor was found dead near his home in November, and investigators say he was murdered. Court records show Ricke Irick was one of the three victims in the August 2021 school shooting. Court records show he was shot in the foot.
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Police searching for man wanted for domestic violence
CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)—Cayce Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding 31 year-old Oliver Ray Johnson who was involved in a physical altercation with his wife. Johnson is charged with domestic violence, 2nd degree after he allegedly slammed his wife and choked her. Authorities say the couple’s children were present and witnessed the incident.
Ex-River Bluff HS student arrested, accused of returning to school, discussing drugs with students
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Police say a 23-year-old former River Bluff High School student was arrested and charged on Thursday after returning to the campus years later. According to a statement from Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green, Dylan Silber of Columbia was charged with disturbing schools after he was found on the River Bluff campus.
