Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the CountryGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Who murdered this Mesa, Arizona shoe repairmen in his own shop?Brenna TempleMesa, AZ
A 19 year-old college student launches Discover Me, a gender-identity discovery appB.R. ShenoyTempe, AZ
Firefighters are battling a fire that broke out Saturday morning at a storage facility near Country Club Drive and Southern Avenue in Mesa.
AZFamily
Mesa firefighters are working to put out a large fire just off State Route 87 in north Mesa.
AZFamily
Mesa firefighters are trying to put out a large fire near a Public Storage location just off state Route 87.
AZFamily
Woman dead after being hit by car in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a woman died after being hit by a car while crossing the street in north Phoenix early Saturday morning. Around 6 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian along 19th Avenue south of Peoria Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 63-year-old woman who had been killed after being hit by a car. Detectives learned the woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a car driving south on 19th Avenue. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Phoenix fire department.
AZFamily
Man hospitalized after allegedly trying to ‘car jack’ a driver in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after attempting to “car jack” a driver early Saturday morning in Tempe. Police responded to a call reporting a shooting near 6th Street and Mill Avenue around 1:13 a.m. When they got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot and took him to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
AZFamily
Roads closed in west Mesa as firefighters contain large flames off State Route 87
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa firefighters are working to put out a large fire just off State Route 87 in west Mesa. Fire officials say they got the call around 7 a.m. that a fire had started on the roof of a Public Storage location near Country Club and 8th Avenue early Saturday morning. More than 20 units and more than 80 fire officials from Gilbert, Mesa, Tempe, and AMR Fire Departments showed up at the scene and are still working to put out the blaze.
AZFamily
Man arrested for alleged shooting, killing Lamb’s Shoe Repair owner in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested Friday for reportedly shooting and killing the owner of a Mesa shoe repair company on Tuesday. Mesa Police officers arrested 65-year-old Lynell Brosier on Friday around 5:30 p.m. at Central Arizona Shelter Services in Phoenix. Officers had tracked 58-year-old store owner Jesus Fabian De La Rosa’s cell phone from the scene of the alleged murder in Mesa to the shelter. Investigators also found the store owner’s stolen handgun in Brosier’s waistband, court papers say.
ABC 15 News
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say one person is dead after a double shooting at a Phoenix restaurant late Thursday night. Officers were called to the Jack-in-the-Box location near 19th Avenue and Bell Road after 10 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. A man and woman were found at...
AZFamily
Man dead, 3 hospitalized after shooting in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One man is dead, and three others are in the hospital after a shooting in south Phoenix on Friday night. Police say officers were called out near 24th Street and Southern Avenue around 7 p.m. after gunshots were heard, and multiple people began running away. Police arrived and found one man, later identified as 19-year-old Ty’Lee Marshall, shot. Officers say two more men were also shot and taken to the hospital. Marshall died at the hospital, and the other two remain in critical condition.
Family speaks out after losing child in Phoenix crash
The family of Shaila Zamora, a 9-year-old girl killed in a crash in Phoenix, is speaking out for the first time to ABC15.
AZFamily
Man dies after fight leads to him being shot multiple times in west Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after he was shot in west Phoenix late Thursday night. Officers were first called out to 66th Drive and Taylor Street, just north of Van Buren around 10:30 p.m. When they showed up, they learned that a man, later identified as 28-year-old Eduardo Uzueta had been shot multiple times about at a mile away at Sunridge Park near 62nd Avenue and Filmore Street. In an update later that morning, police said that Uzueta had been involved in a fight with several men.
AZFamily
‘He was the sweetest man’: Beloved Mesa shoe repair shop owner found killed inside store
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Beloved Mesa shoe repair shop owner Jesus De La Rosa, known here as Fabien, was murdered inside his store this week. His neighbors say he was gentle and kind, the last person who deserved this. “I just can’t imagine why anyone would ever hurt him. He’s the sweetest man,” said Angie Smith, who came to pick up her shoes today.
Arizona man pursued by police drives off 200-foot embankment into river bottom
Two are in custody in the Greater Phoenix area after a man being pursued by police drove off a 200-foot cliff and had to be rescued from the river bottom.
AZFamily
Neighboring business owners, including Wingstop general manager Edwin Bell, are calling for more security around the restaurants after the deadly shooting.
AZFamily
Motorcyclist dead after hit-and-run in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A motorcyclist is dead Friday night after a reported hit-and-run in Phoenix. Officers were called around 8:27 p.m. for a crash involving a motorcycle and a car near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard, just south of Thomas Road. Officers arrived and found 22-year-old Mario Aguirre on the ground. He died at the scene. Investigators say the driver who hit him took off.
AZFamily
Woman dies in motorcycle crash in north Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist has died after a crash in north Phoenix early Thursday morning, according to Phoenix police. Officers were called out to the area of 21st Street and Bell Road around 6:45 a.m. to find a motorcyclist, identified only as a woman, seriously hurt. She was rushed to an area hospital where she later died. Details on what led up to the crash remain unclear. However, detectives say the other driver stayed on the scene and is being interviewed by officers.
Owner of Mesa shoe store found dead
MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department is searching for the suspect who killed the owner of a downtown shoe repair shop on Tuesday. Jesus De La Rosa, the owner of Lamb's Boot Repair, was found dead inside his business and his death is being investigated as a homicide. The shop is located near Country Club Drive and Main Street.
Phoenix boyfriend arrested after child reportedly finds mother dead
PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting his 37-year-old girlfriend inside her home. According to KTVK-TV, on Nov. 30, Phoenix Police officers responded to a home near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road to a report of a woman shot. The victim's child reportedly found an unconscious, bleeding Jamie Bryant after returning home from school.
AZFamily
One man died at the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
AZFamily
Man arrested after shooting at Phoenix Jack in the Box leaves 1 worker dead, another hurt
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of shooting at two Jack in the Box employees, killing one in north Phoenix late Thursday night. Phoenix police say they were called out to 18th Avenue and Bell Road around 10:30 p.m. following a fight between two employees and 29-year-old Christopher Candia at the drive-thru window. During the fight, Candia reportedly fired multiple rounds into the restaurant, hitting a man and woman inside. One of the employees, 19-year-old Jorge Valenzuela Ramirez, died a short time later at the hospital. The 22-year-old woman, whose identity has not yet been released, is hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
