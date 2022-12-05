Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox34.com
LISD book drive bringing free books to Lubbock neighborhoods
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD is working to make sure every child has access to books. Community leaders and volunteers gathered on Friday to place books in the Little Free Libraries on campuses around town. Aaron Davis represents UMC, one of Lubbock ISD’s Partners in Education. He says the...
fox34.com
National Ranching Heritage Center to Host 44th Annual Candlelight at the Ranch
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - Visitors will experience a frontier Christmas from 6:30-9 p.m. Dec. 9-10 when the National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC) at Texas Tech University celebrates its 44th Annual Candlelight at the Ranch. The event is free to the public with a suggested minimum $5 donation per family....
fox34.com
IRONMAN 70.3 canceling Lubbock triathlon
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The IRONMAN team appreciates your support and loyalty while we have worked to provide you with world-class events at top destinations. For over 30 years, Lubbock, Texas has been a favorite destination amongst the triathlon industry, attracting top professionals who viewed the West Texas course and summer climate as ideal preparation for the annual IRONMAN World Championship in Hawai`i. Mike and Marti Greer built an event that we all have come to know and love.
fox34.com
Amarillo High-Monterey game Friday on FOX34 NewsNow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - The top-ranked teams in 5A girls basketball will face off Friday evening in Lubbock. #2-ranked Amarillo High will play at #1-ranked Monterey. The Lady Sandies have won 10 straight and are 15-1 overall. The Lady Plainsmen, led by sophomore standout Aaliyah Chavez, have won five in a row and are 11-2 overall.
fox34.com
Lubbock pharmacies struggling to keep important medication on the shelves
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With more people getting sick this season, some pharmacies are having trouble keeping important medications in stock. Soon, it may be hard to find simple things like antibiotics and cough medicine. This can be a scary thought for a parent with a sick kid at home....
fox34.com
Tech grad, Lubbock native led team decorating White House for Christmas
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Susan Talkmitt is a Texas Tech graduate, and Lubbock native. She led her team of 21 to decorate the East Room and Green Room in the White House for the holidays during Thanksgiving week. She says it all started with another Texas Tech graduate who took...
fox34.com
Foggy with some showers Saturday, warmer on Sunday, Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A damp Friday turned into a foggy evening. Some of that fog persisted into the morning hours on Saturday, but has started lifting across the area. We’ll still have a few showers hanging around, particularly to the south and off the Caprock. Most of these will continue to move to the east as the morning goes along. We might also have a rumble of thunder or two out of the activity. Clouds will hang around for a few hours but we’ll likely see some breaks in the clouds later. Even with maybe seeing some sun though, we won’t warm up too much here for this afternoon.
fox34.com
Seasonable West Texas weather returns
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Changes are bringing the South Plains area some very seasonable weather. That is, it is common this time of year. The change includes a slight chance of showers. Here’s what we expect today and this weekend. Other changes include a much cooler air mass and...
fox34.com
Pedestrian moderately injured in Central Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured after a crash in Central Lubbock Friday morning. Just before 7:30 a.m., officers were called to a crash with injures at the intersection of 50th and University Ave. Police say the pedestrian was moderately injured. This is a developing story; check back...
fox34.com
Executive Inn barricaded subject in custody
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD reportedly has the subject in custody and have lifted the perimeter around the Executive Inn. A total of nine units with the Lubbock Police Department responded were on the scene at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q. Police initially received a call at...
fox34.com
No injuries reported in Idalou house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters are currently working to extinguish a house fire in the 200 block of East 6th Street in Idalou. According to an Idalou ISD officer on the scene, the house appeared to be uninhabited and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is...
fox34.com
Fog, wind, warmth, severe storms all in the forecast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some changes headed our way as we begin the workweek thanks to our next cold front moving through. Our biggest concern overnight is dense fog beginning to develop across the South Plains. A dense fog advisory is in place currently until 9 a.m. Monday morning. Reduced...
fox34.com
Nice weather Sunday then some changes for the workweek
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and partly cloudy skies. Enjoy the nice temperatures now because much colder air returns this week. We begin to cool off overnight with lows in the 30s across the South...
fox34.com
Dr. Spiller releases statement after announcing his retirement from coaching at Trinity Christian
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday, Trinity Christian Varsity Head Football Coach Dr. Kevin Spiller announced his retirement from the TCS football program after four seasons. Spiller will stay on staff at TCS as the Assistant Middle School Principal. Dr. Spiller released a statement to KCBD about his retirement from...
fox34.com
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seagraves ISD Superintendent Joshua Goen has died by suicide, just days after being released from jail. Goen was accused of recording female students in their locker room without their consent. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received the call about a death investigation at 10:15 a.m. on...
