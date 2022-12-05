LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A damp Friday turned into a foggy evening. Some of that fog persisted into the morning hours on Saturday, but has started lifting across the area. We’ll still have a few showers hanging around, particularly to the south and off the Caprock. Most of these will continue to move to the east as the morning goes along. We might also have a rumble of thunder or two out of the activity. Clouds will hang around for a few hours but we’ll likely see some breaks in the clouds later. Even with maybe seeing some sun though, we won’t warm up too much here for this afternoon.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO