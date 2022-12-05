ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Local Profile

H-E-B Supplier Recalling Contaminated Ground Beef

On November 16, the U.S. Department of Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that near to 94,000 pounds of raw ground beef products by the Amarillo-based Tyson Dresh Meats, Inc. are being recalled after the company received feedback from customers complaining about “mirror-like” materials in the meat.
Clayton News Daily

In wake of baby formula crisis, highly critical report recommends major food safety changes at FDA

To help prevent outbreaks of food-related illness and problems like the formula shortage that left many parents in the US without adequate access to food for their babies, the US Food and Drug Administration needs a clearer mission and a different kind of leadership, and it has to act with more urgency, according to a highly critical new report.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Herald News

FDA's Food Safety Program Needs a Revamp: Panel

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s foods program is in “constant turmoil” and needs stronger leadership, a panel said Thursday. The Reagan-Udall Foundation, a group with close ties to the FDA, released a 51-page report Tuesday noting the need for a clear mission in the program and more urgency to prevent illness outbreaks. FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf first sought the review in July. ...
delishably.com

Is It Bad to Reheat Food Twice?

Kristie Leong M.D. is a family practitioner who believes in the power of nutrition and a healthy lifestyle to prevent and fight illness. There's some debate as to whether it's safe to reheat food twice or not. While studies show that reheating food can be safe if you do it...
EatingWell

Lidl Chocolate Advent Calendar Recalled for Salmonella Contamination

Lidl has just announced a voluntary recall on one of their advent calendars sold in stores nationwide. The 8.4-ounce Favorina brand calendar—Premium Chocolate with Creamy Filling—was recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination found during routine quality testing. The calendars affected by this recall were sold at Lidl between...
Phys.org

Canadian university identifies low carbon foods for student meals

Trays in hand, Polytechnique Montreal students line up at the cafeteria and through a fogged up buffet counter glass, check out dishes that now come with information about their carbon footprint. "I'm surprised to see that a dish with meat is better than a vegetarian dish," comments Elizabeth Labonte, a...
foodsafetynews.com

FDA steps up controls on imported cheese, cantaloupe, seafood and some canned food

The Food and Drug Administration is continuing its use of import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed. Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. (To sign up...
The Conversation UK

China wants more people to eat potatoes – how changing national diets could help fix our global food crisis. Podcast

How do you get a country to change its national diet? That’s what China has been trying by introducing potato as a staple as part of an effort to improve food security. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly, we talk to three experts about why countries need to shift what their citizens eat, and what the optimum diet for our planet might be.
MedicalXpress

Whole-grain food consumption impacted by consumer skepticism and lack of labeling standards

Despite numerous health benefits and recommendations from dietary guidelines, whole-grain food intake remains low globally. A research article featured in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior, studies consumer understanding of whole-grain food definitions and industry labeling practices. "Without clear regulation and labeling standards, the benefits of educating consumers on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy