Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef for possible hard, mirror-like material
Texas shoppers need to check their freezers. That's because Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef because it may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically hard mirror-like material. The recall involves ground beef produced November 2 at the Tyson Foods facility in Amarillo, Texas, according to the...
H-E-B Supplier Recalling Contaminated Ground Beef
On November 16, the U.S. Department of Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that near to 94,000 pounds of raw ground beef products by the Amarillo-based Tyson Dresh Meats, Inc. are being recalled after the company received feedback from customers complaining about “mirror-like” materials in the meat.
USDA issues alert for summer sausage possibly contaminated with plastic
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for summer sausages recently sold by Paradise Locker Meats over possible plastic contamination.
An Israel-based company produces lab-grown, cultivated meat without cruelty
"We strongly believe that culture meat is an engine of change."
Cucumbers: Nutrition facts and health benefits
Cucumbers have many nutritional benefits, are low in calories and high in valuable nutrients.
More mushrooms linked to listeria contamination are recalled nationwide
Green Day Produce has recalled packages of its enoki mushrooms that were sold nationwide in September and October because they could be contaminated with listeria.
In wake of baby formula crisis, highly critical report recommends major food safety changes at FDA
To help prevent outbreaks of food-related illness and problems like the formula shortage that left many parents in the US without adequate access to food for their babies, the US Food and Drug Administration needs a clearer mission and a different kind of leadership, and it has to act with more urgency, according to a highly critical new report.
H-E-B announces ground beef recall
The release states that nearly 94,000 pounds of beef may be contaminated with mirror-like material.
FDA's Food Safety Program Needs a Revamp: Panel
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s foods program is in “constant turmoil” and needs stronger leadership, a panel said Thursday. The Reagan-Udall Foundation, a group with close ties to the FDA, released a 51-page report Tuesday noting the need for a clear mission in the program and more urgency to prevent illness outbreaks. FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf first sought the review in July. ...
Is It Bad to Reheat Food Twice?
Kristie Leong M.D. is a family practitioner who believes in the power of nutrition and a healthy lifestyle to prevent and fight illness. There's some debate as to whether it's safe to reheat food twice or not. While studies show that reheating food can be safe if you do it...
Lidl Chocolate Advent Calendar Recalled for Salmonella Contamination
Lidl has just announced a voluntary recall on one of their advent calendars sold in stores nationwide. The 8.4-ounce Favorina brand calendar—Premium Chocolate with Creamy Filling—was recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination found during routine quality testing. The calendars affected by this recall were sold at Lidl between...
Canadian university identifies low carbon foods for student meals
Trays in hand, Polytechnique Montreal students line up at the cafeteria and through a fogged up buffet counter glass, check out dishes that now come with information about their carbon footprint. "I'm surprised to see that a dish with meat is better than a vegetarian dish," comments Elizabeth Labonte, a...
A food scientist explains the dates printed on food
There’s a lot of confusion when it comes to the dates that foods are labeled with. It doesn’t help that many companies use slightly different wording, which makes you unnecessarily ponder what the dates really mean.
A Listeria Outbreak in 6 States Is Linked to Deli Meat and Cheese—Here’s What We Know So Far
There’s nothing like freshly sourced ingredients from your local deli. After all, there are lots of deli recipes that only deli meat or cheese seem to complete. However, you may need to be cautious on your next deli run. On November 9, the CDC announced the investigation of a...
FDA steps up controls on imported cheese, cantaloupe, seafood and some canned food
The Food and Drug Administration is continuing its use of import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed. Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. (To sign up...
China wants more people to eat potatoes – how changing national diets could help fix our global food crisis. Podcast
How do you get a country to change its national diet? That’s what China has been trying by introducing potato as a staple as part of an effort to improve food security. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly, we talk to three experts about why countries need to shift what their citizens eat, and what the optimum diet for our planet might be.
Food recall news: Exportadora Copramar Recalls James Farms Frozen Raspberries Due to Possible Health Risk
Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1260 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries due to the potential of the product being contaminated with Hepatitis A. U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) testing indicated the presence of Hepatitis A in James Farm branded frozen raspberries identified by UPC Code: 76069501010 and Lot Code - 22-165.
The Best Ways To Keep Perishable Food Fresh For As Long As Possible
Why potatoes shouldn't go in the refrigerator, bananas shouldn't be stored next to onions and more helpful grocery tips.
Whole-grain food consumption impacted by consumer skepticism and lack of labeling standards
Despite numerous health benefits and recommendations from dietary guidelines, whole-grain food intake remains low globally. A research article featured in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior, studies consumer understanding of whole-grain food definitions and industry labeling practices. "Without clear regulation and labeling standards, the benefits of educating consumers on...
A 3D-printed meat company is building the world's largest facility in the US
Israeli-based company Believer Meats is commencing its first U.S. commercial facility in North Carolina. Located in Wilson, the company’s new spurt will be the biggest and largest cultivated production facility established so far, covering a site of 200,000-square-foot (18580,608 m2). Believer Meats is one of the largest companies producing...
