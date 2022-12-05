Montana searching for offense as it hosts 2022 NCAA tournament qualifier South Dakota State

MISSOULA — Montana and North Dakota State will do battle on the hardwood one week after their football teams duked it out on the gridiron. While the football team ended its season in the second round of the playoffs in Fargo, North Dakota, the men’s basketball team is heating up early in the second month of its season. UM is coming off its most complete performance Tuesday against South Dakota State in Missoula.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO