Montana searching for offense as it hosts 2022 NCAA tournament qualifier South Dakota State

406mtsports.com
Week 15: Fourth-seeded Montana State Bobcats race past William & Mary in FCS quarterfinals
The fourth-seeded Montana State Bobcats (12-1) set multiple records in dispatching William & Mary (11-2) in Bozeman to advance to the FCS semifinals for the third year in a row. alert top story breaking. Montana State advances to FCS semifinals with historically dominant win over William & Mary. BRADEN SHAW...
406mtsports.com
Montana Lady Griz use big second quarter against South Dakota to snap 4-game skid
Libby Stump started the second quarter by hitting a 3-pointer, draining a jumper after Sammy Fatkin’s free throws and knocking down another triple after Haley Huard’s shot from beyond the arc Sunday against South Dakota. Just like that, Montana opened the frame on a 13-0 run after trailing...
406mtsports.com
South Dakota State sets up another FCS semifinal game with Montana State
BOZEMAN — For the second straight season, Montana State and South Dakota State will meet in the semifinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Top-seeded SDSU (12-1) rallied past eighth-seeded Holy Cross (12-1) for a 42-21 win in Brookings, South Dakota, on Saturday. The Jackrabbits will host the Bobcats (12-1) almost exactly one year after they lost to MSU 31-17 in an FCS semifinal game at Bobcat Stadium.
406mtsports.com
Montana overcomes foul trouble to beat North Dakota State, earn first road win
Montana coach Travis DeCuire had a decision to make with 13:31 to play Saturday: put All-Big Sky forward Josh Bannan back in the game with three fouls or keep him on the bench a while longer against North Dakota State. DeCuire subbed in Bannan, who came up clutch as the...
406mtsports.com
RaeQuan Battle, Great Osobor help Montana State men overwhelm Omaha
BOZEMAN — RaeQuan Battle swatted the pass on the perimeter into the air, secured the ball around half court and raced the other way. He gathered the ball in the lane and elevated for a thunderous dunk. The play was reminiscent of his game-winning steal and ensuing three-point play...
406mtsports.com
Reinvigorated Montana Grizzlies seek first road win at North Dakota State
MISSOULA — Montana and North Dakota State will do battle on the hardwood one week after their football teams duked it out on the gridiron. While the football team ended its season in the second round of the playoffs in Fargo, North Dakota, the men’s basketball team is heating up early in the second month of its season. UM is coming off its most complete performance Tuesday against South Dakota State in Missoula.
KULR8
Wrapping up 2022: Griz head coach Bobby Hauck makes final comments on the season
MISSOULA – Every head football coach would tell you the same thing - they want to win every game. Actually, everyone involved with a football program in any capacity hopes for that, and the Montana Grizzlies are no exception. “I don’t really have any (expectations) before the season,” head...
406mtsports.com
Milestones set in Montana State’s quarterfinal win encapsulate special era
BOZEMAN — It felt inevitable that Isaiah Ifanse would set the Montana State football program’s career rushing record. But several things had to go right in the last 11 months to make it happen. Ifanse could’ve grown impatient with his interminable recovery from offseason knee surgery and decided...
406mtsports.com
Montana State advances to FCS semifinals with historically dominant win over William & Mary
BOZEMAN — On second down, the Montana State football team trotted out one of its more dangerous offensive formations: Tommy Mellott at quarterback, Sean Chambers to Mellott’s left and Isaiah Ifanse to Mellott’s right. Tight ends Treyton Pickering and Derryk Snell on either ends of the offensive line.
406mtsports.com
Montana State men find plenty of scoring depth in win over St. Thomas
BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's basketball team's December 2021 visit to St. Thomas in Minnesota was one of its grittiest wins of the season, exemplified by how the team’s reserves helped quell the Tommies’ hot start and erase an early 18-point deficit. On Thursday, just a...
406mtsports.com
Live coverage: No. 4 seed Montana State Bobcats host William & Mary in FCS quarterfinals
BOZEMAN — The fourth-seeded and No. 3-ranked Montana State Bobcats (11-1) host the fifth-seeded and No. 6-ranked William & Mary Tribe (11-1) in the quarterfinal round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Pregame. This is MSU's first game since the death of Sonny Holland, who passed away after MSU's...
KULR8
Montana Grizzlies are staying in the Big Sky — for now, and AD Kent Haslam explains why
MISSOULA — The University of Montana’s student newspaper, The Kaimin, recently wrote a story about the school’s chances of moving its football program to the FBS level, citing athletic director Kent Haslam throughout. One of his quotes — “Changes happen. It’s nice when you’re in a spot...
406mtsports.com
Recruiting in 2022: Montana Grizzlies' Bobby Hauck's approach to recruiting, transfer portal
MISSOULA – Just two days after their football season ended, Montana Grizzlies head coach Bobby Hauck came into his final press conference of the year talking about what was next. “You get immediately into recruiting,” Hauck said. “We have a signing day coming up two weeks from Wednesday (Dec....
406mtsports.com
Polson earns first win as former MSU player Brandie Buckless leads Pirates into new era
FRENCHTOWN — The Polson girls basketball locker room erupted so loud that the cheers inside could be heard though a closed door as other teams were warming up for their game Saturday. The Pirates had just posted their first win under new head coach Brandie Buckless. That alone was...
406mtsports.com
Rocky's Embry, Carroll's Heuiser, Tech's Jessop and Henley named NAIA Volleyball All-Americans
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A quartet of standouts from the Frontier Conference were named to NAIA Volleyball All-America teams for the season, as announced by the association Friday. Both Rocky Mountain College senior libero Ayla Embry and Montana Tech senior outside hitter Maureen Jessop were selected as third team...
406mtsports.com
'Football on hardwood': Helena Capital beats Bozeman in physical state title rematch
You've probably heard of basketball on grass. On Saturday, Helena Capital and Bozeman showed the exact opposite of that in a state championship rematch. "Football on the hardwood" is what Capital head coach guy Almquist termed it as the Bruins rebounded, defended and muscled in just enough buckets to rally from a 12-point deficit past Bozeman 55-52 in the Bears Den Saturday.
406mtsports.com
Browning girls run through Hamilton in clash of 2022 state basketball qualifiers
FRENCHTOWN — Hamilton and Browning: two girls basketball teams coming off state tournament appearances last March. In their Class A Tip-Off Tournament contest on Saturday morning at Frenchtown High School, just the Indians looked the part. Outscoring the Broncs in every quarter besides the fourth, Browning secured a 61-51...
Could This Be The Next Big Beverage in Montana?
An interesting new beverage is hitting the shelves, and we have a feeling that the college crowd would love it. Montana loves its adult beverages. In 2018, Montanans consumed more White Claws per capita than any other state, and Bozeman city leading that statistic. Bozeman folks love White Claws so much that we had a White Claw shortage. Bozeman is clearly the perfect place for this new beverage--so why haven't we seen it on shelves yet?
406mtsports.com
Jaxan Lieberg's 26 points spark Helena High's season-opening win over Belgrade
HELENA — Jaxan Lieberg, in his first varsity start, introduced himself to Class AA on Saturday afternoon, scoring 21 first-half points in Helena High’s 62-42 season-opening victory over Belgrade. “It’s been a while since we’ve been in the 60s,” Bengals head coach Brandon Day said. “One thing I...
406mtsports.com
Butte Central boys fall to Lewistown at Western A Tip-off
FRENCHTOWN – One of the most intriguing matchup in the boys’ side of the Western A Tip-Off in Frenchtown was the matchup between the Butte Central Maroons and Lewistown Golden Eagles on Friday evening. It was the first time the teams have played one another since they met...
