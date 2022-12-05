Read full article on original website
Get to know mayoral candidate Paul Vallas
Steve Dale is asking some big questions ahead of the Chicago mayoral election. Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas visits WGN Radio to talk about a wide range of topics pertaining to how our current administration is handling many glaring problems that Chicago residents are facing. The 2023 Chicago mayoral election will take place on February 28, 2023.
WGNtv.com
9@9: A nuclear-powered sky hotel
CHICAGO – While a lot of the talk on the segment remains on Christmas, there was a very interesting topic that drew the attention of the hosts on WGN Morning News. A nuclear-powered sky hotel? We’ll this very unique getaway was featured on the “9@9” on Wednesday as we gave some background information on the concept.
Amanda Seales Explains Situation With Unruly Audience Member At A Chicago-Area Comedy Club
While performing at the Chicago Improv a fan tried to hijack Amanda Seales' show and was kicked out in the process. Seales spills the tea.
ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight 2022
The Great Chicago Light Fight is back! Bragging rights are again up for grabs as we showcase local homeowners showing off their holiday spirit.
earnthenecklace.com
Rob Stafford Leaving NBC 5: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?
The people of Chicago have always loved Rob Stafford for his excellent investigative reporting and anchoring. His calm voice and strong demeanor would make the most horrific news informative and empathetic. And now, after 40 years in the news industry, Rob Stafford is leaving NBC 5 at the end of 2022. NBC 5 viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
959theriver.com
Oooops Look Whose Watching!
I’m sure we’ve all pleaded our case with a police officer whose stopped us for some kind of violation. I remember being late getting to the studios of WDAI and was going pretty fast on Lower Wacker when I was stopped by a Chicago policeman. I apologized and told him I was late but he was going to write me up anyway until I told him who I was and where I was headed. He said “Man we listen to you every night” and decided I should be on my way. I thanked him and told him I would mention my gratitude to the diligence and understanding of the Chicago Police Department and away I went. Now I’m not a public servant, just a guy trying to get to work and avoid some hassle….and I did, but these days you just never know who’s watching. ie Body cams. Check this story about the Tampa Police Chief out.
Chicago's Best New Restaurants Of 2022
We spent the year looking for the best new restaurants across Chicago. This is where you’ll find them. Plenty of restaurants have opened in Chicago over the past year, and a lot have been big, boring places that serve dishes we’ve seen before while listening to the same generic club music playing in the background. Not the 12 restaurants listed here. When people ask which exciting new places they should go to next, these are the spots we recommend.
Ten Years and They Still Do
On November 26, 2022, Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin and Alderman Jason Ervin, along with their daughter Jeneva Ervin as flower girl, renewed their wedding vows on their 10th anniversary. The reception was attended by over 300 guests at the Cine City Studios, 2419 West 14th St. in Chicago. Pastor J.L. Miller officiated the ceremony which was centered around the theme, “Ten Years and We Still Do.” Entertainment was provided by Kendre’ Music and J Blendz Enterprises, CEO & Founder, DJ Executive Education. The event was coordinated by Exquisite Affaires Chicago and food vendors were coordinated by Fershawnda Green, Founder and President of Poppin Plates.
better.net
New In Town: Amy Morton’s ‘Unconventional French’ in Evanston, Butter and Baked Treats in Winnetka, Bistro Fare and Fine Wine in Chicago and More
‘Tis the season for eating, drinking and shopping! The latest new openings around Chicago and the North Shore bring us Amy Morton’s unexpected take on the French brasserie, a new bakery with a curated butter collection, the latest “pour-your-own” beer spot, and more. Here’s what’s new in town in Chicago and the suburbs.
Eater
Raising Cane’s and Chevy Chase Attempt a Suburban Christmas Miracle
When National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation came out in theaters in 1989, Chicago was about to elect a second Mayor Daley for the first time, Wrigley Field had just hosted its first night game, and Oprah Winfrey debuted her first restaurant, a collaboration with Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises’ Rich Melman called the Eccentric.
For Chicago BBQ, Lem's Bar-B-Q Brings the Smoke
Nothing is more “Chicago BBQ” than Lem’s Bar-B-Q.
fox32chicago.com
Lincoln Park Zoo assists in relocating 40 chimps left behind in LA
CHICAGO - Lincoln Park Zoo had a part in helping a group of chimpanzees that had been stranded for more than three years. It rescued two of the 40 chimps that were left behind when a wildlife sanctuary outside Los Angeles suddenly closed in 2019. Since then, zoo advisors have...
Bishop Ford’s former mansion traveled by flatbed on King Drive 45 years ago
Chicago’s iconic Martin Luther King Drive has seen numerous Bud Billiken Parades, festivals, demonstrations and marches in its rich history. But 45 years ago on December 18, 1977, a two-story, 14-room, 120-ton mansion with marble fireplaces was placed on a huge flatbed and driven down King Drive in a dramatic scene that rivaled any showstopping parade float.
WGNtv.com
What are the chances of a White Christmas in Chicago?
Over the term of official snow records, which date back to the 1884-85 season, a White Christmas is defined as a December 25th which has 1″ or more of snow on the ground as the day dawns. For this year, prospects come in at 40% in the city of...
Airbnb Picked These 27 Chicago Restaurants For Their New ‘Chicago Restaurant Guide'
If you're looking for a new place to eat in your Chicago neighborhood -- or any Chicago neighborhood for that matter, there's a new list you might want to consult. In partnership with the Illinois Restaurant Association, Airbnb hosts across the city have created a "Airbnb's Chicago Restaurant Guide" which highlights 27 restaurants across six Chicago neighborhoods.
WGNtv.com
Has Chicago ever logged a December without measurable snow?
Has Chicago ever logged a December without measurable snow?. While the city has never logged a snowless December, there have been three Decembers that only recorded a trace of snow–1889, 1912, and 2014. Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski checked the city’s December snow climatology which dates back to 1884 and found the December with the least measurable snow was 1943, recording just 0.1 inches. Three other Decembers recorded less than one-half inch–1971 and 1906 with 0.3 inches, and 1986 with 0.4 inches. In stark contrast, three Decembers received more than 30 inches of snow–1951 with 33.3 inches, 1978 with 31.4 inches, and 2000 with 30.9 inches. Unofficially, Midway Airport logged 41.3 inches in December 2000.
A Local’s Guide to the Best Cheap Eats in Chicago
I’ve lived in Chicago from the time I was a poor graduate student existing on pennies a day, through the time I was dating and not wanting to waste my money on duds (the guys, not the food). Today, I have two children, and I still hate shelling out on meals when it’s hit or miss whether they’ll actually eat the food. Fortunately, Chicago is blessed with tons of mom-and-pop dives, cheap eats and spectacular food that doesn’t cost a fortune. Here are my favorites.
nomadlawyer.org
St. Mary of the Angels: Best Place To Explore In St. Mary of the Angels, Chicago, Illinois
Tourist Attraction In St. Mary of the Angels in Chicago. Located in Chicago, Illinois, Saint Mary of the Angels is a historic church. It is part of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago. It was dedicated in 1920 and closed in 1988. It was restored in 1991. It is a part of the Chicago’s Historic District.
Tree that predates founding of Chicago soon to come down at Lincoln Park Zoo
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was some sad news Monday from the Lincoln Park Zoo – as a tree that predates the founding of the city of Chicago will need to be cut down.The bur oak tree near the white-cheeked gibbon habitat at the zoo is between 250 and 300 years old. Chicago was incorporated as a city only 185 years ago in 1837.The tree is not diseased, and the zoo and efforts to keep it that way have been in progress for years. Still, the zoo said, the tree is nearing the end of its natural life.Thus, the zoo will...
