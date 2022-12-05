Read full article on original website
Related
2023 Polaris Slingshot Adds Crazy Customization To Three-Wheeled Freedom
The current Polaris Slingshot only made its debut in early 2020, yet Polaris is already announcing the second round of significant upgrades. The 2023 updates will give customers access to new personalization and customization features. The three-wheeler can be loaded with new practicalities, while an exciting new range of colors will help it stand out, just in case people miss the fact that it's missing the fourth wheel.
electrek.co
Review: This badass sidecar electric bike is the coolest e-bike I’ve tested in a long time
One of the coolest things about electric bikes is just how diverse the industry has grown, with so many different types and styles of e-bikes. But even with over a decade in the industry, nothing could have prepared me for just how awesome it would be to test out the Mod Easy Sidecar electric bike from Mod Bikes.
conceptcarz.com
Europe's Best-Selling Pickup Goes Platinum; New Ford Ranger Model Lifts Luxury to New Levels
• Range-topping new Ranger Platinum version of the region's market-leading pickup sets a new standard for luxury in the segment. •Ranger Platinum's premium interior, advanced connectivity, and powerful new Ford 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel deliver comfort with refined performance and towing ability. •Commanding and contemporary Ranger Platinum is available to order...
electrek.co
This guy built a six-seater electric bike for $150, and it absolutely rips
I’ve always enjoyed multi-seater electric bikes, which bring passenger-carrying utility to small-format, easy-to-produce vehicles. But I never thought I’d see the concept taken this far. At least not until I stumbled upon a six-seater electric bike that has me all kinds of jealous. It’s no surprise where this...
Carscoops
DP Motorsport Has Created The Porsche 964 911 Of Our Dreams
A gorgeous Porsche 964 has been comprehensively restored and modified thanks to DP Motorsport. The company, led by Patrick Zimmermann, has a wealth of experience with classic 911s and in this case, left no stone unturned in transforming the sports car and making it even more impressive than it was when it left the Porsche factory.
gmauthority.com
Chevrolet Performance Launches L8T Crate Engine
Chevrolet Performance is now offering the naturally aspirated 6.6L V8 L8T as a new crate engine. For those readers who may be unaware, the naturally aspirated 6.6L V8 L8T is the same powerplant cradled by gasoline-powered variants of the Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD heavy duty pickups, and now, the L8T is the largest-displacement LT-family engine on offer from Chevrolet Performance. Peak output is rated at 401 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 464 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm, but unsurprisingly, the V8 also packs in loads of low-end torque along the way. Maximum recommended engine speed is 5,600 rpm.
RideApart
This Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Is Electrified, Goes For A Test Ride
At the beginning of October, 2022, the team over at YouTube channel Rich’s Rebuilds was in the middle of a Harley-Davidson Electra Glide electrification project. When we last checked in with them, they’d gotten all four of their chosen battery packs installed, as well as installed the motor, configured the steel trellis frame they were building to hold the batteries in place, and even got the wheels starting to spin.
Mazda MX-5 Miata Converted To Vintage Roadster By Spanish Coachbuilder Hurtan
Spanish coachbuilder Hurtan has revealed a 30th Anniversary Special Edition based on the existing Grand Albaycin that we reported on last year. The roadster is based on the humble Mazda MX-5 Miata, but with so much of it changed that its cost-effective origins are almost impossible to detect. For this celebratory model, just six examples will be produced, with each available in a choice of three exterior color combinations: Midnight Blue, Cherry Red, or Lead Grey. Two choices will be available for interior trimmings, and each car will feature special upholstery on the seats to identify them as 30th Anniversary models.
RideApart
2023 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Is Here To Help You Send It Factory-Style
The 2023 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition burst onto the international scene on December 6, 2022. Like all Factory Edition KTMs, it’s also a limited-edition machine, although exactly how many Team Orange plans to make hasn’t been stated. The company is planning on worldwide distribution of this bike, though—so it’s definitely worth reaching out to your local KTM dealer if you’re interested.
RideApart
This Yamaha R1M Brake Caliper Smartphone Holder Is Made Out Of Wool
There are a lot of hands-on, do-it-yourself people in the motorcycle community. If you’re the type of person who enjoys both sport bikes and handicrafts, then you may already be familiar with Yamaha Motors’ detailed handicraft project series—and particularly, the R1M projects. In April, 2021, Yamaha came...
RideApart
Airbag Specialist In&Motion Is Working On A New Airbag Backpack
I’m certain that a lot of you ride your motorcycles whilst wearing a backpack, be it to carry your daily essentials, or simply to store some stuff you happen to pick up along your way. Indeed, there are a multitude of motorcycle-specific backpacks available in the market, all of which are designed to make hauling your daily essentials a breeze. Sometimes, these backpacks offer a certain degree of protection as well.
MotorTrend Magazine
High-Compression 427 LS Makes Serious Power on the Dyno
When it comes to building an LS-based engine, there are a ton of ways to go about it. The first thing you need to ask yourself is how you want to use it. If hard handling is in your future, then saving weight by going with an aluminum block makes sense. Of course, saving weight in a drag application helps, but it's not nearly as critical and makes not a lick of difference in a street cruisier application. The benefit of an iron block is strength, which moves up the priority list quickly if you're considering boost or some nitrous in your future. An iron block, even an aftermarket version, will also be quite a bit less expensive compared to the equivalent aluminum version. We wanted to build a snotty LS for a Chevelle that was 80-percent street cruiser and 20-percent weekend-warrior drag car. Given these ratios, the smart bet was an iron block, and since we wanted a decent amount of displacement, we opted for an iron LSX block from Chevrolet Performance. It's thousands cheaper compared to an aftermarket aluminum block and has a lot of improvements over a stock OE block.
RideApart
Is Moto Guzzi Reviving The Stelvio Adventure-Tourer?
Those of you who’ve been able to, or are hoping to ride a motorcycle in Italy will most likely be familiar with the Stelvio Pass. One of the most popular mountain passes in Italy, this road is known for its incredible turns and undulations, making it one of the best driving and riding roads in the world. As such, it’s not surprising that Moto Guzzi had a bike named after this specific road.
2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance Is A 791-Horsepower Luxury Limo
4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and plug-in hybrid system generate 791 horsepower and 1,055 lb-ft After the seventh-generation S-Class debuted for the 2021 model year, we've been patiently waiting for Mercedes to reveal the AMG variant. The time has finally come, and we can now say a warm hello to the 2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance: an ultra-luxury limousine with nearly 800 horsepower. This new S63 lives within AMG's new electrified E Performance sub-brand, which already includes the 671-hp C63 S E Performance and 831-hp GT63 S E Performance.
The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading
Here are the technologies that may make modern 4x4s obsolete and why they are on the rise anyway. The post The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
What's It Like To Ride A 1996 Kawasaki ZX-7RR Homologation Special?
Racing homologation bikes are always special, but not all of them are known for being particularly usable and fun on the road. The Kawasaki ZX-7RR, however, is known for being a sporty but reasonable road companion—that is, of course, assuming you can get your hands on one. Just 500 were ever made, and only 50 ever sold in the sportbike-happy United Kingdom.
MotorTrend Magazine
Watch Canoo Beat the Daylights Out of Its Electric Vans
It's always attention-grabbing when a brand is willing to show you its vehicles in a vulnerable state, and the crash testing videos that Canoo just released are must-see. During the Leaseplan Virtual EV Summit in November, Gary Gumushian, Global Vice President of Canoo, repeated the automaker's plans that we've covered before, but he also went into detail about the safety technology involved with making a vehicle like this come to life. It was an interesting portion of the summit and shed some light on what it takes to be an automaker now that EVs are starting to become mainstream.
RideApart
Kitaco Introduces Two New Big Bore Kits For Your Honda CT125 Hunter Cub
Do you love your Honda CT125 Hunter Cub? If you do, but you wish that tiny little single cylinder engine packed just a little more of a punch, then you’re in luck. Over the months since the CT125’s introduction, Japanese aftermarket parts specialist Kitaco has come through with a bunch of assorted performance bits—and the latest are two big bore kits to help your Trail Cub realize its full potential.
RideApart
Peugeot Introduces Limited Django 125 And 150 Bordeaux Edition In Japan
Peugeot Motocycles has recently made a comeback in multiple markets around the world. The French company, which focuses mainly on scooters, has been marketing the Django scooter for some time now. Featuring a neo-retro design that differentiates itself from other retro-style scooters, the Django has become a favorite for stylish folks looking for a dependable commuter.
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
Comments / 0