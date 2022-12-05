Read full article on original website
'Avatar': Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver on Filming Their Record-Setting Underwater Scenes (Exclusive)
In director James Cameron's highly anticipated Avatar sequel, The Way of Water, Kate Winslet joins the franchise as a pivotal new character, Ronal, a free diver of the Metkayina. And in doing so, the actress set a new record for holding one's breath underwater while shooting scenes for the new movie, which will transport viewers to parts of the planet Pandora that were not seen in the first film.
Taylor Swift Is Set to Direct Her First Feature Film -- With Her Own Script
..Ready for it? Taylor Swift is going to direct a movie!. The world-famous performer is set to make her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, it was announced on Friday. According to a press release, the project involves the singer's original script. "Taylor is a once in a generation artist...
Miley Cyrus Shave Jimmy Fallon's Beard on 'The Tonight Show': 'It's Not As Bad As It Looks'
Jimmy Fallon said he grew tired of his attention-grabbing beard, and he could only think of one person that could do the honors, Miley Cyrus. His message to her was simple: dooo it!. During his monologue for Friday's episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon looked into the camera and realized...
Noah Centineo Teases What's Next in His Hair Journey (Exclusive)
Noah Centineo may be rocking a buzz cut now, but a return to the curly locks we all swooned over in To All the Boys I've Loved Before could be coming sooner than you think. ET's Denny Directo spoke to Centineo at the premiere of his new Netflix series, The Recruit, where he teased what's next in his hair journey.
Selena Gomez Joins Steve Martin and Martin Short During 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue
Steve Martin and Martin Short had one very special guest in the building, during their Saturday Night Live monologue. Martin, 77, and Short, 72, each made their return to Studio 8-H for season 48 of the sketch comedy series. The duo opened their set by reflecting on their numerous hosting gigs.
James Cameron Explains Why Leonardo DiCaprio Was Almost Not Cast in 'Titanic' (Exclusive)
While Kate Winslet is making headlines for her record-setting underwater scenes in Avatar: The Way of Water, the film is also getting attention for the fact that it reunites the actress with director James Cameron, whom she first worked with on Titanic. With the release of the highly anticipated Avatar...
‘The White Lotus’ Season Finale: ‘These Gays, They’re Trying to Murder Me!’
We should’ve seen The White Lotus’ ending coming from a mile away. It was right in front of us the whole time! None of the guests were ever going to walk away having the best week of their lives (hell, one of them was going to end up in a casket), which leaves us just two people who did: Mia (Beatrice Grannó) and Lucia (Simona Tabasco), the two hookers living it up at The White Lotus Sicily.Warning: Spoilers ahead for The White Lotus Season 2.Though none of them end up dead—meaning they should take another vacation in Season 3—the “happily”...
Patty Jenkins' 'Wonder Woman 3' Not Moving Forward
Wonder Woman 3 is no longer in the works. The third installment in Patty Jenkins' film series starring Gal Gadot in the titular role is not happening at Warner Bros., ET has confirmed. No other decisions -- such as Gadot's future with the franchise or the development of other potential...
Palm Springs International Film Awards: Bill Nighy to Receive International Star Award for 'Living'
The Palm Springs International Film Awards has announced yet another honoree. Bill Nighy will be the recipient of the International Star Award, Actor for Living. "Bill Nighy delivers a tender and moving performance, addressing both the weight of life and death in the masterful film Living," said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner. "For this outstanding accomplishment and triumphant work across his acting career, it is our honor to present the International Star Award, Actor to Bill Nighy."
'Say Yes to the Dress' Star Randy Fenoli Engaged to Boyfriend Mete Kobal
He said yes! Say Yes to the Dress star, Rande Fenoli announced his engagement to boyfriend Mete Kobal. "YES! It’s Official! We’re Engaged!! @metekobal We’re so in love! Thank you so much @marcyblum @clanegessel @marmaranyc @the_jewelry_box_downtown 🥰❤️💕🥳🎊🎈🍾🎉," Fenoli captioned the picture that shows him and Kobal flashing their rings for the camera as they rock matching suit jackets.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Shares Scenes From Their First Dance in Teaser for Vol. 2 of Netflix Docuseries
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are giving fans a look inside their 2018 wedding in Vol. II of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The streamer released a teaser over the weekend which features scenes from the couple's first dance as husband and wife. "I just really wanted the music...
2022 Children's & Family Emmys: The Complete Winners List
The first annual Children's & Family Emmy Awards, held on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11, are honoring the best in children and teen entertainment on broadcast and streaming services. The inaugural ceremony features JoJo Siwa as the host of the Children's & Family Creative Arts Emmy ceremony on...
Olivia Wilde Shares Rare Look at Her and Jason Sudeikis' Kids in New Pics from Disneyland
Olivia Wilde is giving fans a rare look at her family life in new photos from Disneyland. The Don't Worry Darling director took to Instagram Sunday to share pics and clips from a trip to the most magical place on earth. "Bury me under space mountain this is my favorite...
Bad Bunny Says He's Taking a Break in 2023 'for My Physical Health'
Bad Bunny's had one helluva year. He started 2022 with a return to the WWE for a Royal Rumble match in January, joined the Marvel universe in April, released his history-makingUn Verano Sin Ti album in May, walked his first film red carpet in August for his feature film debut in Bullet Train, all the while rightfully earning a multitude of accolades. With so much success this year, it's worth wondering what Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio has in store for 2023, and some fans may or may not like his answer.
