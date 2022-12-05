ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Flu season in Colorado is back with a vengeance

By LUIGE DEL PUERTO luige.delpuerto@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ie8N4_0jYQCB5T00
FILE - On Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 7.5% of outpatient medical visits the previous week were due to flu-like illnesses. That's as high as the peak of the 2017-18 flu season and higher than any season since. MARK J. TERRILL/ASSOCIATED PRESS

This year's virus season came roaring back with a vengeance, a top infection prevention expert said after noting that UCHealth hospitals are seeing a higher number of influenza patients than during similar times in past years.

In a news release, UCHealth cited epidemiological modeling that suggests Colorado has yet to see its peak hospitalizations from both flu and COVID-19 viruses, projecting cases will increase in the coming weeks.

“We are officially in respiratory virus season. That includes everything you can think of from the common cold to more severe illnesses, and it has begun with a vengeance,” Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director of infection prevention and control for UCHealth, said in a news release.

UCHealth officials said that, as of Nov. 29, influenza admissions stood at 312. In comparison, back in November of 2019, the hospital system ended that month with only 35 cases.

Every other flu season in the past five years also registered lower cases than this year so far, UCHealth said.

Projections from state epidemiological modeling indicate that Colorado will see peaks in COVID-19, flu, and RSV cases each sometime in December.

A spokesperson for UCHealth said experts are looking at two projections — "average" and "bad." The projections show Colorado’s hospitals could see anywhere from 1,900 to more than 2,300 patients during the flu season, typically from October to April. Those numbers include flu, COVID, and RSV cases combined.

Statewide, experts tracked 517 influenza-associated cases since October. Of those cases, 222 were reported during the week that ended on November 26.

In a statement, Barron said it's important to take precautions to keep people out of the hospital, such as by getting the vaccine against both COVID-19 and flu, and staying home when sick.

“Sometimes we have a slow start to the respiratory season," Barron said. "Not this year. We went from nothing to hundreds of cases in a very short time frame.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Two people caught in separate avalanches in Colorado

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) two people were caught in separate avalanches on Saturday, following warnings from the center about dangerous avalanche conditions around the state. The first slide occurred near Jones Pass in the Front Range, on a southeast-facing slope, and involved a skier. A snowmobiler...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Sentiment, not science ushers in the wolves

The biggest problem with the just-released draft plan for reintroducing wolves into Colorado’s wilds? It’s takeaway No. 5, in the condensed summary of the plan in Friday’s Gazette:. “Wolves will only be released west of the Continental Divide.”. How disappointing. Why not release these elegant, iconic yet...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm

Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

'An American success story': Nina Wang formally sworn in as history-making federal judge

Colorado's newest federal judge, Nina Y. Wang, has a quote taped on her courtroom bench from the memoir of American lawyer and social justice advocate Bryan Stevenson. "I've come to believe that the true measure of our commitment to justice, the character of our society, our commitment to the rule of law, fairness, and equality cannot be measured by how we treat the rich, the powerful, the privileged, and the respected among us," the excerpt reads. "The true measure of our character is how we treat the poor, the disfavored, the accused, the incarcerated, and the condemned."
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Warning for post-Republican Colorado | CALDARA

Moses wandered the desert for 40 years. Looks like the Colorado Republican Party might do the same. That doesn’t mean conservative, libertarian and limited government policies can’t advance while the state GOP stares at its navel for a generation. The “Boot Barn Rebellion” that happened the other week...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy