ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Buy the Best Gift Baskets and Boxes Online for Showing Your Gratitude in Style

By Natalie Alcala
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KISB0_0jYQBzkE00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The Hollywood Reporter has rounded up gift ideas for just about every type of recipient , but there’s one very quintessential catch-all that is great for nearly everyone: the gift basket. This type of offering is best for gifting colleagues, clients, and friends, as it’s an easy way to show gratitude without getting too personal. Thanks to the internet, you can not only buy festive floral arrangements online, but now you can purchase gift baskets and boxes from the comfort of your home.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Related: The Best Women’s Subscription Boxes That Also Make Great Holiday Gifts

From custom curations to foolproof favorites, we’ve rounded up the best gift baskets and boxes for convenient all-in-one gifting, including a few go-to options from an industry insider. And for more ideas, check out The Hollywood Reporter ‘s holiday gift guides for every budget range and recipient.

1. The Little Market

For a gift that gives back in more ways than one, opt for a bundle from The Little Market . This non-profit organization (co-founded by Lauren Conrad and Hannah Skvarla ) is dedicated to the economic self-sufficiency of women worldwide through dignified income opportunities. Each item is made following fair trade principles, ultimately contributing to a life-changing sustainable income and giving back to the people who made it. The Little Market’s With Love Gift Set is a thoughtful way to surprise a special colleague or sibling. You can customize this package (and most of The Little Market’s sets) by switching up the object or candle scent to your liking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21FIOg_0jYQBzkE00
The Little Market With Love Gift Set $72

Buy now

2. Valleybrink Road

Industry insider Melissa Akkaway of The Particulars and The Nice Pack loves gifting clients and friends something from Valleybrink Road . “I love VBR because you can pair most gift boxes with a bottle of hand-selected wine,” she tells THR . VBR box pricing ranges from $100 to $300; we opted for the Essential Home box for its decadent treats and overall festive flair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TsWFr_0jYQBzkE00
Valleybrink Road Essential Home Gift Box $205

Buy now

3. Pottery Barn

For a furry friend in your life, opt for one of few gift baskets on Pottery Barn dedicated to pups. This festive red bin is filled with squeaky toys, tug ropes and tasty treats for a Good Boy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XPisW_0jYQBzkE00
Pottery Barn Harry Barker Classic Holiday Gift Basket $79

Buy now

4. 1-800 Baskets

Encourage some rest and relaxation for the hard worker in your life with this gift set from 1-800 Baskets, which offers thoughtfully curated deliveries for every holiday and occasion. It features a dream team of self-care starters: body lotion, body scrub, body wash, a pumice stone, an eye mask, a mesh sponge, an exfoliating towel and a bath mitt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cy9CK_0jYQBzkE00
1-800 Baskets Island Escape Spa Gift Basket $79.99

Buy now

5. Simone LeBlanc

Akkaway is also a big fan of Simone LeBlanc ‘s unique curated bundles. “I love SL because she offers her own branded candles and leather goods, plus [gift boxes] are packed in a reusable wooden box.” For this round-up, we went for this Flora Foodie basket , which holds a collection of floral and herbal-infused items — perfect for the self-care star in your world. From custom-dried florals and natural ruby chocolate to house-blend ginger oat granola and chamomile citrus tea, this bundle is a true artisanal experience for stylish foodies and beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p2qwR_0jYQBzkE00
Simone LeBlanc Flora Foodie Basket $198

Buy now

6. UnboxMe

We’ve found a true one-stop-shop in Unboxme , a convenient company available on Amazon. This holiday gift box for women features all the items needed for a cozy moment — plus a holiday card. Contents include fuzzy socks, chai tea and honey, a speckled mug to pour that tea in and even a bundle of cinnamon sticks to stir up the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QQYA5_0jYQBzkE00

Buy: UnboxMe Holiday Gift Box For Women | Happy Holiday, Birthday Basket, New Home, Congratulations, Graduation, Care Package For Her $38.00

7. Floom

Online floral delivery service Floom hosts a gift basket marketplace where local artisans can sell their offerings on one convenient platform, delivery included. This Hollywood Hills Box by Blomst Los Angeles is a great option for the film fan, star-gazer or industry type in your life. Contents include Alfred Blush Tea, Compartes Chocolate, and a mini bottle of bubbly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04474R_0jYQBzkE00
Blomst Los Angeles Hollywood Hills Box $165

Buy now

8. Harry & David

Become everyone’s favorite gift-giver with this holy grail of holiday snacks by Harry & David . Gourmet goodies include premium pears, pepper & onion relish, rich chocolate truffles, savory snacks, the company’s signature Moose Munch popcorn, wine and much more. Everything is bundled up in a nifty embroidered “Happy Holidays” basket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dnn2o_0jYQBzkE00
Harry & David Supreme Christmas Gift Basket with Wine (reg. $200) $160

Buy now

9. Williams Sonoma

We all know someone with a distinct enthusiasm for the holiday season. You know, the type who starts playing holiday music by the first of November. For this festive friend, surprise them with a holiday party-in-a-box by way of this Williams Sonoma bestseller , featuring their famous Peppermint Bark, Parisian-style peppermint hot chocolate and festive mugs in a reusable wooden crate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ovzcw_0jYQBzkE00
Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Gift Crate $100

Buy now

10. World Market

For all the jetsetters on your list, get creative with a globally-inspired gift, like this clever curation of British tea time snacks. Expect a mix of savory scones, sweet shortbreads, jams, teas and more. Fancy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27BY0z_0jYQBzkE00
British Afternoon Tea Food Gift Box $50

Buy now

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

The 35+ Best Hollywood-Inspired Stocking Stuffers for Every Type of Giftee

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Treating someone to a gift card is nice, but there are more creative ways to give something unexpectedly thoughtful in a small package. Whether you’re shopping for kids (and children at heart), luxury-loving beauty buffs, techies, movie lovers, home spa enthusiasts or fitness aficionados (and every type of person in between), we’ve rounded up some of the best stocking stuffers for everyone on your list from Amazon, Disney, Nordstrom, Target, Uncommon Goods, Saks Fifth Avenue, Sephora, and other...
The Hollywood Reporter

Ronnie Turner, Son of Tina Turner, Dies at 62

Ronnie Turner, the son of Tina Turner and the late Ike Turner, has died, his mother and wife have confirmed. He was 62. The Los Angeles Police Department told The Hollywood Reporter that they responded to a 911 call and that an individual outside a residence in Encino was pronounced dead. The L.A. County coroner’s office told THR that the deceased was a male in his 60s but that his identity was pending.More from The Hollywood ReporterCarl Kleinschmitt, Writer on 'The Dick Van Dyke Show' and 'M*A*S*H,' Dies at 85Gary Friedkin, Actor in 'Young Doctors in Love,' Dies at 70Jon Wilkman, 'Moguls...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Gary Friedkin, Actor in ‘Young Doctors in Love,’ Dies at 70

Gary Friedkin, who appeared in the films Young Doctors in Love and Mother’s Day for director Garry Marshall, died Friday of complications from COVID-19 at a hospice facility in Youngstown, Ohio, his family announced. He was 70. Friedkin also portrayed Clarence, a cook at Arnold’s restaurant, on three 1982 episodes of the Marshall-created Happy Days. In a running gag, the character was talked about but never seen until he showed up during the ABC comedy’s 10th season.More from The Hollywood ReporterJon Wilkman, 'Moguls & Movie Stars' Writer and Producer, Dies at 80Peter Cooper, Grammy-Nominated Producer, Journalist and Historian, Dies at 52Janis Hunter...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Cruise to Receive PGA’s David O. Selznick Award

Tom Cruise will receive the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Feb. 25, the Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced on Thursday. The award recognizes a producer or producing team for their work in motion pictures. Past recipients include Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Mary Parent, Brian Grazer, David Heyman and Kevin Feige. More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: Nine Awards Strategists Weigh In About Ceremony's Upcoming Return to TV'The Good Nurse' Star Eddie Redmayne Found Humanity in the Inhumane for the Netflix True Crime Drama'Armageddon Time' Stars Banks Repeta and Jaylin Webb...
The Hollywood Reporter

Guest Column: Ye Is Bringing My Childhood Fears to Life

In third grade, I practiced holding my hand in a bowl of ice water, training myself to endure pain for the coming concentration camps. After learning about Anne Frank and the horrors of the Holocaust in my synagogue’s Sunday school, I became terrified that black-booted Nazis would come stomping down the hallway. I have grown up with Kanye West, now referred to as Ye. I awkwardly danced to his music in the school gym in the seventh grade, blasted it through open car windows when I got my driver’s license, and attempted to rap his lyrics at college parties. And as...
The Hollywood Reporter

Michelle Yeoh Joins ‘Wicked’ Film as Madame Morrible

Michelle Yeoh has joined Universal Pictures’ film adaptation of Wicked. Yeoh will play the role of Madame Morrible, the head of the school where Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo, and Glinda, played by Ariana Grande, are students. She joins Jeff Goldblum, who has been confirmed to play the Wizard, and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero. Ethan Slater, who was Tony-nominated for playing the lead role in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, has been cast as Boq, another student and love interest at the school.More from The Hollywood ReporterMichelle Yeoh to Receive Palm Springs Film Festival's International Star AwardJamie Lee Curtis to Receive Hollywood Icon...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘KPOP’ Team on Abrupt Closing of Broadway Musical: “We Never Got a Fair Chance”

Leading members of KPOP’s creative team are addressing the news of the history-making Broadway musical’s closing, which producers announced Tuesday. In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, book writer Jason Kim, composer Helen Park, and producers Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes shared their reactions to the closing and what they felt may have fueled the show’s struggle to lift off after 44 previews and 17 regular performances. More from The Hollywood Reporter'KPOP' to Close in December Two Weeks After Opening on Broadway'Stomp' to Close After Nearly Three Decades Off-BroadwayBritney Spears-Inspired Musical 'Once Upon a One More Time' Sets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

In the Spotlight: Everyday Mountaineering

Designer Scott Ferguson looked to his lifelong hobby to create his functional outdoors brand Everyday Mountaineering, which made its debut this month. Ferguson, who has a background in fine arts, took a step toward fashion design two years ago when he started developing the genderless line with the intention to create elevated outerwear styles that could work in the city or the mountains. The designer looked to his upbringing of competitive rock climbing as the starting point for the brand’s aesthetic. More from WWDPeople's Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPearls: The New Men's Jewelry Star in TownRock & Roll Hall of Fame...
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Breakout Dolly de Leon Prepared For the Role of Abigail

Dolly de Leon had to be convinced to audition for Triangle of Sadness, the Palme d’Or-winning comedy directed by Ruben Östlund, which has earned her rave reviews. She had been grinding away at auditions for commercials in her native Philippines, booking about 45 percent of the jobs and feeling hopeless about her career. “I just thought, ‘No one ever chooses me, so I’ll just go and have fun with it,’ ” she says of her approach to each gig. The attitude ended up serving her well. As Abigail — a worker on the cleaning staff of a luxury yacht, who starts...
WWD

Boy Meets Girl x Blueberry Takes On the Metaverse

Boy Meets Girl and House of Blueberry will release a four-piece digital fashion collection to be sold exclusively in Blueberry’s metaverse fashion boutique and catalog, starting Jan. 10. The four digital wearables represent some of Boy Meets Girl’s bestsellers and brand staples in the physical world, such as leggings, sweatpants and two signature T-shirts. Roblox users can browse the virtual boutique and try on designs, creating customized digital identities for their avatars. More from WWDInside Catherine Baba's Devotion Gala at Maxim's de ParisMaria McManus Pre-Fall 2023Inside the Museum Of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by Chanel “As someone who was an...
The Hollywood Reporter

James Gunn Says DC Plan Will “Build Upon What Has Worked” and “Rectify What Has Not”

James Gunn has responded to a story published in The Hollywood Reporter addressing the future of DC Studios ahead of a presentation next week in which he and partner Peter Safran will share their vision with Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav. “So. As for the story yesterday in the Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not,” Gunn wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “Although this first month at DC has been fruitful, building the next ten years...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Lawrence Clarifies Remark About Female-Led Action Movies: “It Came Out Wrong”

Jennifer Lawrence has clarified remarks she made in a video interview with Viola Davis as part of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, in which she said, “I remember when I was doing Hunger Games, nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie, because it wouldn’t work, we were told. Girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead.” Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, Lawrence said, “That’s certainly not what I meant to say at all. I know that I am not the only woman who...
The Hollywood Reporter

“This Is Not the Old HFPA”: Golden Globes’ Group Head Talks for First Time Since 2021 Boycott

For nearly two years, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been in the midst of an existential crisis, ever since a February 2021 Los Angeles Times story revealed a lack of Black members and a pattern of financial improprieties. The revelations sparked studios and talent to boycott the HFPA and prompted NBC, its longtime broadcasting partner, to decline to air a Golden Globes ceremony in 2022. On Jan. 10, after a major overhaul of the organization and a year off the air, the HFPA will return to holding its signature event, the Globes, on NBC, hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The...
The Hollywood Reporter

Singapore ATF: TVING and Wavve CEOs Talk Regional Expansion Plans, Streaming Challenges in Korea

The international ambitions of South Korea’s leading local streaming platforms were given greater clarity during a keynote panel discussion held late last week at Singapore’s Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF). The growth prospects of regional streamers in the face of fierce competition from global players like Netflix and Disney+ remained a top-of-mind issue at this year’s ATF (Dec. 7-9). The CEOs of Korea’s dominant two platforms — TVING’s Jay Yang and Wavve’s Lee Tae-hyun — were present at the event to share their perspectives on the current streaming landscape in Korea, as well as the future expansion plans for their...
The Hollywood Reporter

Todd Phillips Reveals First Look at ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ as Sequel Begins Production

The Joker is back as production begins for Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2019 film.  Director Todd Phillips shared a photo to his Instagram on Saturday of Joaquin Phoenix in character as Arthur Fleck with the caption: “Day 1. Our boy. #joker.” More from The Hollywood ReporterRihanna, Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas Among Oscar Hopefuls for Best Original SongMan Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Sentenced to 21 Years in PrisonRihanna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift Among Nominees for 2022 Hollywood Music in Media Awards At this point, the sequel is expected to star Phoenix, Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Zazie...
The Hollywood Reporter

Kanye West’s Honorary Degree Rescinded From School of the Art Institute

Kanye “Ye” West’s honorary doctorate from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago has been rescinded, it was announced Thursday. “The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West’s (now known as Ye) anti-Black, antisemitic, racist, and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities. Ye’s actions do not align with SAIC’s mission and values, and we’ve rescinded his honorary degree,” SAIC officials said in a statement to The Chicago Sun-Times. More from The Hollywood ReporterSacha Baron Cohen's Borat Roasts Donald Trump, Kanye "Ye" West at Kennedy Center HonorsPresident Biden Condemns Holocaust Denialism...
CHICAGO, IL
The Hollywood Reporter

Jessica Henwick on Her Career Milestone No One Knows About

In Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson’s sequel that follows self-titled “disrupters” as they convene on the private island of their tech billionaire leader, internet drama is the name of the game (well, in addition to murder). Jessica Henwick’s character, Peg, is the long-suffering assistant to Kate Hudson’s Birdie Jay, a fashion-industry stalwart who can’t stop tweeting herself into cultural crosshairs. The franchise is tailor-made for memefication, and Henwick joined the ensemble after a steady run of roles in such other discourse-forward titles as Game of Thrones and Marvel’s Iron Fist. But her first time trending was actually...
The Hollywood Reporter

“The Film Is a Lot More Relevant Than We Thought When We Started”: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With the Makers of ‘Argentina 1985′

Argentinian director Santiago Mitre and actor and producer Ricardo Darín recently sat down for a THR Presents conversation, powered by Vision Media, to discuss their film Argentina 1985, the titular country’s submission for the best international feature Oscar. The Amazon original film revisits the historic 1985 trial of the military junta that ruled the country with an iron grip from 1976 to 1983, ruthlessly quashing dissent and disappearing more than 10,000 people, by some estimates. Darin stars as Julio Strassera, the world-weary chief prosecutor tasked with building a case against the generals after they relinquished power following the election of President Raúl Alfonsín. Reminded...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
61K+
Followers
17K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy