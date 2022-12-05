Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 14th Annual Reindeer Festival And Santa's Workshop In Greenwich, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
This Is Us Actor Justin Hartley Starring In Netflix's Christmas Movie "The Noel Diary" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Related
hamlethub.com
Southbury Police Sergeant Chris Grillo Celebrates Two Decades with Town of Southbury!
Congratulations to Sergeant Christopher Grillo for hitting the 20-year mark as a Police Officer for the Town of Southbury!. Sgt. Grillo started his career with Southbury PD on December 9, 2002, and received the TFC Tuskowski Award for overall excellence in his Police Academy training class. During his time with the PD, Sgt. Grillo has worn numerous hats and served as a Field Training Officer, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force member, Police Instructor for firearms, Taser, use of force, handcuffing & computer crimes, has received a medal for life saving, and solved (and continues to solve) numerous felonious crimes.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Home for Sale: 7 Christopher Road, Open House on Sunday
7 Christopher Road, Ridgefield - Open House on Sunday, December 11 from 1-3pm Welcome to "Nydeggen". This 1910 historic country estate was featured on Ridgefield's holiday home tour and has been well documented in the town archives as "H. Shenck's Mansion at Lake Mamanasco." Set on 2.88 private acres with...
hamlethub.com
Milford community mourns loss of Julie Minogue, Go Fund Me established to benefit children
The sister of Milford resident Julie Minogue who was brutally murdered this week at her home, has created a Go Fund Me page to support her beloved sister's three boys. Thus far, $81,000 of a $100,000 goal has been raised. Visit the Go Fund Me page here. Allison Barotti-Corcoran says,...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Weather: Winter Weather Advisory
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for our area today, Sunday, December 11 until tomorrow morning, Monday, December 12. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York. * WHEN...From 10 AM...
hamlethub.com
Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons Releases Statement Regarding the Recent Fatal Motor Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Collision
Mayor Caroline Simmons released the following statement regarding the motor vehicle collision that occurred in the early morning on Saturday, December 3rd at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Main Street and resulted in the deaths of the two pedestrians. “I want to offer my deepest condolences to the families...
hamlethub.com
Captain Richard Conklin sworn in as next Assistant Chief of Police for the Stamford Police Department
This week, Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons was on-hand to swear-in Captain Richard Conklin as the next Assistant Chief of Police for the Stamford Police Department CT. Simmons says, "Assistant Chief Conklin is a 42-year veteran of the Stamford Police Department, serving our City for decades with excellence and a commitment to serving and protecting the residents of our community. He has also been a leader and recognized statewide for investigating and solving some of the most serious crimes.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Art and Culture Nonprofits Gather at Arts Council Meeting to Receive ARPA Funds
On November 16 during a Town of Ridgefield Special Town Meeting, a motion unanimously passed to allocate $665,539 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds (as approved by the Board of Selectman and Board of Finance) to the Ridgefield Arts and Culture Non-profit community. This morning, at the Ridgefield Arts...
hamlethub.com
2023 D.C.Teacher of the Year Jermar Rountree found his calling at WCSU
It was a typical fall morning at Center City Public Charter School’s Brightwood campus, and Western Connecticut State University alumnus Jermar Rountree, a physical education/health teacher at the school, was helping colleagues set up the gym for a science fair when the gymnasium door opened and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser walked in. Rountree turned to the preschooler beside him and said, “That’s the mayor! Maybe we’ll get to meet her.”
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Police Department's three recruits graduate from 375th Session at the CT Police Academy
On Saturday, Ridgefield Police Department's three recruits graduated from the 375th Session at the CT Police Academy. "We are proud of them and looking forward to them starting their Field Training Program, with some of the finest FTO’s in the state," the Department said. Pictured below from left to...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Resident Tyler Brown Named to the Fall 2022 High Honors List at Pomfret School
Tyler Brown of Ridgefield, from the Class of 2023, was named to the Fall 2022 High Honors list at Pomfret School. To achieve this level of distinction, Tyler earned a grade point average of at least 3.670 and received no grade lower than a B+. Founded in 1894, Pomfret School...
hamlethub.com
Bethel High School Navy JROTC Cadets Offered Scholarships
Eight cadets from Bethel High School Navy JROTC completed the Leadership Challenge Weekend at Norwich University last week. The challenge consisted of marching drills, rock climbing, water-survival training, land navigation, and the Army Physical Fitness Test. All 8 exceeded requirements in each category and were offered scholarships. Picture from left...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Local Social Media
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Local Social...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Playhouse auctions off piece of rock & roll history, bid until December 20!
The Ridgefield Playhouse invites you to own a piece of ROCK history!. Epiphone Les Paul Special signed by musician, singer, songwriter, producer, and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer STEVE HACKETT!. Steve's work (with acts like Genesis, GTC, Yardbirds, and so many more) is universally lauded as ahead of its...
Comments / 0