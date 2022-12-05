ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel, CT

Southbury Police Sergeant Chris Grillo Celebrates Two Decades with Town of Southbury!

Congratulations to Sergeant Christopher Grillo for hitting the 20-year mark as a Police Officer for the Town of Southbury!. Sgt. Grillo started his career with Southbury PD on December 9, 2002, and received the TFC Tuskowski Award for overall excellence in his Police Academy training class. During his time with the PD, Sgt. Grillo has worn numerous hats and served as a Field Training Officer, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force member, Police Instructor for firearms, Taser, use of force, handcuffing & computer crimes, has received a medal for life saving, and solved (and continues to solve) numerous felonious crimes.
SOUTHBURY, CT
Ridgefield Home for Sale: 7 Christopher Road, Open House on Sunday

7 Christopher Road, Ridgefield - Open House on Sunday, December 11 from 1-3pm Welcome to "Nydeggen". This 1910 historic country estate was featured on Ridgefield's holiday home tour and has been well documented in the town archives as "H. Shenck's Mansion at Lake Mamanasco." Set on 2.88 private acres with...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Ridgefield Weather: Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for our area today, Sunday, December 11 until tomorrow morning, Monday, December 12. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York. * WHEN...From 10 AM...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Captain Richard Conklin sworn in as next Assistant Chief of Police for the Stamford Police Department

This week, Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons was on-hand to swear-in Captain Richard Conklin as the next Assistant Chief of Police for the Stamford Police Department CT. Simmons says, "Assistant Chief Conklin is a 42-year veteran of the Stamford Police Department, serving our City for decades with excellence and a commitment to serving and protecting the residents of our community. He has also been a leader and recognized statewide for investigating and solving some of the most serious crimes.
STAMFORD, CT
2023 D.C.Teacher of the Year Jermar Rountree found his calling at WCSU

It was a typical fall morning at Center City Public Charter School’s Brightwood campus, and Western Connecticut State University alumnus Jermar Rountree, a physical education/health teacher at the school, was helping colleagues set up the gym for a science fair when the gymnasium door opened and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser walked in. Rountree turned to the preschooler beside him and said, “That’s the mayor! Maybe we’ll get to meet her.”
DANBURY, CT
Bethel High School Navy JROTC Cadets Offered Scholarships

Eight cadets from Bethel High School Navy JROTC completed the Leadership Challenge Weekend at Norwich University last week. The challenge consisted of marching drills, rock climbing, water-survival training, land navigation, and the Army Physical Fitness Test. All 8 exceeded requirements in each category and were offered scholarships. Picture from left...
BETHEL, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Local Social Media

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Local Social...
RIDGEFIELD, CT

