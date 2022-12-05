Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Britney Spears Celebrates Holidays, Birthday with Face Full of Cake
Britney Spears put a cap on her birthday week with a little booze, a lot of cake and a middle finger for her haters. Decked out in a red jumpsuit and set to Eartha Kitt's "Santa Baby" ... Brit broke out some of her usual dance moves, and seemed to indulge in champagne.
TMZ.com
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Still Together Despite 'GMA3' Internal Review
There's growing suspicion T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are pumping the brakes on their relationship while ABC investigates their romance ... but we're told the couple's going full steam ahead. The 'GMA3' anchors have not been spotted together publicly since one week ago today when they signed off for the...
TMZ.com
Diddy Announces Surprise Baby Girl Named After Him, Born in October
1:51 PM PT -- A source close to Diddy tells TMZ ... the baby was born in October at a Newport Beach, CA hospital. We're still not sure who the mother is at this point. Diddy has added another member to the family ... announcing he's welcomed a baby girl into his life, who really takes after her old man.
TMZ.com
Dwyane Wade Hits Rams Game In Brittney Griner Shirt, Steph Curry Shows Love Too
A pair of NBA legends showed big love for Brittney Griner after her release from Russia on Thursday -- Dwyane Wade opted to use fashion to make his statement, while Steph Curry made his in an emotional speech. Wade showed up the Rams vs. Raiders game at SoFi Stadium in...
TMZ.com
Tina Turner and Ike Turner's Son Ronnie Turner Dead at 62
12:30 PM PT -- Tina Turner just posted a message about Ronnie, saying, "Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son." Tina Turner and her family have just suffered another devastating loss, her son Ronnie has died ... TMZ has learned.
TMZ.com
Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge
It was a full week without T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on the "GMA3" desk ... and Kim and Kanye came together again for the sake of their kid. So we gotta ask ...
TMZ.com
Gayle King Calls T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Affair 'Very Messy'
Gayle King is weighing in on the T.J. Holmes/Amy Robach drama, calling the whole situation a "sloppy mess" -- but insists she's not gloating about her morning TV competition's crisis. The "CBS Mornings" cohost dropped her 2 cents Thursday night on 'Watch What Happens Live' ... after Andy Cohen teed...
TMZ.com
YG & Lil Wayne Tribute Slim 400, Dead Homies on 'Miss My Dawgs' Song
YG is honoring his late friend Slim 400 with help from Lil Wayne on a new sobering track on the one-year anniversary of his murder. The song "Miss My Dawgs" borrows a script from Wayne's 2004 'Carter 1' track with the RIP vibes and features both rap stars rapping fondly of the lost loved ones using big crimson energy.
TMZ.com
Backstreet Boys Perform at NYC Jingle Ball Amid Nick Carter Lawsuit
Nick Carter is still front and center with the Backstreet Boys, and based on their live performance Friday night ... fans are backing him after a woman sued him for sexual battery. BSB took the stage at MSG for Jingle Ball -- singing the Wham! classic, "Last Christmas" -- and...
TMZ.com
Floyd Mayweather, Friends & Family Throw Billionaire Robert Smith Surprise Bday Party
Floyd Mayweather pulled off the ultimate feint ... the boxing legend took friend, businessman Robert Smith to look at property -- at least, that's where the billionaire investor thought they were going -- but in reality, the 50-0 legend delivered Smith to his surprise 60th birthday party!. "When Robert walked...
TMZ.com
Stars Getting In The Holiday Spirit ... 'Tis The Season!
The weather outside is frightful, but the stars are feeling delightful, and they just can't hold back their giddiness. Get into the holiday spirit with these celebs who are jarring up some sweet holiday cheer and gifting it right to you!. Stars like Tanner Buchanan are already rockin' around the...
TMZ.com
Meek Mill Responds to Kanye Laughing at Thought of Him on Clubhouse
Kanye West apparently finds the idea of Meek Mill being a high-ranking celebrity that's to be taken seriously laughable -- to which Meek says ... hey, at least I still have my wits about me. The Philly rapper responded to a Clubhouse chat that Ye participated in this weekend --...
TMZ.com
SZA Talks Drake Relationship As Fans Rejoice In 'Toxic S.O.S.' Album
SZA finally answered the prayers of her fans, releasing her new album "S.O.S." after a nearly 5-year drought ... and her supporters' emotions are in shambles!!!. Thousands of enthusiastic fans worshipped SZA as their "toxic queen" Friday on social media ... lapping up her lyrics as their new hostile gospel.
TMZ.com
Johnny Knoxville Sued For Emotional Distress Over Home Prank
Johnny Knoxville is known for his elaborate pranks, but his latest may have gone too far ... resulting in a lawsuit from a guy who says it caused him emotional distress. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the 'Jackass' star is being sued by Khalil Khan over a home prank. Khan says he was hired to do a routine repair job through TaskRabbit but ended up getting way more than he bargained for.
TMZ.com
Fat Joe & Uncle Luke Clear the Air on Who Discovered Pitbull, Trick Daddy
12:34 PM PT -- Fat Joe and Uncle Luke have buried the hatchet and cleared the air about who discovered who -- and who's owed credit ... with FJ conceding, yeah ... it was Luke. The two hip hop legends hopped on an IG Live to set the record straight,...
TMZ.com
Paris Hilton's Ex Chris Zylka Engaged to Actress Hailee Lautenbach
Paris Hilton's ex-boo Chris Zylka is taking a second run at the altar -- we've learned he got down on one knee for actress Hailee Lautenbach. Sources tell TMZ ... Chris asked Hailee to be his wife a couple of weeks ago, as they were en route to the Seattle marathon -- in which Chris was supposed to be running in.
TMZ.com
Mansion Where Harry & Meghan Shot Netflix Doc Allegedly Not Their Home
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are alleged to have filmed interviews for their Netflix doc at a home other than their own -- which, if true, we gotta say ... welcome to showbiz. 🤷🏽♂️. British outlets have asserted the couple actually filmed at a separate property...
TMZ.com
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
Behind this minty-fresh scramble is a gentleman who has quite the voice, and when he's on the stage he loves to pair it with a fresh set of moves. Trace around the unknown figure, and see if you can detangle this beauty of a beast!. When it comes to fashion,...
TMZ.com
Freddie Gibbs & Matt Barnes Roast Man Whose Mom Dated Tupac
Freddie Gibbs' love for Tupac quickly turned into jokes during a recent visit to the popular basketball podcast "All The Smoke" ... after Matt Barnes outed a crew member whose mother once dated the late rap icon. The crew member gave himself away off-screen by putting his head down when...
TMZ.com
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
Leave your fancy schmancy garments at home, throw on your sportiest uniform and find the differences in these shots of all-star tennis player Naomi Osaka. Based on her rankings and playing style, it's obvious she's one to cause some serious racket!. The author was recently in New York City promoting...
Comments / 0