SFGate
Protections sought for coyotes in Mexican wolf territory
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Environmentalists want the U.S. government to list coyotes as endangered in parts of Arizona and New Mexico where the rarest subspecies of gray wolf in North America is found. A coalition of groups argue in a petition submitted Thursday to U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland...
A Look at What California Has Done So Far About Reparations
When Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill in 2020 to create a statewide panel to study and recommend ways to implement reparations for Black Californians, many lauded it as an overdue step toward racial justice. “California has historically led the country on civil rights, yet we have not come to...
California company hit with $128 million fine over pot gummies
A California pot company has been hit with a $128 million fine for illegally producing millions of cannabis gummies. On Monday, a Los Angeles judge ruled that the makers of the popular Kushy Punch gummies were guilty of illegally producing cannabis products at an unlicensed Los Angeles facility. The illicit goods were worth millions of dollars, according to state investigators. The judge ordered the company and its executives to pay a $128 million penalty to the state.
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway
HONOLULU (AP) — Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano is no longer feeding a flow that's been creeping closer to a crucial highway, scientists said Thursday, even as the world’s largest volcano keeps on erupting. That means lava isn’t advancing, and is no longer an imminent threat to...
California teen missing after visiting I-80 rest stop for school project
A 16-year-old Northern California boy was reported missing on Dec. 7 when he didn't return home from visiting a rest stop for a high school project, officials said. The Placer County Sheriff's Office said it believes that Dante de la Torre went to the Gold Run rest stop on Interstate 80, 60 miles northeast of Sacramento, at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. While the sheriff's office didn't provide details on the school work he may have been doing at the location, it said that he may have been equipped with water bottles, a hand towel, a shovel and snow boots. KCRA reported that de la Torre attends Colfax High School.
Armed man shot after entering California police station lot
RIALTO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police officer shot and wounded a man who entered a secure parking lot of a police station armed with a rifle, authorities said. The shooting happened Monday after the officer drove his cruiser through the security gate at the Rialto police station and was followed closely by a black Dodge Charger, said police Chief Mark Kling.
Rain forecast to subside Tuesday, but 2 more storms on the way
The storm door is open in the Bay Area with no sign of closing.
