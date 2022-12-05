ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

15 Hilarious Reactions to the Walmart Pole in Auburn, Maine

Throughout the years, one pole in Maine has taken over. No, it is nothing like the North Pole, instead, it is an actual yellow pole that resides in the parking lot of Walmart in Auburn, Maine. You know, the type of pole that is supposed to help keep a parking lot safe. Well, this pole has done really nothing to keep some drivers safe.
AUBURN, ME
1, 3, or 4-Day Dog Sledding Tours Are Your Next Extreme Maine Winter Adventure

I've gone dog sledding before, and it is such an absolute blast. Not only is it stunning visually, but one of the most invigorating and special outings you'll ever do. While my dog sledding excitement was a couple of hours in Colorado, this memorable excursion has adventure-loving vacationers traveling from all over for that next exciting, unique trip. And here we are with it right in our own New England backyard. Talk about taking advantage of where we live.
MAINE STATE
Why Are Gas Prices So Drastically Different From Town to Town in Maine?

Oil and gas prices have been a pain point for many people in Maine for the last year or more. As the colder temperatures have arrived, the stress of keeping homes warm throughout the winter is very real. So is the stress of keeping your vehicle gassed up, with sky high prices being the norm over the last few months. With prices now dropping, one thing has become quite noticeable. From town to town and gas station to gas station, the price per gallon can be wildly different.
PORTLAND, ME
Why These Actors Were Uncomfortable Filming Certain Movies Scenes With New Hampshire’s Adam Sandler

With over 80 movies to his name, according to IMDb, New Hampshire's own Adam Sandler is one of the ultimate funny and nice guys who's earned billions. He's even been dubbed the king of Netflix according to Newsweek, because his movies often top the list for the most watched. As you know, he even has his own production company called Happy Madison Productions.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine

Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities, and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
KENNEBUNK, ME
These Are 20 of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New Hampshire

Do you gravitate towards the classics, like chicken or veggie fried rice, or perhaps lo mein? How about some delicious sweet and sour chicken? Maybe you love splitting a pu pu platter with friends. Then there's the unbeatable experience of hot pot, which this writer enjoyed for the first time a few weeks ago. The options are endless, and it's hard to go wrong.
MAINE STATE
The Recession From 2008 is Messing With Maine’s Christmas Tree Supply

First and foremost, most tree farms do believe there are enough trees to meet the demand this year. But to help you out - the number one thing you need to know is... The Bangor Daily News says the Christmas tree supply is lower and is being affected by the recession back in 2008-2009. That recession, which was a doozy, forced some farms to close and others to not plant as many trees.
MAINE STATE
The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England

Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
MAINE STATE
Augusta, ME
