15 Hilarious Reactions to the Walmart Pole in Auburn, Maine
Throughout the years, one pole in Maine has taken over. No, it is nothing like the North Pole, instead, it is an actual yellow pole that resides in the parking lot of Walmart in Auburn, Maine. You know, the type of pole that is supposed to help keep a parking lot safe. Well, this pole has done really nothing to keep some drivers safe.
1, 3, or 4-Day Dog Sledding Tours Are Your Next Extreme Maine Winter Adventure
I've gone dog sledding before, and it is such an absolute blast. Not only is it stunning visually, but one of the most invigorating and special outings you'll ever do. While my dog sledding excitement was a couple of hours in Colorado, this memorable excursion has adventure-loving vacationers traveling from all over for that next exciting, unique trip. And here we are with it right in our own New England backyard. Talk about taking advantage of where we live.
Why Are Gas Prices So Drastically Different From Town to Town in Maine?
Oil and gas prices have been a pain point for many people in Maine for the last year or more. As the colder temperatures have arrived, the stress of keeping homes warm throughout the winter is very real. So is the stress of keeping your vehicle gassed up, with sky high prices being the norm over the last few months. With prices now dropping, one thing has become quite noticeable. From town to town and gas station to gas station, the price per gallon can be wildly different.
Type of Ticket You Can Get Driving With Your Dog Depends on the New England State You’re In
If you're like me, you take your four-legged furry best friend almost everywhere you go. From quick errands to long road trips, our dogs spend lots of time with us in our cars and especially here in New England, where we're crossing state lines all of the time. I was...
UPDATE: Maine Teddy Bear With Son’s Ashes Has Been Found! Other Items Still Missing
If you have the empathy the women on my mom’s side of the family have, then you haven’t slept since you found out a teddy bear with someone’s son’s ashes inside was missing. I recently posted about the missing teddy bear stating that there was a...
200 Lives Were Taken by America’s First Serial Killer From New Hampshire
Many people know the names Ed Gein, Charles Manson, Jeffrey Dahmer, Ted Bundy, and Jack the Ripper. But, will all these horrors, it all had to start from somewhere, there had to be a first. America's first known serial killer is actually from New Hampshire. Over the years, there have...
13 Made-Up Maine Towns From Movies, TV You Wish You Could Visit
There are over 700 Maine cities and towns. That's a lot of places. And while there are some pretty recognizable ones for Mainers and those from away, like Portland, Augusta, Bangor, etc, some of the most famous Maine towns are not even real. In fact, some people's idea of what...
Bookmark: Tracking Santa Throughout New England and Beyond
The official Santa Claus tracker countdown is happening now, when we can all enjoy the days leading up to Santa's Christmas Eve travels with games, music, books, and videos. What makes this so fun is watching Santa and his reindeer fly all over the world, and seeing where they are as they head to New England.
Maine and New Hampshire Wine Lovers There’s a Certification Class Starting in January 2023
Wine-lovers rejoice. It's time if you're ready to expand your love of wine because The New Hampshire Seacoast's Wine Education School has another certification course to kick-off the 2023 in both Portsmouth and Exeter. If you're into wines, want to expand your knowledge of wines, or want to get into...
Why These Actors Were Uncomfortable Filming Certain Movies Scenes With New Hampshire’s Adam Sandler
With over 80 movies to his name, according to IMDb, New Hampshire's own Adam Sandler is one of the ultimate funny and nice guys who's earned billions. He's even been dubbed the king of Netflix according to Newsweek, because his movies often top the list for the most watched. As you know, he even has his own production company called Happy Madison Productions.
Come on Mainers: If Your Windshield Wipers Are on, Turn Your Damn Lights on
You are starting to piss me off. I know. You forget. That's why I flash my lights on and off at you. No, I don't know you and I'm not saying hi. I'm saying, hey - TURN YOUR DAMN LIGHTS ON! Honestly, I would say 50% of cars I see when it's rainy, or just a little rain, don't have their lights on and it's starting to upset me!
Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine
Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities, and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
Whole Foods Maine Lobster Boycott is an Attack on Our Great State
I love shopping at Whole Foods. It's a great grocery store. It has wonderful produce, an outstanding butchery, great prepared foods, and a vast selection of healthy and organic choices. It was also a huge benefit to have it during the pandemic when it offered free delivery, even to us...
These Are 20 of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New Hampshire
Do you gravitate towards the classics, like chicken or veggie fried rice, or perhaps lo mein? How about some delicious sweet and sour chicken? Maybe you love splitting a pu pu platter with friends. Then there's the unbeatable experience of hot pot, which this writer enjoyed for the first time a few weeks ago. The options are endless, and it's hard to go wrong.
Have You Been Snow Tubing at Night at This New Hampshire Mountain?
Just because you don't ski doesn't mean you can't enjoy a ski resort. Many ski resorts have had to think in broader terms for survival. In a business dependent on Mother Nature's mood for the season, resorts have added everything from zip-lining to tubing and all the skiing and snowboarding options.
Maine-Made Holiday Gift Ideas: A Guide to Buying Local
Here are 50 Maine-made holiday gift ideas so you can find the right gift for the right person while buying local and supporting our fellow Mainers - because that’s a gift in itself.
19 Children Who Have Gone Missing From Maine and New Hampshire
Authorities in both Maine and New Hampshire continue to put out the call for the public's help. Numerous children have gone missing from the two states over the years, and help is desperately needed to try and find them. Maine and New Hampshire Missing Persons. Below is a list of...
The Recession From 2008 is Messing With Maine’s Christmas Tree Supply
First and foremost, most tree farms do believe there are enough trees to meet the demand this year. But to help you out - the number one thing you need to know is... The Bangor Daily News says the Christmas tree supply is lower and is being affected by the recession back in 2008-2009. That recession, which was a doozy, forced some farms to close and others to not plant as many trees.
1917 Bridge in ME’s Acadia National Park is Only One Made Completely of Cobblestones
A piece of history lies within the expansive and beautiful Acadia National Park up in Maine. Cobblestone Bridge is situated "on private land outside park boundaries on the Gardiner-Mitchell Hill-Jordan Stream Road", according to the National Park Service. Like much of Maine, it is quite photogenic:. You can almost hear...
The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England
Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
