Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pen City Current
County veterans looking for volunteer drivers
LEE COUNTY - The Lee County Commission of Veterans Affairs is currently, and always, looking for volunteer drivers to take Veterans to scheduled appointments at VA Medical Centers in Iowa City and, occasionally, Quincy, IL. We have the transport vehicle and keep it maintained in good condition. We do not require you to use your own vehicle for transports.
muddyrivernews.com
YWCA of Quincy’s executive director resigning Dec. 16 to take position in Hannibal
QUINCY — Maria Rench announced Monday she is resigning as executive director for the YWCA of Quincy housing program. Rench’s last day will be Dec. 16. She will begin her new position on Jan. 4 as vice president of FosterAdopt Connect, which works with children and families in the child welfare system in Kansas and Missouri. Rench will be based in Hannibal but will oversee locations in Macon, Chillicothe and Kirksville.
Pen City Current
HTC girls take 5th at State Pom competition
FORT MADISON - The Holy Trinity Dance team took 5th place at the state Pom Competition last week in Des Moines. According to coach Hannah Hoenig the teams had a truncated time frame to learn the routine, which was different from years past. "The girls had just five weeks to...
Pen City Current
Comp board recommends 7% increase for county officials
LEE COUNTY - The Lee County Compensation Board has recommended a 7% raise for elected officials in the county and a 3% increase for Lee County Supervisors. The board didn't make the recommendation without hinting that the county needed to listen more to the recommendations. "Last year was my first...
Pen City Current
Love found in the auction call
Marcia Marshall was not going to be outbid. She started the bidding high for a date with the good looking blonde haired gentleman in a flashy tuxedo. She had a feeling about this guy. When other ladies bid, Marcia, on the edge of her seat, immediately raised them. The other ladies could tell by the set of Marcia's jaw and the gleam in her eye that Marcia would pay whatever it cost for Burlington's eligible bachelor. They let Marcia have the date with Dan Wiedemeier (Weed-a-meyer) for a whopping $200, which in 1987 was a substantial amount. (It still is.)
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. MJ & Co of Quincy, Inc., sold a residence at 1025...
Pen City Current
Hound wrestlers take two at BHS
BURLINGTON - The Fort Madison Bloodhounds came off a productive weekend in Independence by sweeping a double dual at Burlington High School Tuesday night. The Hounds rolled Mediapolis 57-19 and downed Wapello 66-14. Teague Smith recorded two pins at 182, both in less than :45, to lead Fort Madison in...
Pen City Current
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home obituary – Joy C. Hasper, 89, Montrose
Joy C. Hasper, 89, of Montrose, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Fort Madison, Iowa. Joy was born on April 20, 1933, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Forrest “Dick” and Bernice (Mills) Ruark. She graduated from Keokuk High School in 1951, and on February 14, 1955, she was united in marriage to Charles Lee Hasper in Quincy, Illinois. He preceded her in death on July 12, 2014.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Wednesday, December 7, 2022
12/06/22 – 6:04 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 1600 block of Avenue H. 12/06/22 – 6:32 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 3000 block of Avenue O. 12/06/22 –...
kciiradio.com
Washington Board of Supervisors Name new Interim Director for Washington County Ambulance Services
The Washington County Board of Supervisors appointed a Temporary Interim Director for Washington County Ambulance Services during their regular meeting Tuesday. The board was able to come to an agreement and vote for a new Interim Director, “I actually think we ought to offer the position right now to Katrina Altenhofen. She is local, she’s in town, she’s worked with almost everybody there. I believe from everything that I’ve heard, she is well respected, and there would be no reason to doubt her credentials, or where her heart is.” Katrina Altenhofen is the Executive Director of Hospice of Washington County. The Interim Director position will be a part time role for the Washington County Ambulance Services. KCII will bring you more information about the department when it becomes available.
Pen City Current
Barr Memorial Chapel obituary - Ralph B. Wentzien, 84, Fort Madison
Ralph Bond Wentzien, 84 years, of Fort Madison, Iowa died at 4:08 am Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center, Fort Madison. He was born February 19, 1938 in Marshalltown, Iowa, the son of Albert John and Lois Cecile (Bond) Wentzien. On August 3, 1958, he married Marilyn Lawrence at the First United Methodist Church in Marshalltown.
Pen City Current
FM woman wins $50K on scratch off
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $50,000 lottery prize. Nikki Fowler of Fort Madison won the sixth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “X The Money” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Fort Madison Tobacco & Liquor, 1735 Ave. H in Fort Madison, and claimed her prize Monday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home obituary – William Francis Ewers, 87, Keokuk
William Francis Ewers, 87, of Keokuk, Iowa passed away at 10am on December 2, 2022, surrounded for days by his family. Bill was born August 21, 1935, the son of William and Thelma (Bowers) Ewers. He married Virginia Mae (Hendricks) “Ginger” on June 24, 1961 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Keokuk. The two had been together for 66 years and were rarely seen apart. She survives.
Siemens: Fort Madison announcement independent of Hutchinson process
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Fort Madison, Iowa newspaper is reporting that its Siemens Gamesa facility is hiring again to restart production. Hutch Post reached out to a spokesperson for Siemens to ask if they knew the timeline yet for the Hutchinson plant. "Due to the different production processes between...
KWQC
Crews responded to fire home in Galesburg Wednesday
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to a fire in Galesburg Wednesday morning. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1000 Lancaster Street Wednesday at 7:46 a.m., according to a media release. Crews said there was smoke coming from the roofline of the single-story home. Crews extinguished...
Rich Cain Shares Stories of 99Q Days & Being a Quincy Weatherman
He's truly a Quincy, Illinois broadcasting legend and he's got stories to tell. Richard Cain shared fun stories from his radio past and explained how he became one of the most trusted weather broadcasters in the tri-state area. You likely know him from KHQA where he currently keeps track of...
wgil.com
Could We Be Living In “New Illinois” At Some Point?
New Illinois is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization with the mission of educating Illinoisans about their right, under the U.S. Constitution, to pursue the formation of a new state. One of their organizers, GH Merritt, joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the group and their informational event in Knoxville Tuesday night.
'Enough is enough' | Knoxville resident is speaking out her concerns with open leaf burning
KNOXVILLE, Ill. — For 24 years, Becky Conner has expressed her concerns about open leaf burning to city hall. The town allows its residents to burn its leaves six days in a week, and residents are divided on the subject. “Leaf burning in the fall is a volatile type...
KFVS12
New Illinois smoke alarm law to take effect Jan. 1
QUINCY (WGEM) - A new law that is set to take effect on Jan. 1 will require your next smoke alarm purchase to be one that features a 10-year sealed battery. This pertains to any new installation after the new year, and if your current smoke alarm has not malfunctioned or exceeded its 10-year life there is no need to replace it just yet.
Pen City Current
HTC boys fade as Mediapolis rolls
FORT MADISON - There were flashes of what the Holy Trinity boys basketball team could be in the first 14 minutes of Tuesday’s game against Mediapolis at Shottenkirk Gym. The final two minutes of the first half, and all of the second half, were what the Crusaders don’t want to be this season.
Comments / 0