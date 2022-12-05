Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Free medical event helps residents in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents in Southeast Missouri were able to get some assistance with their healthcare needs thanks to a local organization. Footsteps Medical Missions set up shop at the Lighthouse United Church in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on December 10 offering an assortment of healthcare services for individuals who need it, along with informing them about their religious beliefs.
KFVS12
Student Santas helping families provide gifts for children
A Jackson organization is doing their part in helping area children have a nice Christmas. A Carbondale man is found guilty of first degree murder dating back to 2019. An entire year has passed since a deadly tornado tore through Mayfield, Kentucky. Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 12/10/2022. Updated: Dec....
KFVS12
Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash returns Friday night to downtown Cape Girardeau
A suspect in a double-homicide was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Butler County, Mo. Man accused of killing two women to be back in court. A shooter out of Butler County is due in court this upcoming Monday for a status hearing. 243 toys collected during Teddy Bear Toss.
KFVS12
Jackson organization delivers dozens of trucks for Toys For Tots
While Christmas is a time for family togetherness, it's also a time where people help their neighbors. A Carbondale man is found guilty of first degree murder dating back to 2019. One year since devastating Mayfield tornado. Updated: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST. |. An entire year has...
KFVS12
Suspect in custody, accused of stabbing man in Cape Girardeau
A major conference in the Heartland today that focused on addiction and mental health. We now know the name of the suspect after a stabbing this afternoon in Cape. The holiday season is upon us and the City of Marion is bringing more of holiday spirit to the downtown. Happy...
KFVS12
Suspect in double-homicide killed in Butler Co. officer-involved shooting
The Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash will return to downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Friday night. Man accused of killing two women to be back in court. A shooter out of Butler County is due in court this upcoming Monday for a status hearing. 243 toys collected during Teddy Bear Toss.
KFVS12
Man accused of killing two women to be back in court
A suspect is in custody and accused of stabbing of a man in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash begins at 6pm in downtown Cape Girardeau. Happy Slapowitz begins at 6 p.m. in downtown Cape Girardeau on Friday, Dec. 9. ISP investigating Williamson County officer involved shooting. Updated: 5...
KFVS12
Leaders in the community coming together to bring awareness to drug addiction and mental health
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A major conference in the Heartland today, focusing on addiction on mental health. More than 200 people from across Missouri gathered in Sikeston to discuss ways to improve treatment. State Senator Holly Rehder says the first step is bringing more community awareness, and eliminating the...
KFVS12
Jackson Moose Lodge donates dozens of bikes for area kids
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - An organization in Jackson, Mo., is doing their part in helping area children have a nice Christmas. The Jackson Moose Lodge 2702 loaded up dozens of bicycles to the Toys For Tots program to distribute to the kids in the area for the festive holiday. Jim...
KFVS12
Sleigh Your Shopping event in Jackson, Mo.
An entire year has passed since a deadly tornado tore through Mayfield, Kentucky. Free healthcare services offered at Lighthouse United Church. Residents in Southeast Missouri were able to get some assistance with their healthcare needs thanks to a local organization. Man found guilty of shooting Carbondale man in 2019. Updated:...
KFVS12
Man stabbed, suspect in custody
A Sikeston man was found guilty earlier today for his role in the 2019 shooting death of a Carbondale man. Bringing awareness to mental health and drug addiction in the Bootheel. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A major conference in the Heartland today that focused on addiction and mental health.
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers heard gunshots in Arena Park around 9:25 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. He said officers found an intoxicated man who admitted...
KFVS12
Olando Sheron found guilty of first-degree murder
A Jackson organization is doing their part in helping area children have a nice Christmas. While Christmas is a time for family togetherness, it's also a time where people help their neighbors. One year since devastating Mayfield tornado. Updated: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST. |. An entire year...
KFVS12
Man found guilty of shooting Carbondale man in 2019
Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash is underway tonight in Downtown Cape. The Toy Bash has raised more than $550,000 in toys and cash since 2002. A Sikeston man was found guilty earlier today for his role in the 2019 shooting death of a Carbondale man. Bringing awareness to mental health and...
KFVS12
Student Santas helping thousands with gifts/meal this Christmas
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - While Christmas is a time for family togetherness, it’s also a time where people help their neighbors. That’s where Student Santas comes in as many families are paired up with people that take care of them for the Christmas holiday. Student Santas is...
KFVS12
Happy Slapowitz Toy Drive
A Sikeston man was found guilty earlier today for his role in the 2019 shooting death of a Carbondale man. Bringing awareness to mental health and drug addiction in the Bootheel. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A major conference in the Heartland today that focused on addiction and mental health.
KFVS12
Winners of Cape Girardeau’s 30th Annual Downtown Parade of Lights announced
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape announced the winners of the 30th Annual Downtown Parade of Lights. Best Business Appearance: Holloway Carpet One Floor & Home. Best Lighting: CrossRoads Church - Cape Girardeau/Jackson. Chairman’s Award: The Edge Pilates-Aerial Arts/Cape Specialty Entertainment Group. The 2022 Parade of Lights’...
KFVS12
Uptown Jackson shops give customers a better Christmas experience
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Businesses in Uptown Jackson, Mo., are helping their neighboring businesses to give everyone a better Christmas experience this weekend. Shops opened their doors and offered drinks for welcoming guests as part of the Sleigh Your Shopping event. This event was put on by the Uptown Jackson...
KFVS12
SIU Carbondale fall commencement Dec. 17
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois University Carbondale fall commencement will be Saturday, December 17. According to a release from SIU, more than 900 students will graduate at the Banterra Center. Commencement begins at 11 a.m. University leaders say there is not limit on guests, and all seating will...
KFVS12
Neelyville Cheerleading finishes as Runner-up at State Championships
An entire year has passed since a deadly tornado tore through Mayfield, Kentucky. Sleigh Your Shopping event in Jackson, Mo. Businesses in Uptown Jackson are helping their neighboring stores to give everyone a better Christmas experience. Free healthcare services offered at Lighthouse United Church. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Residents...
Comments / 0