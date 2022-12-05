ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bollinger County, MO

KFVS12

Free medical event helps residents in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents in Southeast Missouri were able to get some assistance with their healthcare needs thanks to a local organization. Footsteps Medical Missions set up shop at the Lighthouse United Church in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on December 10 offering an assortment of healthcare services for individuals who need it, along with informing them about their religious beliefs.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Student Santas helping families provide gifts for children

A Jackson organization is doing their part in helping area children have a nice Christmas. A Carbondale man is found guilty of first degree murder dating back to 2019. An entire year has passed since a deadly tornado tore through Mayfield, Kentucky. Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 12/10/2022. Updated: Dec....
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Jackson organization delivers dozens of trucks for Toys For Tots

While Christmas is a time for family togetherness, it's also a time where people help their neighbors. A Carbondale man is found guilty of first degree murder dating back to 2019. One year since devastating Mayfield tornado. Updated: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST. |. An entire year has...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Man accused of killing two women to be back in court

A suspect is in custody and accused of stabbing of a man in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash begins at 6pm in downtown Cape Girardeau. Happy Slapowitz begins at 6 p.m. in downtown Cape Girardeau on Friday, Dec. 9. ISP investigating Williamson County officer involved shooting. Updated: 5...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Jackson Moose Lodge donates dozens of bikes for area kids

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - An organization in Jackson, Mo., is doing their part in helping area children have a nice Christmas. The Jackson Moose Lodge 2702 loaded up dozens of bicycles to the Toys For Tots program to distribute to the kids in the area for the festive holiday. Jim...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Sleigh Your Shopping event in Jackson, Mo.

An entire year has passed since a deadly tornado tore through Mayfield, Kentucky. Free healthcare services offered at Lighthouse United Church. Residents in Southeast Missouri were able to get some assistance with their healthcare needs thanks to a local organization. Man found guilty of shooting Carbondale man in 2019. Updated:...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Man stabbed, suspect in custody

A Sikeston man was found guilty earlier today for his role in the 2019 shooting death of a Carbondale man. Bringing awareness to mental health and drug addiction in the Bootheel. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A major conference in the Heartland today that focused on addiction and mental health.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Man arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers heard gunshots in Arena Park around 9:25 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. He said officers found an intoxicated man who admitted...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Olando Sheron found guilty of first-degree murder

A Jackson organization is doing their part in helping area children have a nice Christmas. While Christmas is a time for family togetherness, it's also a time where people help their neighbors. One year since devastating Mayfield tornado. Updated: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST. |. An entire year...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Man found guilty of shooting Carbondale man in 2019

Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash is underway tonight in Downtown Cape. The Toy Bash has raised more than $550,000 in toys and cash since 2002. A Sikeston man was found guilty earlier today for his role in the 2019 shooting death of a Carbondale man. Bringing awareness to mental health and...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Happy Slapowitz Toy Drive

A Sikeston man was found guilty earlier today for his role in the 2019 shooting death of a Carbondale man. Bringing awareness to mental health and drug addiction in the Bootheel. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A major conference in the Heartland today that focused on addiction and mental health.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Uptown Jackson shops give customers a better Christmas experience

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Businesses in Uptown Jackson, Mo., are helping their neighboring businesses to give everyone a better Christmas experience this weekend. Shops opened their doors and offered drinks for welcoming guests as part of the Sleigh Your Shopping event. This event was put on by the Uptown Jackson...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

SIU Carbondale fall commencement Dec. 17

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois University Carbondale fall commencement will be Saturday, December 17. According to a release from SIU, more than 900 students will graduate at the Banterra Center. Commencement begins at 11 a.m. University leaders say there is not limit on guests, and all seating will...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Neelyville Cheerleading finishes as Runner-up at State Championships

An entire year has passed since a deadly tornado tore through Mayfield, Kentucky. Sleigh Your Shopping event in Jackson, Mo. Businesses in Uptown Jackson are helping their neighboring stores to give everyone a better Christmas experience. Free healthcare services offered at Lighthouse United Church. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Residents...
NEELYVILLE, MO

