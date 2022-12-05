Read full article on original website
For the Record – Wednesday, December 7, 2022
12/06/22 – 6:04 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 1600 block of Avenue H. 12/06/22 – 6:32 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 3000 block of Avenue O. 12/06/22 –...
FM woman wins $50K on scratch off
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $50,000 lottery prize. Nikki Fowler of Fort Madison won the sixth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “X The Money” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Fort Madison Tobacco & Liquor, 1735 Ave. H in Fort Madison, and claimed her prize Monday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
One dead, one injured in Henry County crash
New London, IA- One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, December 7th, in Henry County. The crash occurred in the 2500 block of 260th Street in New London at about 2:55 PM Wednesday. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2000 Toyota Tacoma driven by 68-year-old Norman E....
HTC girls take 5th at State Pom competition
FORT MADISON - The Holy Trinity Dance team took 5th place at the state Pom Competition last week in Des Moines. According to coach Hannah Hoenig the teams had a truncated time frame to learn the routine, which was different from years past. "The girls had just five weeks to...
Mount Pleasant Man Dies in Head-on Collision
A southeast Iowa man was killed in a head-on collision that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Henry County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Toyota Tacoma driven by 68-year-old Norman Hirschy of Mount Pleasant was traveling on 260th Street in New London at 2:55 PM. The accident report states Hirschy’s...
Quincy man injured in single car crash
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man suffered moderate injuries in a crash that happened shortly after noon on Tuesday in Marion County, Mo. Caleb Veihl, 30, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix eastbound on Missouri 168 about two miles west of Philadelphia when his car ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned. according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's (MSHP) crash report.
Suspected armed robber shot in Davis County
DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa — A suspected armed robber is in the hospital after being shot in Davis County on Wednesday. There was a large police presence in Blakesburg about 85 miles southeast of Des Moines. The Iowa DCI says the suspect was shot after a chase. No word on...
Love found in the auction call
Marcia Marshall was not going to be outbid. She started the bidding high for a date with the good looking blonde haired gentleman in a flashy tuxedo. She had a feeling about this guy. When other ladies bid, Marcia, on the edge of her seat, immediately raised them. The other ladies could tell by the set of Marcia's jaw and the gleam in her eye that Marcia would pay whatever it cost for Burlington's eligible bachelor. They let Marcia have the date with Dan Wiedemeier (Weed-a-meyer) for a whopping $200, which in 1987 was a substantial amount. (It still is.)
Comp board recommends 7% increase for county officials
LEE COUNTY - The Lee County Compensation Board has recommended a 7% raise for elected officials in the county and a 3% increase for Lee County Supervisors. The board didn't make the recommendation without hinting that the county needed to listen more to the recommendations. "Last year was my first...
HTC boys fade as Mediapolis rolls
FORT MADISON - There were flashes of what the Holy Trinity boys basketball team could be in the first 14 minutes of Tuesday’s game against Mediapolis at Shottenkirk Gym. The final two minutes of the first half, and all of the second half, were what the Crusaders don’t want to be this season.
Iowa DCI investigating after officer shoots suspect in Mt. Pleasant incident
The Mission of Hope needed a hand after the November incident, and it was fortunate that it got the support it needed in the following weeks. Show You Care: Fairfax man hoping to delight, and help, this holiday season. Updated: 6 hours ago. KCRG-TV9's Kristin Rogers reports on an annual...
Two Killed, Three Injured In Southeast Iowa Crash
(Henry County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol's releasing details about a deadly afternoon crash in southeast Iowa's Henry County November 26th, that killed two women and injured three other people. The Patrol says a vehicle driven by 48-year-old Sean Reid of Stockport was traveling westbound on Highway 34 near New London and went off the road into a ditch, then hit a parked truck, causing the truck to roll onto its side.
Fairfield man arrested following standoff with police
Fairfield, IA- A Fairfield man was arrested Thursday, December 1st, following a standoff with police. Jesus Garcia-Goytia of Fairfield has been charged with Interference with Official Acts and Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon. TV station KTVO reports that Fairfield Police Officers were contacted by Garcia-Goytia’s family due to them...
Hannibal Man in Grundy County Court Next Week on Four Charges
A Hannibal man facing four charges in Grundy County Court will appear for a bond appearance hearing next week. Court documents say Curtis Scott Wheelbarger faces charges for a felony of stealing 750 dollars or more, a felony for attempted stealing of 750 dollars or more, felony unlawful use of a weapon, and misdemeanor second-degree property damage.
One person seriously injured in head on collision on US 136
Hamilton, Ill.- One person was seriously injured in an accident on US-136 in Hamilton, Illinois on Saturday, December 3rd. TV Station WGEM reports that a vehicle was traveling westbound on US-136 near Broadway street in Hamilton at about 9:30 PM Saturday when another vehicle going eastbound crossed the center line, and the two vehicles collided head-on.
Man shot by police in Mt. Pleasant after reported hostage situation
The Iowa DCI is investigating an apparent hostage situation that led to the shooting of a man by a police officer in Mount Pleasant Saturday night in southeast Iowa, as Theresa Rose reports:. Officers were called to a residence when a man reported being held at gunpoint. Police and sheriff’s...
Test Kitchen merges ops with YMCA
FORT MADISON - The Elliott Test Kitchen and Fort Madison YMCA has announced a merger that will take effect with the first school day in January 2023. According to a release issued Monday morning, the YMCA and Test Kitchen engaged in the merger to help both programs expand capacities to help area youth.
More Details Emerge In Officer-Involved Shooting
On Saturday, December 3, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Mount Pleasant Police Department on a domestic disturbance call that led to an officer-involved shooting. According to recently-released court documents, police responded to 710 North Main Street in Mount Pleasant after the victim, identified as Steven Lovell, reported...
Mt. Pleasant woman shot by officer after she held boyfriend at gunpoint, police say
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — A 33-year-old woman injured in an officer-involved shooting in Mount Pleasant Saturday is facing charges. Newly filed court documents say Samantha Shumaker, of Mount Pleasant, held her boyfriend at gunpoint during an argument at the couple’s home on North Main Street. Mount Pleasant police...
Man shot in Saturday MP disturbance call
MT PLEASANT – A Mt. Pleasant law enforcement officer shot and wounded a suspect in a domestic disturbance call Saturday in Mt. Pleasant. At approximately 10:04 p.m., officers with the Mt Pleasant Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call in the 700 block of Main Street, where the male caller was allegedly being held at gunpoint.
