8 girls believed to be underage wives of Mormon fundamentalist found hiding in Spokane; woman faces kidnapping charge

Ariz. polygamist leader allegedly had 20 wives, including 9-year-old, and wanted to marry daughter
SPOKANE, Wash. (TCD) -- Several underage wives of a fundamentalist leader currently in custody in Arizona were reportedly found in an Airbnb in Washington after they escaped a group home. According to the Spokane Spokesman-Review, on Thursday, Dec. 1, a Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy knocked on the door of a...
KGW
8 underage girls suspected to be involved with FLDS leader rescued in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Content warning: This story contains descriptions of kidnapping, child marriage and sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised. Eight underage girls were recently rescued from an Airbnb in Spokane. Documents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reveal the ongoing investigation into a polygamist cult leader and his followers now accused of sexual abuse and kidnapping.
actionnews5.com
Religious cult leader found with trailer full of underage wives, officials say
SPOKANE, Wash. (KPHO/Gray News) – One of the leaders of the Fundamentalist Church of the Latter-Day Saints was found in Washington State in a trailer full of underage girls, authorities say. The FLDS is known for its history of marrying underage girls. The “prophet” or president of the group,...
Police looking for shooter in Nevada/Lidgerwood area
SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Police Department is looking for a shooter following fired shots near an apartment complex in the Nevada/Lidgerwood area on Wednesday. Police say the shooting started from an argument. They say it is unclear if the shot was fired from the parking lot or an apartment. Police say people fled and they did not find any...
Sandpoint Reader
Deputy prosecutor amends complaint against commissioners
After an initial notice of tort claim in late 2021, Bonner County Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bauer officially filed a civil suit against Bonner County commissioners and Bonner County Chief Information Officer Brad Ptashkin in July, then submitted an amended complaint leveling a handful of additional allegations against the parties in August.
q13fox.com
Police: Tacoma deadly shooting suspect arrested in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, officers with the Spokane Police Department arrested a suspect who shot and killed a man in Tacoma last month. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at 11:31 p.m. on Nov. 21, officers were dispatched to the corner of E M St. and Puyallup Ave. for reports of shots fired.
People living at Camp Hope react to law enforcement’s closure notices
SPOKANE, Wash. — Some at Camp Hope were emotional, not knowing the future of what they call their home. Others are prepared for whatever happens next. Kathy Kerans wrapped up her shift at Camp Hope’s resource tent, knowing what a night is like at the camp. “It’s cold, very cold,” Kerans said. “We have buddy heaters and things like that.”...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man shoots at-home nurse, “I couldn’t not do it.”
SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in the murder of an at-home nurse last week was in court for the first time Monday. 33-year-old Mitchell Chandler is facing second-degree murder charges and a $1 million bond for the murder of Douglas Brant, who was treating Chandler’s grandmother at her home in the Latah Creek neighborhood Thursday.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Authorities say camp meat house robbed
The Priest Lake Sportsmen’s Association will hold their annual Wild Game Banquet and Auction Fundraiser on Friday, Dec. 13, at the Nickelplate in Nordman. City residents: city hall has already received a couple of requests this winter to have frozen water pipes thawed. Please let your faucets run a thin stream whenever the mercury drops low. A stream about the size of a pencil is just right, city clerk Doug Hooper said.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley deputies searching for car that took off after stabbing
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Flora near Valleyway is back open tonight after one person was stabbed and sent to the hospital, according to Spokane Valley Police Department Chief Dave Ellis. Deputies say two men and a woman were together when one man stabbed the other man, then stole a car...
KHQ Right Now
'This camp is to be closed': Camp Hope residents handed flyer by law enforcement
SPOKANE, Wash. - "This camp is to be closed:" That's what a flyer handed out to Camp Hope residents on Tuesday by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) and Spokane Police Department said. The flyer doesn't have an exact date for when the camp will close, but does list off...
Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing
Hate and bigotry often lurk just beneath the surface of civil societies. So long as a society is united in disapproving of hateful words and actions, those evil twins remain suppressed. When they receive official approval, they rise to the surface and infect society like a virus. A society must maintain continued vigilance to keep […] The post Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Washington DOT calls law enforcement presence at Camp Hope ‘disappointing and harmful’
SPOKANE, Wash - The Washington Department of Transportation said the presence of Spokane law enforcement at a homeless camp Tuesday was "unnecessary, confusing and harmful to residents living there."
Local families spreading awareness of fentanyl deaths in the community
SPOKANE, Wash. — Local family members who lost their loved ones over fentanyl are now speaking up and bringing awareness to the community. Bob Putnam still remembers the day of a tragedy that still makes him choke up every time. “It was just like no god, no god, you can’t be letting this happen to my child,” Putnam said. “It’s...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane police searching for suspect following shootout in Logan neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. – A suspect fled following a shootout with Spokane police Sunday afternoon in the Logan neighborhood. Nearby residents have been asked to shelter in place. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), the scene remains active as police search for the suspect and a firearm. SPD stressed the information is preliminary.
ifiberone.com
Mother remains adamant that Stevens Pass is to blame for teen son's death in resort's parking lot in 2018
A Spokane woman who's son died in Stevens Pass Ski & Board Resorts parking lot in 2018 remains unwavering in her pursuit to prevent the same thing from happening to other unsuspecting ski hill workers across Washington. Tracy McKibben and her 19-year-old son Romualdo Trejo lived in Everett at the...
Crash on eastbound I-90 cleared from Sullivan and Barker
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A crash on eastbound I-90 in Spokane Valley has been cleared from Sullivan and Barker Road. Traffic is now flowing normally in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
