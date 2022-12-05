Read full article on original website
sanatogapost.com
Police Report Dumping Incident in Birdsboro Area
BIRDSBORO PA – Another incident of what appears to be local environmental vandalism has occurred at a municipally-owned Birdsboro area property, the Robeson Township Police Department reported Wednesday (Dec. 7, 2022). Rather than involve rubber tires – as did somewhat similar incidents discovered last week in Lower, Upper, and...
Green Lane Fifth Grader Has School Bestie Who Is 130 Miles Away
A student in Green Lane has formed a close friendship with an upstate classmate, thanks to a King of Prussia cyber charter school. Devin and Isabella, fellow fifth graders, connected in class three years ago. Unlike other elementary school friends, however, these two live 130 miles apart. Their special bond was enabled by their enrollments in Agora Cyber Charter School, headquartered in King of Prussia.
FOX43.com
Police search for leads in 2017 death of 31-year-old Pa. woman
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police continue their investigation into the death of a Northampton County woman. Jamie Lee Metzger, 31, was reported missing to the Allentown City Police Department by her mother on Sept. 11 of 2014. Her mother advised police that she had not seen or heard from her daughter since April 4, 2014.
Suspect in violent 3-county crime spree taken into custody in South Philly
Police arrested the suspect, Zahkee Austin, in South Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.
buckscountyherald.com
Attack on second-grader raises concerns about staffing levels in Quakertown
A vicious attack on a Quakertown Community School District student has exposed dangerously low staffing levels at one school, and highlighted a problem across the district. The student’s mother, Maggie Ouran of Richland Township, told board members and administrators her daughter was hunted down by other children during recess, held to the ground and punched in a nearby field. One of the assailants then inserted a pine cone in the second-grader’s mouth.
Philadelphia police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Chestnut Hill
Philadelphia police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the city's Chestnut Hill section.
Delaware Teen Made Bomb Threat Against Chesco School, Say Police
A teenager in Delaware is charged with making terroristic threats against a school in Chester County, according to authorities. Kennett High School in Kennett Square Township was evacuated early on Thursday, Nov. 3 after administrators learned of a bomb threat, as Daily Voice has reported. Students were bused home while...
Robber attacked driver dropping off pair from mall, fought with trooper, state police say
Pennsylvania State Police at Bethlehem are investigating a robbery they say took place Monday night in East Allen Township. Loren B. Naylor, 32, is charged after allegedly attacking and robbing a man who had pulled over along Beth Bath Pike (Route 512) about 9 p.m. Court documents show the attack was coordinated by Naylor and his girlfriend, who was being driven along with a second woman by the victim at the time after they were at an area mall.
FedEx driver who struck motorcycle in Lehigh County, killing 2, is sentenced
An Allentown man will spend nearly eight years, at least, behind bars in two separate crashes in 2020 and 2021 that left a total of three people dead. Lehigh County Judge Robert Steinberg on Wednesday sentenced 24-year-old Devon M. Lindeman to three to seven years in prison for a crash June 21, 2020, on Route 145 in North Whitehall Township that claimed the lives of husband and wife Robert J. O’Rourke, 55, and Mary O’Rourke, 54, of Lower Macungie Township.
‘Boy in the Box’ 1957 Pa. homicide victim has been identified: police
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police say they are “finally able to identify the child” in the notorious “Boy in the Box” homicide in 1957 that has haunted investigators for decades. They will reveal the findings Thursday morning. “Despite numerous attempts to identify the child throughout the...
Police search for 4 suspects in Northeast Philly armed home invasion
Police say one of the suspects had a gun and tied up the victim who was inside.
Philadelphia's infamous 'Boy In the Box' is identified
His name is Joseph Augustus Zarelli. He was found dead in a cardboard box in February 1957. More than 65 years after the discovery, investigators have answered maybe the most important question in the mystery of the “Boy in the Box.”
Man shot 6 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot six times and killed in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Cambridge Street just after 8 p.m.Police say the man was shot six times in his upper body. The man was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 8:16 p.m., authorities say.A firearm was recovered, but no arrests have been made at this time, police say.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man shows up at hospital after being shot in Reading
READING, Pa. — A man was wounded by gunfire in Reading on Monday, according to the city police. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of the 400 block of Locust Street. The 26-year-old victim showed up at Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg,...
Philly Trio Shot At Driver For Turning Down Wrong Lane: Police
Philadelphia police are searching for three suspects they say opened fire at a driver who turned into the wrong lane. Investigators said the driver was traveling northeast on 66th Street in the city's Overbrook section at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 when they went into the wrong lane while turning left on Lebanon Avenue.
abc27.com
Update: Missing Montgomery County man found
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police were searching for 73-year-old Francis “Frank” Hicks of Horsham, Pennsylvania. On Dec. 5 around 10:25 p.m., Hicks was located and was safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Hicks had last been seen near Horsham Road, Horsham Township, Montgomery County on...
Norristown Times Herald
Chester County man jailed for DUI crash that injured others in New Hanover
NORRISTOWN — A Chester County man was jailed after he admitted to driving under the influence of methamphetamine and causing a two-vehicle head-on crash in New Hanover that seriously injured two men in the second vehicle. David Alexander Kaeck, 39, of the unit block off Charles Street, Malvern, was...
South Jersey Man Arrested With Pound Of Crystal Meth: Prosecutor
A Burlington County man has been sentenced to seven years in New Jersey State Prison for selling crystal methamphetamine, authorities said. Richard Mallinson, 54, of Mount Holly previously pleaded guilty to drug possession with the intent to distribute, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. This was a result of...
Pa. man allegedly set house on fire, killed girlfriend's paraplegic sister after she broke up with him
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly lit his girlfriend’s home on fire, killing the woman’s wheelchair-found 20-year-old sister, because she broke up with him. According to Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, on Sunday, Dec. 4, Aaron Christopher Clark allegedly went...
Allentown police looking for driver who hit woman and fled
Allentown police are looking for a driver they say struck a woman in the early hours of Thanksgiving day and then took off. The crash occurred a little after 2 a.m. Nov. 24 at the intersection of North 17th and Turner streets, according to police. The pedestrian was crossing 17th...
