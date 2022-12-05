ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Report Dumping Incident in Birdsboro Area

BIRDSBORO PA – Another incident of what appears to be local environmental vandalism has occurred at a municipally-owned Birdsboro area property, the Robeson Township Police Department reported Wednesday (Dec. 7, 2022). Rather than involve rubber tires – as did somewhat similar incidents discovered last week in Lower, Upper, and...
BIRDSBORO, PA
MONTCO.Today

Green Lane Fifth Grader Has School Bestie Who Is 130 Miles Away

A student in Green Lane has formed a close friendship with an upstate classmate, thanks to a King of Prussia cyber charter school. Devin and Isabella, fellow fifth graders, connected in class three years ago. Unlike other elementary school friends, however, these two live 130 miles apart. Their special bond was enabled by their enrollments in Agora Cyber Charter School, headquartered in King of Prussia.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
FOX43.com

Police search for leads in 2017 death of 31-year-old Pa. woman

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police continue their investigation into the death of a Northampton County woman. Jamie Lee Metzger, 31, was reported missing to the Allentown City Police Department by her mother on Sept. 11 of 2014. Her mother advised police that she had not seen or heard from her daughter since April 4, 2014.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Attack on second-grader raises concerns about staffing levels in Quakertown

A vicious attack on a Quakertown Community School District student has exposed dangerously low staffing levels at one school, and highlighted a problem across the district. The student’s mother, Maggie Ouran of Richland Township, told board members and administrators her daughter was hunted down by other children during recess, held to the ground and punched in a nearby field. One of the assailants then inserted a pine cone in the second-grader’s mouth.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Robber attacked driver dropping off pair from mall, fought with trooper, state police say

Pennsylvania State Police at Bethlehem are investigating a robbery they say took place Monday night in East Allen Township. Loren B. Naylor, 32, is charged after allegedly attacking and robbing a man who had pulled over along Beth Bath Pike (Route 512) about 9 p.m. Court documents show the attack was coordinated by Naylor and his girlfriend, who was being driven along with a second woman by the victim at the time after they were at an area mall.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

FedEx driver who struck motorcycle in Lehigh County, killing 2, is sentenced

An Allentown man will spend nearly eight years, at least, behind bars in two separate crashes in 2020 and 2021 that left a total of three people dead. Lehigh County Judge Robert Steinberg on Wednesday sentenced 24-year-old Devon M. Lindeman to three to seven years in prison for a crash June 21, 2020, on Route 145 in North Whitehall Township that claimed the lives of husband and wife Robert J. O’Rourke, 55, and Mary O’Rourke, 54, of Lower Macungie Township.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot 6 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot six times and killed in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Cambridge Street just after 8 p.m.Police say the man was shot six times in his upper body. The man was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 8:16 p.m., authorities say.A firearm was recovered, but no arrests have been made at this time, police say. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man shows up at hospital after being shot in Reading

READING, Pa. — A man was wounded by gunfire in Reading on Monday, according to the city police. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of the 400 block of Locust Street. The 26-year-old victim showed up at Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg,...
READING, PA
abc27.com

Update: Missing Montgomery County man found

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police were searching for 73-year-old Francis “Frank” Hicks of Horsham, Pennsylvania. On Dec. 5 around 10:25 p.m., Hicks was located and was safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Hicks had last been seen near Horsham Road, Horsham Township, Montgomery County on...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
