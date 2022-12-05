ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta, LA

Tulane suspends fraternity for anti-gay slurs

WWL-AMFM
 6 days ago

Tulane University suspended the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity last week, after a document featuring a homophobic slur leaked. NOLA.com reports the document was a spreadsheet involving students going through rush.

The spreadsheet contained names of students, with a color code denoting favorability. Names highlighted in red corresponded to the slur written on the spreadsheet.

According to the report, members of Phi Gamma Delta, also known as Fiji, who were involved have been suspended pending disciplinary processes.

A Tulane spokesman said the national Phi Gamma Delta organization is cooperating with an investigation being run by the university's office of student conduct.

WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
