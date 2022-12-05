Read full article on original website
Final Vikings-Lions Injury Report: Harrison Smith, Garrett Bradbury, Christian Darrisaw
The Vikings have three key players listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game in Detroit.
NBC Sports
Shanahan on Brady: 'What the hell was anyone ever thinking?'
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers were coming off a near-miss in the Super Bowl in Jimmy Garoppolo’s first full season as an NFL starter. Tom Brady, playing his final season with the New England Patriots, was coming off his worst season. The next season, he would be 43...
3 Vikings You Gotta Watch at DET
For the first time since Week 5, the Minnesota Vikings will be involved in a divisional battle. A fourth straight win inside the division would seal the Vikings as division champs. All three previous wins came at home, and now they start the road games with a trip to Detroit to face the in-form Lions.
The Vikings Final Injury Report: Week 14
The Minnesota Vikings hit the road for a Week 14 game at the Detroit Lions on Sunday at noon pm CST, the 13th regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings beat the New York Jets in Week 13, while the Lions filleted the Jacksonville Jaguars in Detroit, 40-14. Detroit, now 5-7 through 12 games, is holding onto playoff hopes by the thinnest of threads.
Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott each fined $13,261 for their Salvation Army kettle celebration
The NFL fined two more Cowboys players for their Salvation Army kettle celebrations. Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott each were docked $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Elliott jumped in one of the giant red kettles in the back of the end zone after a 4-yard touchdown run in...
Odell Beckham Jr.: I don’t see the point in playing in regular season
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s search for a new team has seen him visit with three teams recently, but Beckham hasn’t signed with anyone and questions about his readiness to play have made it less than certain that anyone will be signing him before the season is over.
Inconsistent Bucs look inward with future hopes in balance
It's been one step forward and two steps back for the Bucs, who are now a game below .500 after a humiliating 35-7 road loss to the Niners on Sunday. "They kicked our ass," Tom Brady said.
How Tom Brady fared against 49ers in Bucs' Week 14 blowout loss
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just suffered their worst loss of the season -- and it wasn't even close. The Bucs departed Tampa Bay for the Bay Area to face the San Francisco 49ers in a Week 14 matchup to potentially increase their lead atop the NFC South standings.
Zion Williamson 360-dunk as exclamation point leads to post-game words from Suns
Zion Williamson could have just dribbled it out. The Pelicans were up nine with :07 seconds left, the game was over. Instead, he took the pass from Larry Nance Jr. and decided to put on a show for the fans, throwing down a 360-windmill dunk to cap his 35-point night.
Jets’ Mike White taken to hospital after punishing game vs. Bills
Mike White’s toughness was on full display in Buffalo on Sunday. The New York Jets quarterback took a number of brutal hits in his team’s 20-12 loss to the Bills. He exited the game on two separate occasions but returned both times, finishing out the defeat 27-for-44 passing with 268 yards.
Russell Wilson ruled out for rest of game
It will be Brett Rypien at quarterback the rest of the way for the Broncos. Russell Wilson was evaluated for a concussion after his head slammed into the turf at the end of a run in the fourth quarter and the Broncos announced that he has been ruled out for the rest of the game.
Purdy's college coach had eerily accurate prediction about QB
Brock Purdy never has been one to shy away from a big moment, whether it was leading the Iowa State football program as a freshman or now taking over under center for the 49ers. It's something his college coach, Matt Campbell, recognized in the quarterback almost immediately. And that character...
Cowboys need comeback, touchdown with 41 seconds left to beat Texans 27-23
Arguably the most embarrassing loss in Cowboys’ team history came in the 2002 season opener when the expansion Texans, playing their first game ever, beat Dallas 19-10. The Texans were only 8.5-point underdogs in that one. They were 17-point underdogs Sunday. The Cowboys won, but barely, needing a fourth...
Purdy reveals his true feelings about 'Mr. Irrelevant' tag
And since earning the nickname as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy has proven he’s anything but irrelevant after taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in Week 13. The 22-year-old understandably has received plenty of questions about the moniker since April, with...
Rice sharply criticizes 49ers for Deebo usage after injury
After Deebo Samuel was carted off the field at Levi’s Stadium during the second quarter of Sunday’s game between the 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jerry Rice took to social media to vent his frustrations. And it’s safe to say the Pro Football Hall of Famer is not...
Cosell believes 'there's a reason' Purdy went last in draft
With the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected quarterback Brock Purdy out of Iowa State. And since then, the 22-year-old has gone from fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster to third-string QB to starting under center, all in the span of a few months.
What we learned as Purdy leads 49ers to big win over Bucs
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers on Sunday took a major step toward the NFC West title as rookie Brock Purdy, making his first NFL start, and his teammates thoroughly dominated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 35-7 victory at Levi’s Stadium. Now, coach Kyle Shanahan’s...
Steph, Kerr praise JK's defense, poise in Finals rematch vs. C's
Jonathan Kuminga continues to impress whenever he's on the court. After his "magnificent" outing in the Warriors' disheartening road loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, Kuminga followed that up with stellar play defensively in an impressive 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics in a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals on Sunday night at Chase Center.
Why Shanahan believes Bosa is “funniest person in the world’
When Nick Bosa isn't creating havoc on the football field for the 49ers, he's using his personality to keep the locker room loose. The San Francisco edge rusher is using his sense of humor to lighten the team's mood in the aftermath of Jimmy Garoppolo suffering a broken foot in the 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
Report: Raiders are cutting John Simpson
The Raiders are waiving offensive guard John Simpson, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Simpson, 25, played 56 offensive snaps on Thursday night after right guard Alex Bars injured his knee four plays into the game. His only other action on offense this season came in the first two games...
