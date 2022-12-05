A Hudson Valley woman has been charged with trying to stab her boyfriend after an argument took a violent turn, police said. On Friday, Dec. 2, around 11:45 p.m., police in Putnam County responded to a residence in Carmel at 31 Chauncey Rd. to a reported dispute between a couple where the female was said to be armed with a knife, according to police.

