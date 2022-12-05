ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, NY

Police Seeking Tips After Burglary At Massapequa Business

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on surveillance footage breaking into a Long Island business before fleeing with a wad of cash. The burglary happened at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Massapequa, at the Carmill Cleaners on Carmans Road, according to Nassau County Police.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
HuntingtonNow

Update: Stolen Puppy Returned to Pet Store

A puppy taken from a Huntington pet store was found in Brooklyn and returned, Suffolk County police said Wednesday. The male Havanese puppy was taken Tuesday from Selmer’s Pet Land at 125 E. Jericho Tpke. But police said that, through investigations and tips from the Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Police Stop Suicidal Man From Jumping Off Ledge In Port Chester

A suicidal man in Westchester County was prevented from jumping from a tall building when police took quick action to save his life. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, police responded to a building in Port Chester in the area of South Main Street (Route 1) after receiving reports of a suspicious man standing on a ledge, who police soon realized was intending to end his life, according to Port Chester Police.
PORT CHESTER, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Franklin Square restaurateur found guilty

An Elmont woman plead guilty on Oct. 27 to participating in a kickback scheme with the former director of food services for the Hempstead Union Free School District, who plead guilty on Nov. 29. 56-year-old Sharon Gardner, the director of food services at the Hempstead school district, helped secure lucrative...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Carmel Woman Charged With Attempting To Stab Boyfriend: Police

A Hudson Valley woman has been charged with trying to stab her boyfriend after an argument took a violent turn, police said. On Friday, Dec. 2, around 11:45 p.m., police in Putnam County responded to a residence in Carmel at 31 Chauncey Rd. to a reported dispute between a couple where the female was said to be armed with a knife, according to police.
CARMEL, IN
yonkerstimes.com

Where Were The Parents?

In a tragic accident last week, Yonkers Police Sergeant Frank Gualdino lost his life to a 16 year old who had just got his learner’s permit and was driving a BMW on Tuckahoe Road. Gualdino was a respected Sergeant in the department with 24 years of service looking forward to his retirement in the not to distant future.
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

Man found dead in Manhattan subway station with torso cuts: NYPD

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was found dead in a Greenwich Village subway station early Thursday with wounds to his torso, according to authorities. The man, whose identity had not been determined as of Thursday morning, was found unresponsive inside the West Fourth Street – Washington Square station around 12:10 a.m., police said. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh Home Depot evacuated

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – The Home Depot store on Route 300 in the Town of Newburgh was evacuated this morning after someone reported a bomb threat written on a bathroom wall. Several police agencies converged on the the building before 10 a.m. including Town of Newburgh Police and State Police with a K-9 unit. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office also dispatched K-9 units to the scene.
NEWBURGH, NY

