Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!Ossiana TepfenhartBlooming Grove, NY
Bears have fur brushed to knit Christmas toysAmy ChristieOtisville, NY
Dollar General Closed a Lot of Stores Because of ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
First Responders Join Local Businesses to Stuff a Boat with ToysProject Self-SufficiencyBranchville, NJ
Jersey Boys live on stage: White Plains Performing Arts Center, 11 City Pl, White Plains, NY 10601.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Related
Missing Dutchess County brothers found safe
Police are looking for two brothers reported missing from LaGrange, New York.
Police Seeking Tips After Burglary At Massapequa Business
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on surveillance footage breaking into a Long Island business before fleeing with a wad of cash. The burglary happened at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Massapequa, at the Carmill Cleaners on Carmans Road, according to Nassau County Police.
Update: Stolen Puppy Returned to Pet Store
A puppy taken from a Huntington pet store was found in Brooklyn and returned, Suffolk County police said Wednesday. The male Havanese puppy was taken Tuesday from Selmer’s Pet Land at 125 E. Jericho Tpke. But police said that, through investigations and tips from the Read More ...
Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing Bottles Of Whiskey Valued At $1,350 From Port Jefferson Store
Authorities asked the public for help identifying a man who is wanted for stealing about $1,350 worth of whiskey from a Long Island store.A man stole four bottles of whiskey from Markay’s Wine and Liquor in Port Jefferson at about 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers r…
Man Accused Of Driving Drunk At More Than Twice Legal Limit In Westchester County
A 36-year-old man was charged after troopers reported that he drove in Westchester County while intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit.Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on I-287 in Rye at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, New York State Police reported.The driver, identifi…
Police Stop Suicidal Man From Jumping Off Ledge In Port Chester
A suicidal man in Westchester County was prevented from jumping from a tall building when police took quick action to save his life. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, police responded to a building in Port Chester in the area of South Main Street (Route 1) after receiving reports of a suspicious man standing on a ledge, who police soon realized was intending to end his life, according to Port Chester Police.
Herald Community Newspapers
Franklin Square restaurateur found guilty
An Elmont woman plead guilty on Oct. 27 to participating in a kickback scheme with the former director of food services for the Hempstead Union Free School District, who plead guilty on Nov. 29. 56-year-old Sharon Gardner, the director of food services at the Hempstead school district, helped secure lucrative...
Carmel Woman Charged With Attempting To Stab Boyfriend: Police
A Hudson Valley woman has been charged with trying to stab her boyfriend after an argument took a violent turn, police said. On Friday, Dec. 2, around 11:45 p.m., police in Putnam County responded to a residence in Carmel at 31 Chauncey Rd. to a reported dispute between a couple where the female was said to be armed with a knife, according to police.
EMS, police, fire crew respond to crash on Hutchinson Parkway in Rye Brook
First responders shut down the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound past the Lincoln Avenue exit around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night for a multi-vehicle crash.
North Babylon homeowner claims construction crews destroyed his yard while working on county project
After returning from a five-month stay in Florida, Gerard Wright says he came home to find brick work torn down, a gutter damaged and a rose garden gone.
6 Rockland County Employees Charged With Falsifying Hours Worked, Police Say
Six Rockland County employees have been charged with allegedly charging the county for hours that they did not work. The Rockland County Sheriff's Office arrested the six on Wednesday, Dec. 7 following a six-week investigation into misconduct at the county division of Environmental Resources. The investigation was initiated by Rockland...
yonkerstimes.com
Where Were The Parents?
In a tragic accident last week, Yonkers Police Sergeant Frank Gualdino lost his life to a 16 year old who had just got his learner’s permit and was driving a BMW on Tuckahoe Road. Gualdino was a respected Sergeant in the department with 24 years of service looking forward to his retirement in the not to distant future.
Former Fire Chief Of Northern Westchester Department Named NY Deputy State Fire Administrator
A former chief of a fire department in Northern Westchester is now the first woman to ever serve as New York's Deputy State Fire Administrator. Former Armonk Fire Chief Luci Labriola-Cuffe was named to the position, which serves the New York Office of Fire Prevention and Control…
Man found dead in Manhattan subway station with torso cuts: NYPD
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was found dead in a Greenwich Village subway station early Thursday with wounds to his torso, according to authorities. The man, whose identity had not been determined as of Thursday morning, was found unresponsive inside the West Fourth Street – Washington Square station around 12:10 a.m., police said. […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh Home Depot evacuated
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – The Home Depot store on Route 300 in the Town of Newburgh was evacuated this morning after someone reported a bomb threat written on a bathroom wall. Several police agencies converged on the the building before 10 a.m. including Town of Newburgh Police and State Police with a K-9 unit. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office also dispatched K-9 units to the scene.
Woman Found Dead In Overturned Vehicle In Goshen Retention Pond
New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the area after finding a vehicle in a retention pond. The incident took place in Orange County around 12 p.m., off Exit 124 of Route 17 in the village of Goshen. State Police Aviation located an overturned vehicle in a...
Hudson Valley Man Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Prison During Visit: Police
A Hudson Valley man is charged with trying to sneak illegal substances into a prison during a visit, police said. On Monday, Oct. 31, 32-year-old Rockland County resident Joseph Garguilo III of Clarkstown brought a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel dur…
Driver Wanted For Striking Parked Vehicle In Front Of Ronkonkoma Fire House, Fleeing Scene
Authorities are searching for a driver who is accused of striking a parked vehicle in front of a Long Island fire station and then fleeing the scene. The crash happened in Lake Ronkonkoma at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
fox5ny.com
Pair arrested in burglaries that targeted wealthy Hamptons woman
NEW YORK - Suffolk County authorities say a man and woman targeted a wealthy Long Island woman and made off with well over a million dollars in cash and goods in a planned burglary while she was on vacation. Raymond Bourderau of Manhattan and Jacqueline Jewett of Connecticut face felony...
ID Released For Man Found Dead In Parking Lot of Manorhaven Business
The identity has been released of a man who was found dead in the parking lot of a Long Island business.Nassau County Police Sixth Precinct Officers responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive male in the rear parking lot of 146 Shore Road in Manorhaven at around 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Upo…
