[Warning: The following Q&A includes major spoilers from the season finale of Let the Right One In. If you haven’t seen it yet, well, that just bites.]. Showtime’s addictive Let the Right One In closed out its first season in bloody, brutal and strangely beautiful fashion as the drama’s three main storylines collided into what can only be called a cliff-fanger. After being lured to the mansion of scientist Claire Logan (Grace Gummer), pre-teen vampire Ellie Kane (Madison Taylor Baez) and her protective father Mark (Demián Bichir) learned that she had been working on a cure for her brother Peter (Jacob Buster), who had been attacked by the same vampire that infected Mark’s little girl. At the same time, their cop neighbor Naomi (Anika Noni Rose) — who was helping her heartbroken son Isaiah (Ian Foreman) deal with his new bestie Ellie’s sudden departure — pieced together Mark’s murderous past and tracked him down to the Logan estate.

