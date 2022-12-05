Read full article on original website
Danica McKellar Reacts to Neal Bledsoe Exiting Great American Family Over Candace Cameron Bure Comments
Neal Bledsoe won’t have another Christmas at the Drive-In with Danica McKellar on Great American Family. The actor recently announced his decision to leave the cable channel over comments made by Candace Cameron Bure, its chief creative officer, and Bill Abbott, its chief executive. But McKellar, his costar in this year’s Christmas at the Drive-In, thinks he got Bure’s words wrong.
‘Sister Wives’ Opinion: Meri Brown Is Jealous of Christine Brown
Meri Brown is bothered by the fact that Kody Brown was willing to work on his relationship with Christine Brown, but not with her. Is she jealous?
Madison Taylor Baez on ‘Let The Right One In’ Finale Shocker: ‘My Jaw Actually Dropped’
[Warning: The following Q&A includes major spoilers from the season finale of Let the Right One In. If you haven’t seen it yet, well, that just bites.]. Showtime’s addictive Let the Right One In closed out its first season in bloody, brutal and strangely beautiful fashion as the drama’s three main storylines collided into what can only be called a cliff-fanger. After being lured to the mansion of scientist Claire Logan (Grace Gummer), pre-teen vampire Ellie Kane (Madison Taylor Baez) and her protective father Mark (Demián Bichir) learned that she had been working on a cure for her brother Peter (Jacob Buster), who had been attacked by the same vampire that infected Mark’s little girl. At the same time, their cop neighbor Naomi (Anika Noni Rose) — who was helping her heartbroken son Isaiah (Ian Foreman) deal with his new bestie Ellie’s sudden departure — pieced together Mark’s murderous past and tracked him down to the Logan estate.
‘Star Wars’ and ‘Happy Days’ actor Gary Friedkin dead aged 70
‘Star Wars’ and ‘Happy Days’ actor Gary Friedkin has died aged 70 from complications linked to Covid. The 4ft tall star, best known for playing an Ewok in ‘Episode VI – Return of the Jedi’, passed away with “family at his side” after a month-long battle in an intensive care unit at Hospice House in St Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, in his native Ohio, according to reports on Friday. (09.12.22)
Matt Goss can't be silly in public
Matt Goss finds it hard to show his “silly” side. The Bros singer insisted he doesn’t take himself as seriously as people think he does but he finds it hard to let down his guard and let others see how “goofy” he can be. He...
Drew Barrymore doesn't get Christmas presents for her daughters
Drew Barrymore does not give her daughters Christmas presents. The '50 First Dates' actress has Olive, 10, and Frankie, eight, from her relationship with former husband Will Kopelman and explained that she prefers to take her children on a memorable trip for the festive season rather than shower them with gifts.
Diddy welcomes baby girl
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has welcomed a baby girl. The 53-year-old rapper - who goes by the name Love - has revealed that he has a new daughter and named her after himself. In a surprising Twitter post, he wrote: "I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!."
