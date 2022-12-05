ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potter, NE

Weather service advises to prepare for possible blizzard conditions this week

SIDNEY - A new round of winter storm watches issued early Sunday morning included the majority of the Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado. The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne says blizzard conditions will be possible during the weather event with a total of five to eight inches of snow in the forecast for the Sidney and Scottsbluff areas. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
A new bakery in Lodgepole is cause for celebration for the Cheyenne County Chamber

LODGEPOLE, Neb.- Amy Richards opened the Wildeflour Baking Company at 832 Sheldon Street in Lodgepole back on October 22nd. Saturday she was joined by her husband, her son and several members of the Cheyenne County Chamber of Commerce as she took hold of the giant scissors and cut the ribbon, immediately welcoming a large crowd of hungry well wishers into her business.
Three longtime public servants retire from Kimball County

KIMBALL, Neb.- Three familiar faces to Kimball are bidding farewell to the community and the county. Outgoing Sheriff Harry Gillway, outgoing Jail Administrator Linda Williams and outgoing County Commissioner Larry Engstrom were celebrated today at the Kimball County Transportation Services building. In the reception held this afternoon, the public was...
Gift drive held for Scottsbluff family impacted by fatal accident

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A member of the Scottsbluff community is helping the Charvot family during a difficult holiday season. On Nov. 8 Dylon Charvat lost his life in an accident at the Sugar Factory Terminal in Gering. Susan Whitaker is reaching out to members of the community to help the family out this holiday season.
Unauthorized purchases on a company credit card leads to a Gering man arrested

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Mark Chrisman Trucking Company contacted Gering Police Department for unauthorized charges to their business debit card. These charges were from Walmart, Capital One, Amazon, Menards, etc. Police investigation indicated that Aaron Geiger, of Gering, was the employee that made those charges on the card. Documents stated...
Sidney hoops complete weekend sweep

BAYARD – The Sidney basketball teams completed a sweep of weekend games with wins over a pair of previously undefeated Bayard teams on Saturday. The Lady Raiders pulled away in the second half from a determined Tiger girls team for a 62-46 win to improve to 5-0 on the season, while the Red Raiders held Bayard to single digits in every quarter to hand the Tigers their first loss of the year 70-23. For the second night in a row, the Lady Raiders faced a much taller team with prolific scorer. With four starters measuring 5’10” or taller, and a leading scorer in Lexi Fiscus averaging 21.3 points per game, Bayard was facing their first real challenge of the season. The Tigers, who had cruised through their first four games winning by an average of 47 points per game, never led in the game.
SIDNEY, NE

