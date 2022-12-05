BAYARD – The Sidney basketball teams completed a sweep of weekend games with wins over a pair of previously undefeated Bayard teams on Saturday. The Lady Raiders pulled away in the second half from a determined Tiger girls team for a 62-46 win to improve to 5-0 on the season, while the Red Raiders held Bayard to single digits in every quarter to hand the Tigers their first loss of the year 70-23. For the second night in a row, the Lady Raiders faced a much taller team with prolific scorer. With four starters measuring 5’10” or taller, and a leading scorer in Lexi Fiscus averaging 21.3 points per game, Bayard was facing their first real challenge of the season. The Tigers, who had cruised through their first four games winning by an average of 47 points per game, never led in the game.

SIDNEY, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO