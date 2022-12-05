Construction of a bike-friendly route along Alisos Street (between De La Guerra and Cacique Streets) and on Cota Street (between Milpas and Alisos Streets) has been delayed. The water main along Alisos Street must be replaced prior to construction, but due to material shortages, the water main replacement has been deferred. The City anticipates construction of the bike-friendly route to resume in early fall of 2023. The bike- friendly route will include landscaped peninsulas and traffic diverters on Alisos Street and a new bike lane and parking pockets on Cota Street.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO