ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Goleta Pier Untouched

I needed a break and stopped at Goleta Beach on Sunday evening. This is one of the photos that I took and is kind of dramatic.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Sand Berms Created at Leadbetter Beach

Sand berms are going up at Leadbetter Beach and East Beach at Mission Creek starting today. These temporary berms are erected before the winter storm season to protect property and access. Previous storms have flooded the harbor business area and caused significant damage.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle and Brush Fire Off Highway 1

A vehicle collision sparked a brush fire off Highway 1 near Lompoc Thursday. At 12:07 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 700 block of Highway 1 near Constellation Road. Captain Scott Safechuck reports a sedan crashed about fifty feet over the side of the roadway. The female driver...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Fire and SUV Crashes Into Local Hotel

A work van caught fire at a condo complex and a separate vehicle crashed into the side of a local hotel on Tuesday morning. John Palminteri reports a van parked inside the condo complex at 521 W. Montecito Street caught fire, but did not damage residential units. The owner was...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Eastside Community Paseos Construction Update

Construction of a bike-friendly route along Alisos Street (between De La Guerra and Cacique Streets) and on Cota Street (between Milpas and Alisos Streets) has been delayed. The water main along Alisos Street must be replaced prior to construction, but due to material shortages, the water main replacement has been deferred. The City anticipates construction of the bike-friendly route to resume in early fall of 2023. The bike- friendly route will include landscaped peninsulas and traffic diverters on Alisos Street and a new bike lane and parking pockets on Cota Street.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

County Collecting Toys for Tots

The County of Santa Barbara is actively collecting Toys for Tots. Dropoff boxes can be found in the lobby of the County Administration Building at 105 E Anapamu Street, Santa Babrara. All toys collected through the Toys for Tots campaign will stay in our community and will be distributed to low-income needy children through the Unity Shoppe.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy