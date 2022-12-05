Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New ControversyJoseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Holocaust survivor Henry Slucki to talk at Los Angeles museum about retracing route taken to flee Nazi-controlled FranceD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Ron Harper Had A Savage Take On The Indiana Pacers Having No Banners During 2000 NBA Finals: "Unless They Steal One From Some Other Team"
Ron Harper had a savage mindset during the 2000 NBA Finals, and it came to the fore after the Los Angeles Lakers lost Game 3 to the Indiana Pacers. Not the one to take a loss lightly, a smarting Harper resolved that the Pacers would not be having a banner going up their arena that year, no matter the cost.
TMZ.com
Dwyane Wade Hits Rams Game In Brittney Griner Shirt, Steph Curry Shows Love Too
A pair of NBA legends showed big love for Brittney Griner after her release from Russia on Thursday -- Dwyane Wade opted to use fashion to make his statement, while Steph Curry made his in an emotional speech. Wade showed up the Rams vs. Raiders game at SoFi Stadium in...
Lakers: 10 Points In 35 Seconds Helps L.A. Take Sixers To OT
Let's just not talk about that overtime.
NBA Odds: Lakers vs. 76ers prediction, odds and pick – 12/9/2022
The Los Angeles Lakers (10-14) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (12-12) on Friday. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-76ers prediction and pick. Los Angeles has lost back-to-back games to drop them to 13th in the Western Conference. The Lakers are...
Warriors, the NBA’s Most Valuable Team, Eye Disney As Model for Future
Over the last decade, the Golden State Warriors have elevated their franchise into rarified territory. It transitioned from a money-losing club in the NBA’s oldest building to a financial juggernaut in a new $1.4 billion arena. And after sitting out the postseason 17 out of 18 years, the Dubs added four NBA championships to their trophy case. This year, the team tops big-market franchises in New York and Los Angeles as the NBA’s most valuable with a $7.56 billion valuation in Sportico’s ranking, set to be released Tuesday. The Warriors have separated themselves from the rest of the NBA on the...
Paul George Has Ditched His Signature Shoes for Kobes
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George played in two pairs of Nike Kobe sneakers last night.
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Career Night From Andrew Bynum Leads Way Against Warriors
On Dec. 9, 2007, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers met at Staples Center in a showdown early in the season. Entering the matchup, the Warriors were in the midst of a solid stretch and attempting to put together their best 14-game span in franchise history. At the...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Linked Up With Drake After Lakers Loss To Toronto Raptors
LeBron James was on the bench as the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Toronto Raptors last night. The Lakers fought hard in the absence of both the King and Anthony Davis but stood no chance with just the lack of talent on their roster. After the game, LeBron met...
76ers De'Anthony Melton Reveals He Supported Clippers Over Lakers
De'Anthony Melton might be an LA native, but that doesn't mean he's automatically guaranteed to be a Lakers fan. The 24-year-old guard had a shocking answer when asked if he rooted for the Lakers growing up. “I was a Clippers fan," Melton said to 76ers reporters. I promise you. My...
Yardbarker
Lakers Vs. 76ers Preview: Anthony Davis, LeBron James & Patrick Beverley Expected To Return
The Los Angeles Lakers look to avoid losing their third straight game on Friday, matching up with the Philadelphia 76ers in the penultimate clash of L.A.’s road trip. The Lakers dropped back-to-back games as health issues held back Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Patrick Beverley and Wenyen Gabriel in the last week. Juan Toscano-Anderson joined the injury list on Wednesday and will miss at least the next two weeks after spraining his ankle late in the loss to the Toronto Raptors.
TMZ.com
NBA Champion, Longtime Coach Paul Silas Dead At 79
Three-time NBA champion Paul Silas, who was LeBron James' first professional coach, has died. He was 79 years old. Longtime Boston insider Bob Ryan shared the news on Sunday ... writing, "I am very sad to report that the Great Paul Silas has died at age 79. To watch him play was a joy. To be his friend was an honor."
James Harden enters LeBron James territory with epic feat only 2 others have done
James Harden is one of the NBA’s superstars, and while he has his share of critics, there’s little doubt that he has put together spectacular numbers throughout his career. The 33-year-old Harden is with the 4th team of his career, and he continues to produce for the Philadelphia...
Pelicans and Suns Renew Young But Bitter Rivalry
The New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns are currently the top two teams in the Western Conference and will face off three times over the next nine days.
Comments / 0