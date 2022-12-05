ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sportico

Warriors, the NBA’s Most Valuable Team, Eye Disney As Model for Future

Over the last decade, the Golden State Warriors have elevated their franchise into rarified territory. It transitioned from a money-losing club in the NBA’s oldest building to a financial juggernaut in a new $1.4 billion arena. And after sitting out the postseason 17 out of 18 years, the Dubs added four NBA championships to their trophy case. This year, the team tops big-market franchises in New York and Los Angeles as the NBA’s most valuable with a $7.56 billion valuation in Sportico’s ranking, set to be released Tuesday. The Warriors have separated themselves from the rest of the NBA on the...
HOLLYWOOD, CA
Yardbarker

Lakers Vs. 76ers Preview: Anthony Davis, LeBron James & Patrick Beverley Expected To Return

The Los Angeles Lakers look to avoid losing their third straight game on Friday, matching up with the Philadelphia 76ers in the penultimate clash of L.A.’s road trip. The Lakers dropped back-to-back games as health issues held back Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Patrick Beverley and Wenyen Gabriel in the last week. Juan Toscano-Anderson joined the injury list on Wednesday and will miss at least the next two weeks after spraining his ankle late in the loss to the Toronto Raptors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

NBA Champion, Longtime Coach Paul Silas Dead At 79

Three-time NBA champion Paul Silas, who was LeBron James' first professional coach, has died. He was 79 years old. Longtime Boston insider Bob Ryan shared the news on Sunday ... writing, "I am very sad to report that the Great Paul Silas has died at age 79. To watch him play was a joy. To be his friend was an honor."

