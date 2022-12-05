ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Ja’Marr Chase makes triumphant return to Bengals’ lineup by reminding everyone what the offense was missing

By Andrew Gillis, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on a divisional rival in the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff between Kansas City and Denver is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T. this afternoon. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, appears to be ready for kickoff. The daughter of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
The Spun

NFL World Was Not Happy With Patrick Mahomes' Family

The Cincinnati Bengals upset the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. During the game, members of Patrick Mahomes' family took issue with the officiating crew. Both Mahomes' wife, Brittany, and mother, Randi, called out the Bengals and the referees for some controversial calls. "I mean at this point it’s just a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Bengals’ win Sunday vs. Browns fueled by memories of previous losses, Joe Burrow’s past struggles

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Entering Sunday, the Browns had a 4.9% chance of making the playoffs, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index projections. Nothing was short of comprehending the reality that, every game was now indeed, a must win. Sometimes, a team with a 5-7 losing record while in third place of their division either hopes for a miracle or to avoid finishing last.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

NFL world blasts officials for controversial penalty

In the third quarter of Week 14’s Sunday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and  Los Angeles Chargers, a controversial roughing the passer penalty on the Dolphins has caught the NFL world’s attention. The play in question occurred in the third quarter when the Dolphins desperately needed a big play on defense. They thought Read more... The post NFL world blasts officials for controversial penalty appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cleveland.com

If Browns vs. Bengals is a rivalry, then why doesn’t the ‘Battle of Ohio’ have a trophy?

BEREA -- The biggest trophy in college football resides in the desert, and from 2009-2013, Browns guard Joel Bitonio made sure it didn’t leave Nevada’s fieldhouse. “The Fremont Cannon,” which weighs 545 pounds and cost about $10,000 dollars to build in 1970, is painted red or blue according to the winner of Nevada-UNLV every season (first by players, then by professionals). Winners used to fire it until the blast hit Nevada linebacker Steve Bryant in 1990. Now the players walk it off the field in victory and inscribe digs at their rival.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

‘I’m not switching now’: Browns fans remain loyal at Bengals game despite moral conflict of rooting for Deshaun Watson

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Browns fans walking the concourse of Paycor Stadium have that Sunday glow, wearing Cleveland gear and carrying beers in hand. They’re excited to watch their team fight for a playoff spot and happy to help a reporter with his story before the Browns’ 23-10 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday. That is, until they learn what the story is about.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
89K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy