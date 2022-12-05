Ja’Marr Chase makes triumphant return to Bengals’ lineup by reminding everyone what the offense was missing

Read full article on original website
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on a divisional rival in the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff between Kansas City and Denver is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T. this afternoon. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, appears to be ready for kickoff. The daughter of...
NBC Bay Area
49ers' Kyle Shanahan on Tom Brady: ‘What the Hell Was Anyone Ever Thinking?'
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers were coming off a near-miss in the Super Bowl in Jimmy Garoppolo’s first full season as an NFL starter. Tom Brady, playing his final season with the New England Patriots, was coming off his worst season. The next season, he would be 43...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Bengals stars Jessie Bates, Ja’Marr Chase each fined by league
CINCINNATI, Ohio - A pair of Cincinnati Bengals stars are receiving hefty fines ahead this weekend’s matchup against the Browns. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and free safety Jessie Bates have each been fined by the NFL for their respective actions that took place in last weekend’s win against Kansas City.
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
NFL World Was Not Happy With Patrick Mahomes' Family
The Cincinnati Bengals upset the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. During the game, members of Patrick Mahomes' family took issue with the officiating crew. Both Mahomes' wife, Brittany, and mother, Randi, called out the Bengals and the referees for some controversial calls. "I mean at this point it’s just a...
Bengals’ win Sunday vs. Browns fueled by memories of previous losses, Joe Burrow’s past struggles
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Entering Sunday, the Browns had a 4.9% chance of making the playoffs, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index projections. Nothing was short of comprehending the reality that, every game was now indeed, a must win. Sometimes, a team with a 5-7 losing record while in third place of their division either hopes for a miracle or to avoid finishing last.
Baker Mayfield Pulls Off the Impossible
After just two days with the Rams, the former Sooner comes off the bench and leads Los Angeles to an incredible rally and 98-yard touchdown drive.
NFL world blasts officials for controversial penalty
In the third quarter of Week 14’s Sunday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers, a controversial roughing the passer penalty on the Dolphins has caught the NFL world’s attention. The play in question occurred in the third quarter when the Dolphins desperately needed a big play on defense. They thought Read more... The post NFL world blasts officials for controversial penalty appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion and LeBron James’ first Cavaliers coach, passes away at 79
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former Cavaliers head coach and three-time NBA champion Paul Silas has passed away, his family announced on Sunday, at the age of 79. Silas coached the Cavaliers for two seasons, which were LeBron James’ first two years in the NBA. He was 69-77 in 146 games with the Cavs.
Watch Joe Burrow hook up with Ja’Marr Chase for Bengals first TD vs. the Browns
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are looking for their fifth straight win. They took a huge step towards getting it by scoring the game’s first points to go up 7-0 against the Browns. After a roughing the punter penalty on 4th and 15 from their...
If Browns vs. Bengals is a rivalry, then why doesn’t the ‘Battle of Ohio’ have a trophy?
BEREA -- The biggest trophy in college football resides in the desert, and from 2009-2013, Browns guard Joel Bitonio made sure it didn’t leave Nevada’s fieldhouse. “The Fremont Cannon,” which weighs 545 pounds and cost about $10,000 dollars to build in 1970, is painted red or blue according to the winner of Nevada-UNLV every season (first by players, then by professionals). Winners used to fire it until the blast hit Nevada linebacker Steve Bryant in 1990. Now the players walk it off the field in victory and inscribe digs at their rival.
How the Bengals overcame early injuries to get back at the Browns: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals found a way to win against the Browns without some of their top playmakers. Wide receiver Tyler Boyd left the game after just two plays with a finger injury. His fellow playmaker, Tee Higgins, played just one snap before hamstring issues caught up to him and sidelined him the rest of the afternoon Sunday.
Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to watch for free (12/11/22)
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The next installment of the Battle of Ohio comes Sunday, when the Cleveland Browns will travel to play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Paramount+ (free 7-day trial); and...
Why Tony Fields II’s roughing the punter penalty was the turning point in Browns’ loss to Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Second-year linebacker Tony Fields II was one of the stars for the Browns a week ago in the win in Houston. What a difference a week makes in the NFL.
New Browns linebacker Reggie Ragland optimistic about his fit in Cleveland, unclear if he’ll play against Bengals
BEREA, Ohio -- It’s unclear if newest Browns linebacker Reggie Ragland will make his debut against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend, but he’ll be ready whenever the team makes that call. “Ah s---, if they need me to now, I could go,” Ragland said on Friday. “I’ve been...
Bengals’ running back rotation: Is the case for sticking with Samaje Perine based on recency bias?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals headed off any controversy surrounding their running back rotation this week. Joe Mixon cleared the concussion protocol on Wednesday after missing two games and will be back in the starting lineup against the Browns. Bengals coach Zac Taylor labeled Mixon as the team’s starter...
‘I’m not switching now’: Browns fans remain loyal at Bengals game despite moral conflict of rooting for Deshaun Watson
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Browns fans walking the concourse of Paycor Stadium have that Sunday glow, wearing Cleveland gear and carrying beers in hand. They’re excited to watch their team fight for a playoff spot and happy to help a reporter with his story before the Browns’ 23-10 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday. That is, until they learn what the story is about.
Joe Burrow figures out how to beat Browns, 23-10, to drop them to 5-8, crush their playoff hopes
CINCINNATI -- Joe Burrow finally figured out how to win the Battle of Ohio. With their 23-10 victory over the Browns, the Bengals effectively snuffed out the Browns flickering playoff hopes -- although at 5-8, they haven’t been mathematically eliminated yet. The Bengals, in winning their fifth straight game,...
DraftKings promo code Ohio: $200 bonus for Bengals, Browns next month
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Look no further when it comes to this DraftKings promo code Ohio offer. Players who sign up early in Ohio will...
