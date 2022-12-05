ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

golobos.com

Four Lobos Finish in Double Figures as Lobos Beat Aggies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Shaiquel McGruder made the go-ahead free throw with 14 seconds left in Sunday’s contest with New Mexico State and the Lobo defense got the pivotal stop as time expired as New Mexico defeated New Mexico State 65-64. With the win, the Lobos (6-4) have won the last six meetings played at home and are 24-1 in the last 25 games played in Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Host UTSA For Saturday Afternoon Matchup at The Pit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team concludes a two-game homestand on Saturday afternoon as it hosts UTSA. Game time at The Pit is 2:00 p.m. and the game will be broadcast online on the Mountain West Network and on the Lobo Radio Network. Saturday’s game...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Close Homestand with Aggies Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobos host New Mexico State for the second meeting of the season on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the final game of the three-game homestand and the second to last home game of the non-conference schedule. Tickets are still available to purchase for the Cherry out,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
golobos.com

Registration available for Lobo track open meets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Registration is available now for three open track and field meets hosted by the University of New Mexico during the 2023 season. All three meets will be held at the indoor track at the Albuquerque Convention Center, with registration open to all ages. Registration is $15 per event, and entries close on the day of the meet at noon. Tickets for spectators will be sold at $5, with free admission for children and high-school students with a valid ID card.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Winter storm to impact New Mexico on Monday

A winter storm is headed toward New Mexico and could impact many areas of the state, including Albuquerque. Here's what you need to know about the storm. The storm is expected to arrive in New Mexico late Sunday night and impact New Mexico as early as Monday. Some impacts could be seen as late as Tuesday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are highly praised for their food and service.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Register now for annual First Pitch Banquet, featuring Rick Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico baseball program announced former MLB all-star Rick Monday as its keynote speaker at its First Pitch Banquet, the annual fundraising event to kick off the spring season. Registration is now open to attend the event, which will take place on Jan. 20, 2023...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman accused of murder pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anjanette Martinez, 29, accused of murder and involved in a SWAT standoff last month, was arraigned Friday. Martinez is accused of shooting and killing Miguel Sanchez at a motel near Menaul and I-25 in April. Martinez is accused of killing Sanchez after he tried to stop her and another man during a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kiowacountypress.net

Officers rescue 69 people being held in Albuquerque stash house

(The Center Square) - As a record number of foreign nationals are entering the U.S. illegally through the El Paso Sector, which includes all of New Mexico and two west Texas counties, law enforcement officers are continuing to uncover stash houses being used in human smuggling operations. Homeland Security Investigations...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

“Nobody was supposed to die:” 17-year-old girl involved in Mike Peake shooting speaks during police interview

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- ABC-7 has obtained video showing police interviewing the 17-year-old girl that’s being accused of luring NMSU basketball player Mike Peake to a UNM dorm room the night he was shot, and UNM student Brandon travis was killed. ABC-7 has chosen not to identify the 17-year-old girl or show her face due The post “Nobody was supposed to die:” 17-year-old girl involved in Mike Peake shooting speaks during police interview appeared first on KVIA.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

