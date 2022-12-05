Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Not All Migrants in New Mexico are Treated WellTom HandyAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Migrant news is mainly in Texas but some incidents are still occurring in New MexicoTom HandyTexas State
Related
golobos.com
Four Lobos Finish in Double Figures as Lobos Beat Aggies
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Shaiquel McGruder made the go-ahead free throw with 14 seconds left in Sunday’s contest with New Mexico State and the Lobo defense got the pivotal stop as time expired as New Mexico defeated New Mexico State 65-64. With the win, the Lobos (6-4) have won the last six meetings played at home and are 24-1 in the last 25 games played in Albuquerque.
golobos.com
Lobos Host UTSA For Saturday Afternoon Matchup at The Pit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team concludes a two-game homestand on Saturday afternoon as it hosts UTSA. Game time at The Pit is 2:00 p.m. and the game will be broadcast online on the Mountain West Network and on the Lobo Radio Network. Saturday’s game...
golobos.com
Lobos Close Homestand with Aggies Sunday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobos host New Mexico State for the second meeting of the season on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the final game of the three-game homestand and the second to last home game of the non-conference schedule. Tickets are still available to purchase for the Cherry out,...
NMSU coach shared fears of retaliation after fatal shooting
New Mexico State coach Greg Heiar told a police officer that he feared possible retaliation in the aftermath of a fatal shooting that involved junior forward Mike Peake, according to bodycam footage released to ESPN.
golobos.com
Registration available for Lobo track open meets
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Registration is available now for three open track and field meets hosted by the University of New Mexico during the 2023 season. All three meets will be held at the indoor track at the Albuquerque Convention Center, with registration open to all ages. Registration is $15 per event, and entries close on the day of the meet at noon. Tickets for spectators will be sold at $5, with free admission for children and high-school students with a valid ID card.
KOAT 7
Winter storm to impact New Mexico on Monday
A winter storm is headed toward New Mexico and could impact many areas of the state, including Albuquerque. Here's what you need to know about the storm. The storm is expected to arrive in New Mexico late Sunday night and impact New Mexico as early as Monday. Some impacts could be seen as late as Tuesday.
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are highly praised for their food and service.
golobos.com
Register now for annual First Pitch Banquet, featuring Rick Monday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico baseball program announced former MLB all-star Rick Monday as its keynote speaker at its First Pitch Banquet, the annual fundraising event to kick off the spring season. Registration is now open to attend the event, which will take place on Jan. 20, 2023...
Horses taken by New Mexico state officials are on road to recovery
A group of horses are being nursed back to health after the state took custody of them.
Trujillo’s holiday display rolls in huge donation to Storehouse New Mexico
The Trujillo's collection drive continues until New Year's Day, if you are interested in donating or checking out the Christmas display, visit our article.
Rail Yards hosting 2-day holiday shopping event
There have been tons of opportunities to shop local this holiday season, and now, there's even more coming up!
ABQ police say speed played role in deadly rollover
It's unknown if alcohol was involved.
Police: 2 dead in SE Albuquerque rollover
The area was closed while authorities investigate.
Albuquerque woman accused of murder pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anjanette Martinez, 29, accused of murder and involved in a SWAT standoff last month, was arraigned Friday. Martinez is accused of shooting and killing Miguel Sanchez at a motel near Menaul and I-25 in April. Martinez is accused of killing Sanchez after he tried to stop her and another man during a […]
Rio Rancho police investigating threat against high school
Students and staff that are on campus are being helped by the police, authorities said.
Authorities: Missing man found dead in Santa Fe County
Deputies said the man had been reported missing in November.
Albuquerque police: 1 dead after crash at Central intersection
A person has died after a crash.
kiowacountypress.net
Officers rescue 69 people being held in Albuquerque stash house
(The Center Square) - As a record number of foreign nationals are entering the U.S. illegally through the El Paso Sector, which includes all of New Mexico and two west Texas counties, law enforcement officers are continuing to uncover stash houses being used in human smuggling operations. Homeland Security Investigations...
UNMH at full capacity in emergency department, wait times nearly a day long
“We have had to get really creative in trying to treat patients. We have gone through on a day-to-day basis and looked for space to literally house patients.”
“Nobody was supposed to die:” 17-year-old girl involved in Mike Peake shooting speaks during police interview
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- ABC-7 has obtained video showing police interviewing the 17-year-old girl that’s being accused of luring NMSU basketball player Mike Peake to a UNM dorm room the night he was shot, and UNM student Brandon travis was killed. ABC-7 has chosen not to identify the 17-year-old girl or show her face due The post “Nobody was supposed to die:” 17-year-old girl involved in Mike Peake shooting speaks during police interview appeared first on KVIA.
Comments / 0