ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Registration is available now for three open track and field meets hosted by the University of New Mexico during the 2023 season. All three meets will be held at the indoor track at the Albuquerque Convention Center, with registration open to all ages. Registration is $15 per event, and entries close on the day of the meet at noon. Tickets for spectators will be sold at $5, with free admission for children and high-school students with a valid ID card.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO