ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, NE

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

LPD investigating missing coins estimating $100K

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they are investigating a report of a missing coins from a private collection that's estimated at $100,000. On Tuesday around 1:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to their service desk for a belated burglary. When the officer spoke with the 82-year-old man, police...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Various non-injury accident calls in Platte County Thursday

PLATTE COUNTY, Neb. -- The Platte County Sheriff's Office received various calls for accidents during icy road conditions Thursday. The Sheriff's Office said they got their first called related to the icy conditions at 1:41 pm. This was an accident without injuries, which happened near the intersections of 48th Ave. and Hillcrest Drive, north of Columbus.
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Late morning car crash keeps officials busy in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A late morning single-vehicle accident kept first responders busy in Norfolk as snowy and slick conditions returned to northeast Nebraska. Officials were called to Fourth and Elm St. just before 10 a.m. to a report of an accident. Upon arrival, an SUV could be seen on the...
NORFOLK, NE
klkntv.com

Deadly crash north of Lincoln closes part of Highway 77 Friday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Part of Highway 77 north of Lincoln was closed Friday morning following a deadly crash. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and tells Channel 8 one person died after their pickup truck flipped near Agnew Road, just south of Ceresco. UPDATE: 24-year-old killed...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Authorities searching for suspect in alleged sword attack in Madison

MADISON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska are searching for a suspect after he reportedly broke into an elderly man's home and struck him with a sword. According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, an elderly man was outside his home in the 800 block of S. Nebraska Street in Madison when a younger man carrying a sword approached him at approximately 7:45 a.m.
MADISON, NE
klkntv.com

Crash knocks vehicle into Lincoln pond late Wednesday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — At least two vehicles collided late Wednesday night in Lincoln, sending one of them into a pond. This happened on 27th Street and Yankee Hill Road just before 11:30 p.m. The driver who ended up in the pond was able to make it out. Witnesses...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man sentenced more than 18 years for drug charges

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 43-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced to more than 18 years in prison for meth related charges. The Acting U.S. Attorney announced that 43-year-old Tommy L. Meyer of Lincoln, was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court in Lincoln. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Meyer to 224 months...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk woman stopped on icy roads, arrested for alleged drug possession

STANTON, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska woman is in custody on drug charges after a traffic stop in Stanton Thursday night. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, 46-year-old Mindi Tabares of Norfolk was stopped at approximately 8:40 p.m. Unger said Tabares was stopped because she was “driving erratically...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One dead following single-vehicle rollover accident

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A single-vehicle rollover accident was fatal in Lancaster County Friday morning. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the area of Highway 77 and Agnew Road following the reported of the accident. It was reported that the investigation showed that a Dodge Ram 1500, driven...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Prison announced, for three defendants in Gage County District Court cases

BEATRICE – A man already serving time in custody in Lancaster County for drug possession will also serve a prison term from Gage County. Thursday, Mario Martinez had a Gage County probation term revoked and was sentenced to 2-to-5 years in state prison on the original charge of attempted distribution of a controlled substance.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont woman cited following accident

Fremont police responded at 10:28 Wednesday morning to a motor vehicle accident in a business parking lot near Military Avenue and Broad Street. Investigators determined that three minor children were left unattended in a parked vehicle. One of the children managed to unsecure their restraint and put the vehicle into gear. The vehicle then struck another vehicle and a pole before coming to rest.
FREMONT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Highway 275 shut down for two hours after two-semi crash

WISNER, Neb. -- Highway 275 in northeast Nebraska was shut down for two hours Wednesday night after a crash involving two semis. According to Nebraska State Patrol Capt. Dain Hicks, the crash happened at approximately 6:00 p.m. northwest of Wisner in Cuming County. Hicks said that a semi drove onto...
CUMING COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Rain/Freezing Rain looking likely on Thursday

A weak cold front will pass through the area a bit sooner than originally anticipated on Wednesday. As a result, we’ve had to scale back on highs. We’re now looking at high temperatures in the upper-30s to low-40s around Lincoln. It should be slightly cooler to the north and warmer to the south.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Rhule captivates PBA crowd, says staff is 'on a mission'

LINCOLN - At halftime of the Nebraska men's basketball game on Saturday with fourth-ranked Purdue, as has become tradition, Nebraska introduced new football Head Coach Matt Rhule. Rhule was officially hired on Friday, November 27 and introduced to the public the following Monday. The ceremony this past weekend gave Rhule...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy