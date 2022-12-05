MADISON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska are searching for a suspect after he reportedly broke into an elderly man's home and struck him with a sword. According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, an elderly man was outside his home in the 800 block of S. Nebraska Street in Madison when a younger man carrying a sword approached him at approximately 7:45 a.m.

