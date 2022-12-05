ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GEORGIA: 13 charged in possible drug trafficking conspiracy

By WRBL Staff
GEORGIA ( WRBL ) — 13 people were charged with distribution of meth and heroine in a possible drug trafficking conspiracy, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

U.S. Attorney David Estes says the previously sealed indictment follows a near three-year investigation in and around Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel and Washington counties, along with other places.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

These defendants and their charges are as follows:

  • Travis Lee Martin , aka “Fat,” 41, of Wrightsville, Georgia:
    “Charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 100 Grams or More of Heroin, and 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine; four counts of Distribution of 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine; two counts of Distribution of Heroin; four counts of Distribution of 5 Grams or More of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and three counts of Use of Communication Facility, related to use of a telephone on behalf of the conspiracy. Martin’s indictment includes a Notice of Enhanced Punishment, noting that he is subject to increased punishment if convicted because he previously was convicted of one or more serious drug or serious violent felonies.”
  • Lashondria Letrecee Roberts , 37, of Wrightsville:
    Charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 100 Grams or More of Heroin, and 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine
  • Sentell Eugene Carey , 39, of Wrightsville,:
    Charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 100 Grams or More of Heroin, and 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine
  • Ikavian Dankevious Carey , aka “Big Mike,” aka “Man,” 25, of Wrightsville:
    Charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 100 Grams or More of Heroin, and 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine
  • Ricardo Jerome Taylor , aka “Mike,” aka “Spook,” 41, of Wrightsville:
    Charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 100 Grams or More of Heroin, and 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine
  • Travis Keith Wheeler , 31, of Soperton, Georgia:
    Charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 100 Grams or More of Heroin, and 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine; two counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine
  • Carmen Michelle Oxford , 40, of East Dublin, Georgia:
    Charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 100 Grams or More of Heroin, and 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine; Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number;
  • Gerald Keith Downard , 45, of East Dublin:
    Charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 100 Grams or More of Heroin, and 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine; Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number;
  • Kendrick Lavar Dixon , aka “Ken,” 41, of Wrightsville:
    Charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 100 Grams or More of Heroin, and 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine;
  • Jacquelyn Amelia Brewer , aka “Amy,” 50, of Dexter, Georgia:
    Charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 100 Grams or More of Heroin, and 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine; and one count of Use of Communication Facility;
  • Nicole Tinagero Gregory, 35, of Swainsboro, Georgia:
    Charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 100 Grams or More of Heroin, and 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine; Distribution of Heroin; and Distribution of Methamphetamine; and,
  • Erika Lashandria Tobridge , 59, of Dublin:
    Charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 100 Grams or More of Heroin, and 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine; four counts of Distribution of Heroin; and Possession with Intent to Distribute 100 Grams or More of Heroin.

During this investigation, nearly 100 dogs suspected to be part of a dog-fighting operation were seized. This is being prosecuted separately.

