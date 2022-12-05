ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRBL News 3

EPA proposes to close ‘loophole’ for reporting ‘forever chemical’ releases

By Rachel Frazin
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J8xyT_0jYQ4rbk00

The EPA said Monday that it is proposing to close a prior “loophole” that allowed some companies to get out of reporting their releases of certain kinds of toxic chemicals.

The agency said it was proposing to end stipulations that let companies get out of disclosing how much PFAS — a group of chemicals, some of which have been linked to cancers and other illnesses — they were dumping.

Under current regulations, implemented under the Trump administration, companies did not have to disclose the presence of PFAS if they only made up a small concentration of an overall discharge.

The EPA said that fewer companies than expected reported PFAS releases in 2021 and 2022, and said that some of them cited this concentration threshold, which the agency is now proposing to remove.

“PFAS continue to pose an urgent threat to our country and communities deserve to know if they may be exposed because of the way these chemicals are being managed, recycled, or released,”  said EPA Administrator Michael Regan in a statement.

“By removing this reporting loophole, we’re advancing the work set out in the Agency’s PFAS Strategic Roadmap and ensuring that companies report information for even small concentrations of PFAS,” he added.

Exposure to types of PFAS has been linked to kidney and testicular cancer, as well as thyroid disease and high cholesterol. The substances are sometimes called “forever chemicals” because they linger in peoples’ bodies and the environment instead of breaking down over time. One study estimates that they can be found in the blood of 97 percent of Americans.

Melanie Benesh, vice president of government affairs at the Environmental Working Group, told The Hill that reporting requirements are important for a community’s right to know what’s in their water.

“As the saying goes, sunshine is often the best disinfectant,” she said.

“It’s incredibly important if you are a community that lives downstream from one of these facilities, to know if… PFAS are being manufactured, used,  released nearby and how much of that PFAS is being released because ultimately it’s your drinking water,” she added

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

BREAKING: Armed robbery at Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An armed robbery took place at a Texaco gas station at 1708 Wynnton Road this evening. Multiple units from the Columbus Police Department were at the crime scene conducting their investigation. The department says the alleged suspect had a knife and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. There […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

FOUND: Columbus police looking for parents of found 3-year-old

UPDATE 11:24 a.m. 12/10/2022— Police say the parents of the child have been located. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— The Columbus Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the parents of a three-year-old. According to police, the child was found around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning at Saint Mary’s Road near I-185. Anyone with information on […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WATCH HERE: Arrest made in riverwalk double homicide case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Phenix City officials held a press conference at 1 p.m. to discuss an arrest made in the riverwalk double homicide. John Arthur Burkus, 32, and Darrely Harris, 40, were found dead near the Troy University campus on Saturday, Dec. 3. Damon Daniels Jr., 29, has been arrested and charged with capital […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Man found dead near Calvary Christian School identified

UPDATE 12/9/22 10:56 a.m.: Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan released the identity of the deceased man found Friday morning in north Columbus. Bryan says Isaiah Henry, 18, was pronounced dead at 9:55 a.m. from what appeared to be an accidental drowning. Henry was originally reported missing by his mother in November. Henry’s body will be […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

White House: Griner release was ‘difficult decision’ for Biden

President Biden made a difficult and painful decision to accept Russian terms for a one-for-one exchange to release American basketball star Brittney Griner, a senior administration official said Thursday, saying the Russians rejected U.S. efforts to also release imprisoned American Paul Whelan.  “This was not a situation where we had a choice of which American […]
WRBL News 3

19-year old receives Bachelor’s Degree from Columbus State

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s a special day on the Columbus State campus. Hundreds of Columbus State students will become Columbus State alumni as graduation ceremonies happen Friday. One young woman crossing the graduation stage is just 19 years old. Haley DuBose will graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Health Science. DuBose has also graduated […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD looking for suspect involved in a series of car break-ins

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police are investigating multiple car break-ins and are requesting public help to identify the suspect. The Columbus Police Department has recently received numerous reports of car break-ins in the Whitesville Walk, Veterans Parkway, and Milgen Road areas overnight. According to the Columbus Police, the span of the car break-ins […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy