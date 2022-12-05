Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Charleston Fire Department: One dead following Madison Street house fire
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — First responders in Kanawha County have confirmed one person has died following a structure fire early Sunday morning. Dispatchers said the blaze was reported about 12:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Madison Street in Charleston. A man was pulled from the burning building but...
Metro News
Fire death under investigation in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man died in a fire Sunday morning in Charleston. The blaze occurred in a residence in the 1100 block of Madison Street. The fire was reported at about 12:30 a.m. The Charleston fire marshal is investigating. The man was pronounced dead at a Charleston hospital....
Deputies: West Virginia man in hospital after accidentally shooting himself
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities say a Fayette County man was sent to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself while possibly intoxicated in Oak Hill, West Virginia, on Friday night. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Hill N Dale Mobile Home Park just before midnight and found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot […]
Police, firefighters to hold parade for child hospital patients in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Saturday, several Charleston area rescue agencies will participate in the “Lights of Love” holiday lineup for patients at a local children’s hospital. Starting at 6 p.m., local police and fire crews will lead a mobile display of emergency vehicles down Pennsylvania Avenue in front of Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) […]
WSAZ
One dead after house fire
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Firefighters battled flames at a home. Charleston Fire Department tells WSAZ.com one person has died following a house fire. Dispatchers said the fire was reported just after midnight in the 1100 block of Madison Street. Firefighters believe the property to be abandoned, but a neighbor told them...
Crash with entrapment in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a single-vehicle crash with entrapment happened on Green Valley Drive in the Jefferson-St. Albans area. According to dispatchers, the car crashed in the 1200 block of Green Valley Drive and went over a nearby hillside by 20 feet. Dispatchers confirmed there is at least one person trapped […]
wchstv.com
Deputies investigate fatal shooting at Gallia County residence
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in Gallia County. A statement from Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said dispatchers received a report of shots being fired in a Clay Township residential area along Route 7 shortly before 3 p.m. The...
WTAP
One dead following a shooting in Gallia County
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WTAP) - One person is dead following a shooting in Gallia County. Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released a statement in regard to a domestic shooting Sunday afternoon, which resulted in the death of one person. According to Sheriff Champlin, at approximately 2:51 P.M. the Gallia County...
1 man dead after domestic shooting in Clay Township, Ohio
UPDATE (Dec. 11, 2022, at 9:40 p.m.): Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released the name of the man who died in a domestic shooting Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff says Larry M. Coon, age 44, of Pomeroy, died from injuries sustained in the shooting. His family member, Bobby O. Coon, age 40, of Gallipolis, was taken […]
Fayette County man accidentally shoots himself in the head, may have been intoxicated
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An accidental gunshot leaves one Fayette County man in the hospital. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Just before midnight on December 9, 2022, deputies responded to the Hill N Dale Mobil Home Park in Oak Hill for a male...
wchstv.com
Charleston police seek suspect in identity theft investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for public assistance to identify a suspect connected to a fraud investigation. Investigators posted multiple pictures to social media Friday evening. According to police, the individual pictured is the suspect in "an ongoing identity theft/fraud investigation." Anyone with information about the...
Lootpress
First brick street in the world was laid in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The first brick street in the world was laid in Charleston, West Virginia. The brick road was laid on Summers Street, but there isn’t much brick left to see nowadays. Before brick roads, most streets were made out of dirt and gravel. In 1870,...
WSAZ
SUV catches fire on I-64
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have cleared the scene of a vehicle fire. According to a Cabell County 911 dispatcher, the fire happened around 8:15 a.m. Friday near mile marker 13 between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits. No injuries were reported. Keep checking the WSAZ app...
Deputies searching for truck allegedly involved in Gallia County, Ohio, theft
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating a recent theft in the Bidwell area of Springfield Township, Ohio. The pickup truck pictured below was allegedly involved in the theft. Anyone with information on the vehicle should call GCSO’s tip line at (740) 446-6555. There is no other information provided […]
Deputies chase driver on Interstate 77 in Jackson County, West Virginia
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Jackson County 911 says there was a law enforcement pursuit on Interstate 77 in West Virginia on Saturday. Deputies responded around 4:30 p.m., dispatchers say. The chase did not cross over into neighboring counties, and it is not currently active, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers were not able to confirm what […]
10 emergency crews respond to two-story building fire in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Pomeroy Fire Department (PFD) responded to a working trailer fire that extended to a building around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. Firefighters say it happened on the corner of Ash Street and Beech Street in Middleport Village, Ohio. When crews arrived, they saw flames through the roof of a two-story brick […]
2 taken to hospital after crash in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE (11:17 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9): All lanes of MacCorkle Ave SE near Thayer St. are now open. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Ave. SE in Charleston are closed after a crash. Kanawha County dispatchers said the crash involved two vehicles. They say that two people were taken to the hospital. There is […]
3 teens allegedly run away from juvenile facility in Patriot, Ohio
UPDATE (Dec. 11, 2022, at 1:15 a.m.): As of 1:13 a.m. on Sunday, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says three teens who ran away from a children’s center in Patriot have not yet been found. GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says three teen boys allegedly ran away from the Children’s […]
‘Dope is dope’: Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia seizes weed, fentanyl pills
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia is reminding the public that they enforce drug laws on all illegal substances, including marijuana. Marijuana is recreationally legal in several U.S. states and medically legal in West Virginia. However, the substance is still recreationally illegal in the state, meaning offenders can […]
WSAZ
Man charged with holding woman at gunpoint in apartment
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Charleston faces charges after allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint Thursday in an apartment in Cross Lanes, Kanawha County court records show. Jordan L. Wooding, 20, is charged with wanton endangerment, as well as enticing away, kidnapping or holding hostage any person.
