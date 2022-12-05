ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Metro News

Fire death under investigation in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man died in a fire Sunday morning in Charleston. The blaze occurred in a residence in the 1100 block of Madison Street. The fire was reported at about 12:30 a.m. The Charleston fire marshal is investigating. The man was pronounced dead at a Charleston hospital....
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police, firefighters to hold parade for child hospital patients in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Saturday, several Charleston area rescue agencies will participate in the “Lights of Love” holiday lineup for patients at a local children’s hospital. Starting at 6 p.m., local police and fire crews will lead a mobile display of emergency vehicles down Pennsylvania Avenue in front of Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

One dead after house fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Firefighters battled flames at a home. Charleston Fire Department tells WSAZ.com one person has died following a house fire. Dispatchers said the fire was reported just after midnight in the 1100 block of Madison Street. Firefighters believe the property to be abandoned, but a neighbor told them...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crash with entrapment in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a single-vehicle crash with entrapment happened on Green Valley Drive in the Jefferson-St. Albans area. According to dispatchers, the car crashed in the 1200 block of Green Valley Drive and went over a nearby hillside by 20 feet. Dispatchers confirmed there is at least one person trapped […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies investigate fatal shooting at Gallia County residence

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in Gallia County. A statement from Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said dispatchers received a report of shots being fired in a Clay Township residential area along Route 7 shortly before 3 p.m. The...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WTAP

One dead following a shooting in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WTAP) - One person is dead following a shooting in Gallia County. Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released a statement in regard to a domestic shooting Sunday afternoon, which resulted in the death of one person. According to Sheriff Champlin, at approximately 2:51 P.M. the Gallia County...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

1 man dead after domestic shooting in Clay Township, Ohio

UPDATE (Dec. 11, 2022, at 9:40 p.m.): Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin released the name of the man who died in a domestic shooting Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff says Larry M. Coon, age 44, of Pomeroy, died from injuries sustained in the shooting. His family member, Bobby O. Coon, age 40, of Gallipolis, was taken […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Charleston police seek suspect in identity theft investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for public assistance to identify a suspect connected to a fraud investigation. Investigators posted multiple pictures to social media Friday evening. According to police, the individual pictured is the suspect in "an ongoing identity theft/fraud investigation." Anyone with information about the...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

First brick street in the world was laid in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The first brick street in the world was laid in Charleston, West Virginia. The brick road was laid on Summers Street, but there isn’t much brick left to see nowadays. Before brick roads, most streets were made out of dirt and gravel. In 1870,...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

SUV catches fire on I-64

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have cleared the scene of a vehicle fire. According to a Cabell County 911 dispatcher, the fire happened around 8:15 a.m. Friday near mile marker 13 between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits. No injuries were reported. Keep checking the WSAZ app...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 taken to hospital after crash in Charleston, West Virginia

UPDATE (11:17 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9): All lanes of MacCorkle Ave SE near Thayer St. are now open. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Ave. SE in Charleston are closed after a crash. Kanawha County dispatchers said the crash involved two vehicles. They say that two people were taken to the hospital. There is […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

‘Dope is dope’: Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia seizes weed, fentanyl pills

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia is reminding the public that they enforce drug laws on all illegal substances, including marijuana. Marijuana is recreationally legal in several U.S. states and medically legal in West Virginia. However, the substance is still recreationally illegal in the state, meaning offenders can […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man charged with holding woman at gunpoint in apartment

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Charleston faces charges after allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint Thursday in an apartment in Cross Lanes, Kanawha County court records show. Jordan L. Wooding, 20, is charged with wanton endangerment, as well as enticing away, kidnapping or holding hostage any person.
CHARLESTON, WV

