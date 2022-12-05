ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
About Thornton Creek

Welcome to the Thornton Creek Elementary School! We are a Pre-K-5 Option school in the Seattle Public School system. Some of the educational practices that make Thornton Creek a unique learning environment are described below. Expeditionary learning. Our school’s pedagogy is based on expeditionary learning, a proven model for comprehensive...
Learn about Kindergarten and New Building Fall 2023

Northgate Eagles! We will not be having an open house this year because next year we will be in our new building as James Baldwin Eagles!. Congratulations to the new kindergartners who will be our first kindergarten class in the new James Baldwin Elementary School! Please watch this video of our amazing Kindergarten teachers as we look forward to our new adventure.
LSK8 Inclement Weather Update

I am not a Seattle native but the snow seemed to come early this year! The district has a plan in place for inclement weather that includes remote learning on the days when we cannot have school due to the weather. If there is a two hour start time delay or school is cancelled due to inclement weather, you will be notified via a robo-call, so it is important that your contact information is current with our school office. You may also check the district website at https://www.seattleschools.org/.
