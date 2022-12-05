Read full article on original website
wnynewsnow.com
One Emergency Homeless Shelter Opens In Jamestown, Another Delayed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — One of the two emergency homeless shelters slated to operate in the City of Jamestown is still not up and running, two weeks after both were promised to open. Of the two proposed shelters at the Joy Fellowship Free Methodist Church, located at...
Homeless people continue to seek shelter inside abandoned buildings in Jamestown
As leaders in Jamestown work to set up more shelters for the growing homeless population, City Council voted to cut funding to an agency working to help those experiencing homelessness
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Fire Department Receives Donation For Smoke Alarms
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Fire Department has received a $2,000 dollar donation to purchase smoke detectors for the agency’s Fire Prevention Outreach Program. The donation was given to city hall by Rand Machine Products, a custom/contract manufacturing company located at 2072 Allen Street Extension...
erienewsnow.com
Habitat for Humanity Kicks off Holly Days Fundraiser
Greater Erie Habitat for Humanity has kicked off its Habitat Holly Days. People are invited to its ReStore location where various traditional Christmas displays are setup using products donated by ReStore and put together by their construction teams. All the proceeds will be used to help buy building materials for...
erienewsnow.com
UE Local 506 Donates Toys, Money to Non-Profits
UE Local 506 is in the spirit of giving as the union wrapped up its annual toy drive Friday. They donated not only toys but $2,000 checks to three local non-profits. Board members and volunteers came together to bag toys and hand out the checks to Erie Family Center, Martin Luther King Center, and the Union City Family Center.
erienewsnow.com
57th Annual Barber Ball Held to Benefit People with Special Needs
The 57th annual Barber Ball, run by the Barber Institute, was held at the Bayfront Convention Center Saturday night. The event also served as the capstone for the Institute's 70th anniversary year. This year's Barber Ball funds will go towards renovating the Institute's pool, which provides people with special needs...
erienewsnow.com
Families Receive Christmas Gifts from Toys for Tots
Christmas arrived early for many families on Saturday, thanks to the generosity of the Erie community. Toys for Tots and the U.S. Marine Corps. held their annual distribution day. People lined up as early as 7:45 in the morning to receive their gifts. All through the day, volunteers organized toys...
erienewsnow.com
Mercyhurst University Honors Members of Order of the Purple Heart
Mercyhurst University honored 40 area members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. The Purple Heart is awarded to veterans wounded or killed in action against an enemy of the United States. It was started as the Badge of Merit by George Washington in 1782, and is the oldest military award still given. No one sets out to earn the Purple Heart, but it speaks to their sacrifice and selfless service in the defense of our nation, foreign nations and fellow service members.
erienewsnow.com
Toys for Tots Makes Last-Minute Push Before Holidays
Toys for Tots is making one last push in Erie before the holidays arrive in just a few weeks, with toys for infants and young teenagers in need. "We have two shortages right now," said Sgt. Michael Bajor, coordinator this year's Toys for Tots. "It's 0 to 1 year olds, boys and girls, and also 11 to 14 year old [boys and girls]."
erienewsnow.com
Erie Greyhound Bus Terminal Remains Closed Since May
A transit advocacy group is upset over the ongoing closure of Erie's Greyhound bus terminal. It's been closed since May 1, after Greyhound removed all of its staff members from the Intermodal Center location. Ever since, passengers and bus drivers have been unable to gain access to the lobby or...
Update on previously closed downtown Dollar General
A downtown Erie store is looking to reopen after several weeks of being closed. Workers at the Dollar General store on State street are being told to return to work on Thursday. A call to corporate was not returned on Tuesday and workers tell us the company would only say that the store was closed […]
explore venango
Greenville Felon Convicted of Firearms and Drug Trafficking Crimes
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – An area man was convicted of firearms and drug trafficking crimes at the conclusion of a jury trial, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Tuesday. Joshua Peters, age 37, of Greenville, was convicted of committing the following crimes on March 15, 2022: (1) possession...
erienewsnow.com
Final Day of Animals are Artist Sale at Erie Zoo
If you were looking for a unique gift this holiday season, the Erie Zoo had lots artwork for sale from some well-known artists. Saturday was the final day for their animals are the artist sale. This fundraiser has been going on for the past fifteen years. There were framed and...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate 'Distraction Thefts' at Erie County Walmart Stores
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance to identify the suspects in a series of what investigators are calling "distraction thefts" at the Walmart stores in Erie County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. They happened at the Walmart locations on Buffalo Rd. in Harborcreek or Downs Dr. in Summit Township...
explore venango
Vehicle Slams into Boulder, Tree Along Route 62
HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle crashed into a boulder and a tree along State Route 62 in Hickory Township on Tuesday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:56 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, on State Route 62, in Hickory Township, Forest County. Police...
chautauquatoday.com
Felony Drug Conviction Gets Jamestown Man Six Years in Prison
A Jamestown man has been sentenced to six years in state prison and three years post-release supervision after pleading guilty to a felony drug charge in December 2021. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt says 50-year-old Christopher Howie received his sentence Wednesday in Chautauqua County Court on a Class B felony count of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Schmidt says Howie was originally scheduled to be sentenced in May, but he failed to appear, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was sentenced as non-violent predicate felon. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, and the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force were involved in this case.
More than 400 vehicles to be auctioned off by Commonwealth, Dec. 13
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Commonwealth agencies will auction off some 450 vehicles next week. The auction will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 13, at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 588 Firehouse Road in Grantville. Some of the auctioned vehicles include police-seized vehicles: a 2014 Ford Taurus, a 2011 BMW X5, a 2007 Lincoln MKV, a 2001 Chrysler […]
erienewsnow.com
7 Deer Taken in Annual Hunt at Presque Isle State Park
A total of seven deer were taken in Presque Isle State Park's annual two-day deer hunt. Three doe were harvested Wednesday, which turned out to be foggy. Hunters took one doe, one buck, one antlerless male and one button buck on Thursday. It helps maintain what park leaders say is...
Dunkirk ice cream plant acquired by Ferrero Group
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Italian company The Ferrero Group, which owns brands including Nutella, Kinder, and Tic Tac, on Wednesday announced it has acquired Wells Enterprises, maker of popular ice cream brands and owner of the Dunkirk ice cream manufacturing plant. The deal is set to close in early 2023. In addition to Dunkirk, Wells […]
erienewsnow.com
Suspect In Sinclairville Shooting Arrested
SINCLAIRVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old, killed following an altercation in Sinclairville earlier this year. Cassadaga resident Joseph Misciagno was shot in the area of Park and Reed Streets in early...
