Mercyhurst University honored 40 area members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. The Purple Heart is awarded to veterans wounded or killed in action against an enemy of the United States. It was started as the Badge of Merit by George Washington in 1782, and is the oldest military award still given. No one sets out to earn the Purple Heart, but it speaks to their sacrifice and selfless service in the defense of our nation, foreign nations and fellow service members.

ERIE, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO