Read full article on original website
Related
Best Mountains to Learn to Ski as a Kid or an Adult in New England This Winter
New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, and Vermont are loaded with excellent ski mountains. There is terrain for all types of ski levels here in New England, but not all skiers and snowboarders are compatible with the same mountains. What I mean is that some mountains are made for terrain park expertise,...
Free Ice Skating Returns to Freeport, Maine, at This L.L. Bean Rink
If you're looking for a fun time for the entire family, L.L. Bean has got you covered once again this year with their Northern Lights Holiday Celebration at their flagship store in Freeport. There's a lot to see and do at Northern Lights, but one of the highlights is going...
Check Out The Ultimate Santa Experience Right Here in Maine
It's the most wonderful time of the year! That means, we've got so many incredible events all around Maine to enjoy all of the holiday festivities. But one event has caught my eye and I have to share it with you. It's called, drumroll please, "The Ultimate Santa Experience!" The...
Remember When ‘The Price Is Right’ Gave Away Trips to Maine and New Hampshire?
I've been watching The Price is Right for as long as I can remember and in all that time, I've never seen any trips to Maine or New Hampshire offered until recently. Here are two examples of trips offered that were kind of a bust for the winners. A Trip...
12 Central Maine Roads You Want To Avoid During A Snowstorm
For the most part, we have had a very mild fall, but don't be fooled, we will see piles and snow and sheets of ice before too long. One of the worst parts about Maine, and the rest of New England, during the winter is having to travel during our winter storms. Sure, the pandemic has taught us all how to work remotely when we need to... But, sometimes, you still need to get to the office, the store, or wherever.
Maine’s First 8-Person Chairlift to Open This Month at Sunday River
They are all home to Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine. 'Kansas' is a tricky run for beginners that's been testing new skiers for years as it crosses from the 'Jordan Bowl' through 'Oz' and 'Aurora' runs. The 'Kansas' trail is now redesigned, and the resort promises beginner skiers...
UPDATE: Maine Teddy Bear With Son’s Ashes Has Been Found! Other Items Still Missing
If you have the empathy the women on my mom’s side of the family have, then you haven’t slept since you found out a teddy bear with someone’s son’s ashes inside was missing. I recently posted about the missing teddy bear stating that there was a...
Help This Maine Teddy Bear Find Its Owner for a Heartbreaking Reason
Most of us have that special toy, stuffy, or blanket that got us through our childhood years. This piece of you is probably still in your life, even as an adult, tucked away somewhere safe because it’s so special that you couldn’t fathom giving it away. My special...
Nearly $7,000 Rare Guitar Was Just Stolen From Maine Guitar Center
According to WMTW News 8, a very valuable (and rare!) guitar was just stolen from the Guitar Center on Maine Mall Road in South Portland. WMTW reports that the South Portland Police Department is currently looking for who may have taken the 1960 Gibson Les Paul. Police said in a...
Bookmark: Tracking Santa Throughout New England and Beyond
The official Santa Claus tracker countdown is happening now, when we can all enjoy the days leading up to Santa's Christmas Eve travels with games, music, books, and videos. What makes this so fun is watching Santa and his reindeer fly all over the world, and seeing where they are as they head to New England.
Is a Brunswick, Maine, Grocery Store Hinting to Another Food Shortage?
Ever since the pandemic began, there's been random shortages of so many different products. It all started with toilet paper and graduated to things like cream cheese, baby formula, and meat products. Over time, though, it felt like the shortages slowed down or even fully went away. But within the...
Watch: Westbrook, Maine, Christmas Tree: Awesome or Awful?
There's a lot going on in Westbrook and a lot is going on with their Christmas tree too!. It appears that there is no gray area when it comes to the Westbrook Christmas tree in the center of town on Main Street. You either think it's fantastic or you think...
Is It Illegal To Drive With Both Feet in Maine?
Let's talk about driving, shall we? I got my permit when I was 15 and then my license, on the second try when I was 16. I have been driving for 21 years and I think I have a pretty good handle on the steering wheel, if you get my meaning.
Another Maine School Forced to Close Due to Widespread Illness
Only just a few days ago, two schools in MSAD 75 closed because of mostly respiratory issues, according to WMTW. And now a school in Brunswick, Maine, is closing its doors Friday, December 9. A press release sent from Shawn Lambert, the assistant superintendent of the Brunswick School Department, noted...
Visiting Instagram-Worthy Lighthouse Lit Up for the Holidays Should Top Maine Bucket List
Nothing quite stands out the way a lighthouse does. The iconic structures sit idly by, almost stoic-like, through changing seasons and the fickle weather. Maine is no stranger to these historic protectors of seafarers. In fact, the state has 65 of them still standing. While Portland Head Light gets the...
Mainers’ Need for a Real ID to Fly Gets Pushed Back Again
Within the last two years, I updated my driver's license and when it came in the mail I was beyond confused. I opened the envelope to find my license inside but with bold letters across the top of it: NOT FOR REAL ID PURPOSES. I stared at it in confusion....
Man Who Walked Across U.S. Reflects on Finishing Journey in New England
A few months ago, New Englanders began following the journey of Isaiah Glen Shields, the Utah resident who walking from the Westernmost point of the U.S. in Washington state all the way to Easternmost point in Maine. Well, Shields made it. In an exclusive interview, he recently reflected on his...
An Hour North of Presque Isle Maine Sits a Mountain Worth Billions in Rare Minerals
Maine could have billions of rare earth elements stuck in a mountain. According to the Portland Press Herald, Geologists have found a big concentration of rare earth elements and trace metals that are huge for U.S. defense, technology, and alternative energy industries. The problem is it's stuck in a 450-million-year-old volcanic rock on a remote mountainside in northern Maine. It's Pennington Mountain about an hour north of Presque Isle.
Here’s 13 Portland, Maine, Restaurants That Sadly Closed in 2022
It's a natural feeling to sit back and reflect at the end of the year. Even if wrapped up in holiday madness, there always seems to be time to reminisce. Sadly, it's not always for positive reasons. Sometimes it's easy to look back and reflect on the bad news that hit us in 2022. Good Lord, we have had enough of that lately. And some of the worst news comes with business closures.
These 15 Maine Restaurant Meals Need To Be On Your Bucket List
Food is comfort and when you visit your favorite restaurant and eat your favorite dish, you feel at home. Maine offers an endless amount of restaurants, local, and nationally known. We have so many talented chefs and creators within the food community. I recently uncovered a new restaurant that makes...
102.9 WBLM
Portland, ME
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0