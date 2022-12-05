Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Lady Gaga Finally Recreated the 'Wednesday' Dance
At long last, Lady Gaga has graced fans with her TikTok presence as she recreated the viral Wednesday dance from Netflix’s new series. Gaga’s track, ‘Bloody Mary,’ is one that fans have been using when recreating the dance online, despite the actual song from the TV series being by The Cure.
Alan Titchmarsh’s honest playlist: ‘Feeling road rage? Put on Nancy Sinatra in the car’
China Tea by Russ Conway, for four and six – 23p – from Allen & Walker in Ilkley. I used to buy classical music records while everyone else was buying pop, and had to bring them home in a brown paper bag so people couldn’t see it was Beethoven’s Violin Concerto or Borodin’s Polovtsian Dances. I was also the first person in our street to buy She Loves You by the Beatles.
Hypebae
FLO Becomes First-Ever Group to Win BRITs Rising Star Award
British girl band FLO just became the first-ever group to win the BRITs Rising Star award, just seven months after releasing their first official single. The news was revealed by Clara Amfo on her BBC Radio 1 Future Sounds show, ahead of the 2023 BRIT Awards ceremony which will take place in February.
Hypebae
K-Pop Group NewJeans Teases Winter Single Release Ahead of New Album
NewJeans, arguably one of the buzziest rookie K-pop groups of 2022, is soon returning with new music after their hit debut album, New Jeans. The quintet took to social media to tease their upcoming winter-themed release, titled “Ditto.” The group had already announced last month that they would pre-release a winter song ahead of the official launch of their upcoming album OMG, which is slated to drop in the new year.
Hypebae
TikToker’s Are Saying "Mewing" Will Give You the Perfect Jawline — But Does It Work?
“Mewing” has the beauty side of TikTok in a chokehold because of its supposed ability to instantly define and contour the jawline. But does it really work? Is it safe? Let’s have a deeper dive. Amassing over 1.9 billion views, #Mewing involves the person lifting their tongue to...
Hypebae
SZA Proudly Comments on Getting Her Body "Done" in New Album 'SOS'
SZA is using her new album, SOS, to proudly shut down the rumors about her body by confirming she had work “done.”. The singer-slash-songwriter released her sophomore album on December 9, and it’s full of personal tracks, including revelations about her body — specifically on the title track as well as on the song “Conceited.”
Hypebae
Camila Cabello Strikes Again With a Fiery Red Hair Transformation
Red has been the hair color of 2022 and thanks to Camila Cabello, the shade is ending the year on a solid note. Cabello took to Instagram to share the quick makeover, a drastic change from her “Sorority Sister” lob haircut. In the caption of her pic, she shares an exciting announcement that she and musician Oxlade have released a remix of the song “KU LO SA.” The tune fares excellently with her fire-red hair, so you can see why we needed to share the deets. Now, because of her latest hair update, we’re curious if this new dead red hair color is the work of a fresh wig install or if she’s dyed her tresses and added extensions. Either way, a win is a win.
Hypebae
Which SZA 'SOS' Song Are You, According To Your Zodiac Sign?
R&B queen SZA has just dropped her long-awaited fifth album, S.O.S. and we’re already crying over the ex we thought we didn’t miss anymore. The Missouri-born singer-songwriter knows how to tug at our heart strings with her carefully orchestrated melodies and bitingly accurate lyrics. The songstress is a master at bringing to light the unbearably universal feelings we hope to suppress, articulating our own thoughts, at times, better than we can. Tracks like ” “Shirt” and “Good Days,” which were released two years ago, have been widely circulated and listened to on repeat.
Hypebae
Big Bang's Taeyang and BTS' Jimin Might Be Releasing Music Together
Big Bang member Taeyang is reportedly gearing up for a solo album release and BTS‘ Jimin might be getting involved. According to multiple reports, the “Eyes, Nose, Lips” singer is working on a new album due for a January 2023 release, though YG Entertainment‘s official response to the claims was that “nothing has yet been decided.” JTBC reported over the weekend that the second-generation K-pop star is joining forces with Jimin on one of the tracks.
