Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
MSSU first annual “Holiday Happenings Celebration”
JOPLIN, Mo. — The holidays are happening on the campus of Missouri Southern. Specifically, the first annual “Holiday Happenings Celebration” kicked off this afternoon with a maker’s market craft fair. The event is free and open to both students and community members. Hundreds of creative handmade...
fourstateshomepage.com
Holiday open house at the “Joplin History and Mineral Museum”
JOPLIN, Mo. — Holiday fun was on the agenda at a historical museum. The “Joplin History and Mineral Museum” hosted its annual holiday open house. Guests were able to snack on some cookies and cider while making some holiday ornaments to take home. The event also featured...
fourstateshomepage.com
22nd Annual “Shop with a Hero” day in Neosho
NEOSHO, Mo. — Some Neosho kids spent a little time with some heroes. But what were they doing, exactly? A little Christmas shopping. Today was the 22nd annual “Shop with a Hero” day, at the Neosho Walmart. It’s hosted by members of the Neosho police and fire...
fourstateshomepage.com
Making holiday crafts out of natural materials
JOPLIN, Mo. — There was also some holiday arts and crafts action, today, in Joplin. This time, with a twist of educational creativity. It took place at the “Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center”. People were able to create their own nature holiday ornaments, using recycled and natural materials.
fourstateshomepage.com
“Merry Grinchmas” craft show
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Baxter Springs was the place to be for those last-minute Christmas shoppers. The “Baxter Springs Chamber Of Commerce” held the very first “Merry Grinchmas” craft show. The Grinch was there, sneaking around and taking pictures with families. This all-day event was...
fourstateshomepage.com
The “Kansas City Southern” Holiday Express made a stop in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. — A holiday tradition is back on track, once again. The train tracks, that is. The “Kansas City Southern” holiday express made a stop in Pittsburg this evening. It’s a six-car passenger train, featuring holiday designs and lights on the outside of the cars —...
fourstateshomepage.com
47th Annual Laverne Williams Children’s Christmas Party
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Today marks 47 years of an annual tradition that brings gifts to local children. It’s the “Laverne Williams Children’s Christmas Party”. It’s in memory of a law enforcement officer who had a big heart for the children in his community. He...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin schools selected for James River Church “Season of Giving” campaign
JOPLIN, Mo. — Christmas has come early for more than 1,800 southwest Missouri school children. As part of its annual “Season of Giving” campaign, James River Church is spreading holiday cheer gifts to kids in Springfield and Joplin. The church has done this, now, for almost 25 years.
fourstateshomepage.com
PSU concert tradition returns after pandemic hiatus
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A holiday music tradition continues on the campus of Pittsburg State University. The annual Timmons Holiday Music Concert is back and in person for the first time in two years. The event brings together some of the best musicians in southeast Kansas and is free and open to the public.
fourstateshomepage.com
SE Kansas church to open childcare center and autism center in 2023
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A southeast Kansas church wants to help its community on more than just Sunday mornings and Wednesday nights. Victory Life Church Pastor Donnie Talent wants to be able to serve not just his own congregation, but the entire Pittsburg area and not just two days a week.
fourstateshomepage.com
Thomas Jefferson students spread holiday cheer
JOPLIN, Mo. — Students from a southwest Missouri school spread holiday cheer. The Thomas Jefferson Upper School Vocal Ensemble performed traditional and non-traditional Christmas songs for the Joplin Rotary Club today. John Atteberry is a music teacher at the school and says this was the first public holiday performance...
fourstateshomepage.com
Neosho R-5 schools to offer daycare for staff
NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho teachers could soon have an easier time juggling work and home responsibilities. District officials are in the process of creating a new daycare facility for the children of teachers and staff members. They plan to remodel a former church. Officials say it’s a good idea...
fourstateshomepage.com
Pittsburg walk-in mammogram event encourages residents to maximize health benefits
PITTSBURG, Kans. — An area organization is making it convenient for Southeast Kansas residents to get a mammogram. The Community Health Clinic of Southeast Kansas is hosting a walk-in mammogram event next week in Pittsburg. There’s a reason behind the timing of the clinic. It’s to allow women to...
fourstateshomepage.com
Mo. American Water employees band together to raise money for Fostering Hope
JOPLIN, Mo. — Employees at a Joplin company have, once again, stepped up to help local foster children this holiday season. About 30 employees at Missouri American Water made it their mission to raise money for the nonprofit, “Fostering Hope.”. They raised half of the more than $2,300...
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage Special Education students learn the coffee business
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Some Carthage 6th graders are becoming well-versed in the coffee-selling business. Special Education students at the 6th Grade Center have their own business. It’s called, “Just Coffee” — although there’s also hot chocolate. Since October, the kids have been making and...
fourstateshomepage.com
New truck stop coming to Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Petro, Flying J, and Love’s — they’re all popular spots to stop for truckers on a long haul across the country. Joplin has its fair share, a number that is growing. “You know, when you think about trying to park you know, 60-70...
fourstateshomepage.com
What makes Christmas taste like Christmas to you?
WEBB CITY, Mo. — What candy makes Christmas taste like Christmas in your household?. “That’s a very interesting question, and it might be that if we got ten people together and asked them what candy makes Christmas for you, we’d get ten different answers,” said Charles Spencer, Owner, Spencer’s Sweet Call.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri man leaves a trail of bloody assaults; spends very little time in custody
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A serial wife beater with a criminal history in three states rarely served any jail time for his assaults. Larry Dustin Flowers, 39, currently sits in the Cherokee County jail awaiting transport to the Kansas Department of Corrections to serve two sentences: 16-months, and 40-months, for running from law enforcement officers and drug possession.
fourstateshomepage.com
Early morning house fire destroys Joplin home
JOPLIN, Mo. — Around 5:30 Friday morning fire fighters responded to a two-story house at 832 S. Pennsylvania Ave. When they arrived they said flames were all through the structure. The Joplin battalion chief said there was a man inside who managed to escape the flames. He was taken...
fourstateshomepage.com
ROAD CLOSED: Seneca Parade to close HWY 43, no detour
SENECA, Mo. — A busy road in Seneca will be shut down Friday (12/9) for Seneca’s Annual Hometown Christmas Parade. Highway 43 will be closed from Oneida Street to Wyandotte Street from 5:50 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Seneca Chief of Police says there is no detour planned. The...
Comments / 0