Kirk Herbstreit once played for the Ohio State Buckeyes but thinks his alma mater could have a bad night against the Georgia Bulldogs in the upcoming College Football Playoff. "Last time we saw Ohio State, we obviously saw them get embarrassed at home against Michigan," Herbstreit explained during Friday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," as shared by Matt Audilet of The Spun. "Now they kind of back in into this playoff. The one thing that I would encourage Ohio State players and fans: I don’t know if the hill is any taller than the hill that they’re trying to climb by going into Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) to play Georgia. The only thing worse is playing a really good LSU team in New Orleans at the Superdome."

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO