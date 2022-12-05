Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Steelers James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger He Would Be A Raven If His Incompetent Agent Had Done Job in 2003
The Pittsburgh Steelers former All-Pro James Harrison joined Ben Roethlisberger and Spencer T’eo on Episode 15 of the legendary quarterback’s podcast Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger. Harrison had an incredibly difficult journey to the NFL and was cut by the Steelers multiple times before he caught on with the team for good. His journey included a brief stint with the black and gold’s biggest rival the Baltimore Ravens.
Cowboys score late to avoid major upset, beat Texans 27-23
Ezekiel Elliott scored the go-ahead touchdown with 41 seconds remaining, and the Dallas Cowboys avoided a major upset with a 27-23 victory over the hapless Houston Texans
Yardbarker
Hall of Fame QB has brutal take on Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has received ample criticism from a lot of places in 2022, but the latest assessment from one of his mentors might be one of the harshest in its own way. Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who served as a Seahawks radio analyst for the first seven years of Wilson’s career there, said that Wilson was getting what he had always wanted now that he was in Denver: the chance to be a pocket passer. That, Moon said, is precisely why things are not working.
Tashaun Gipson Sr. on the 49ers 35-7 win over Buccaneers, intercepting Tom Brady
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. talks about another dominant defensive performance following the Niners sixth straight win in Sunday’s 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the impressive start from rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, intercepting a pass from Tom Brady and having it signed by him following the game.
49ers spoil Brady's Bay Area return with 35-7 win vs. Bucs
Tom Brady relished the rare opportunity to come back to the Bay Area to play his boyhood favorite team in front of family and friends
NFL world reacts to bizarre Tyreek Hill touchdown
Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill scored one of the most unconventional touchdowns of his career on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers. The scoring play occurred in the second quarter on a run play that was never designed to go to Hill. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa handed the ball off to Jeff Read more... The post NFL world reacts to bizarre Tyreek Hill touchdown appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Cowboys coaches put hate behind them with big wins
I remember the days earlier this season when many fans (including me) stated how the Dallas Cowboys coaches are not up to par with the job. While much gossip about Head Coach Mike McCarthy and Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore surrounded the fan base early in the year, a lot of the doubt and rage has died down since recent success.
Yardbarker
Jerry Rice calls out 49ers over Deebo Samuel injury
Deebo Samuel appeared to suffer a significant injury during the San Francisco 49ers’ game on Sunday, and one franchise legend seems to think the team is responsible for what happened. Samuel was carted off after his leg bent awkwardly underneath him on a running play during Sunday’s blowout win...
Yardbarker
Kirk Herbstreit: Ohio State could get 'embarrassed' by Georgia in CFP
Kirk Herbstreit once played for the Ohio State Buckeyes but thinks his alma mater could have a bad night against the Georgia Bulldogs in the upcoming College Football Playoff. "Last time we saw Ohio State, we obviously saw them get embarrassed at home against Michigan," Herbstreit explained during Friday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," as shared by Matt Audilet of The Spun. "Now they kind of back in into this playoff. The one thing that I would encourage Ohio State players and fans: I don’t know if the hill is any taller than the hill that they’re trying to climb by going into Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) to play Georgia. The only thing worse is playing a really good LSU team in New Orleans at the Superdome."
Yardbarker
Baker Mayfield helps Chicago Bears with the 2023 NFL draft
With Baker Mayfield winning last night, Chicago Bears still find themselves with the second-overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. As it stands going into Week 14, the Chicago Bears own the #2 overall pick in the 2023 draft. There is just one issue. There is a chance they won’t keep that choice even if they lose their final four games.
Yardbarker
Lions making big move for fans ahead of Vikings game
The Detroit Lions, winners of four of their last five, will take on the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday afternoon. Because of the midseason turnaround, the game carries possible playoff ramifications. Needless to say, a Ford Field ticket is a hot item at the moment. Because of the demand, the Lions...
Yardbarker
Details Emerge About Joe Burrow Bengals' Offensive Adjustments After Slow Start to Season
The Bengals started the season 2-3, which left plenty of people wondering if the Super Bowl hangover was real in Cincinnati. Since their slow start, Cincinnati has won six of their past seven games and are playing like a true AFC contender. Their ability to make midseason changes appears to...
Yardbarker
Bengals Make Injury Decisions on Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon and Hayden Hurst Before Browns Game
Cincinnati Bengals will have their running back Joe Mixon back after he missed last week's game with a concussion when they take on the Cleveland Browns. According to the Bengals injury report, Tee Higgins is good to go after being limited in a pair of practices with a hamstring issue. Tight end Hayden Hurst has been ruled out for Cincinnati.
