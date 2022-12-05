Read full article on original website
NHL
Final Buzzer: Curtailed Cats
Complete game powered by goals from Beniers, Burakovsky, Eberle seals the 5-2 road win over Florida. SUNRISE, FL - The Kraken lost to the Panthers just over a week ago and they came to Florida determined to not let that happen again. In what was a complete effort from all 18 skaters and their goaltender, Matty Beniers started the scoring just over a minute into the game. When the home team tied it up in the second period, the Kraken responded right away and never let the Panthers back into the game. Andre Burakovsky, Jordan Eberle, Daniel Sprong, and Yanni Gourde added the extra goals to cement a 5-2 victory. Florida is now 0-11 this season when they go down by two or more goals.
NHL
LA Kings @ Montreal Canadiens: How to Watch
The Kings look to rebound as they face off against the Canadiens amidst road trip. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Montreal Canadiens:. Where: Bell Centre (Montreal, Quebec) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:
NHL
Hughes progressing at elite rate for Devils
NEWARK, N.J. -- Jack Hughes got the puck behind the net and went back and forth, having his way with the Chicago Blackhawks for 10 seconds before passing to the point. There was more magic to come from the New Jersey Devils center, putting his skills on full display during a 50-second span in the first period of a 3-0 win at Prudential Center on Tuesday.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'COMPETITION IS HEALTHY'
What was talked about following a 5-4 OT loss to the Leafs. "Well, that's one thing I learned a long time ago. When you're in Chicago all those years, when you come into Toronto, you know what goes on. I won't say nothin' more." ON ADDING PHILLIPS TO THE LINEUP:
NHL
LA Kings @ Columbus Blue Jackets: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets:. Where: Nationwide Arena (Columbus, Ohio) Blue Jackets: 9 - 15 - 2 (20 pts) Kings: 15 - 11 - 4 (30 pts) Kings Notes:. The LA Kings enter tonight having killed 17 of their last 19...
Yardbarker
Avalanche Give Hudon a Golden Opportunity
Charles Hudon is in a pretty rare spot. The 28-year-old winger hadn’t played in the NHL for two seasons and suddenly finds himself on the top line of the defending Stanley Cup champions. Hudon got the chance with the Colorado Avalanche thanks to a glut of injuries, giving him a prime opportunity to prove he still belongs in the NHL.
NHL
Preds Drop 3-2 Decision to Senators at Home
Nashville Unable to Mount a Comeback After Ottawa Scores Twice in Third Period. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored one goal apiece, but the Nashville Predators ultimately fell 3-2 to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena. Trenin got Nashville on the board first late in the second period,...
NHL
Makiniemi makes 23 saves in first NHL start, Sharks defeat Ducks
ANAHEIM -- Eetu Makiniemi made 23 saves in his first NHL start, and the San Jose Sharks ended a four-game skid with a 6-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday. Timo Meier and Erik Karlsson each had a goal and an assist, and Tomas Hertl and...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Suzuki leads Canadiens against Kings
Marner can extend point streak to 22 games for Maple Leafs; Robertson, Stars host Red Wings. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from eight games Saturday. Suzuki leads Canadiens against...
NHL
Jets win streak snapped at four with loss to Capitals
WINNIPEG - Both the Winnipeg Jets and the Washington Capitals brought win streaks into Canada Life Centre on Sunday night, but unfortunately for the fans in downtown Winnipeg, it wasn't the home team. A four-goal second period turned a scoreless hockey game into a 4-0 Washington lead, one that the...
NHL
Devils Go For Record Vs. Rival Rangers | PREVIEW
New Jersey looks to tie an NHL-record with their 12th straight road victory at Madison Square Garden. The Devils aim to tie an NHL-record with a 12th straight road victory when they visit the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden Monday night. You can watch the game on MSGSN,...
NHL
Situation Room Initiated Challenge: COL @ STL - 19:51 of the Third Period
Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event - Hand Pass. The Situation Room confirmed J.T. Compher did not direct the puck with his glove to Mikko Rantanen. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 79.1. NOTE: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any...
NHL
CHL notebook: Oilers prospect Chiasson stars on, off ice
Brandon forward, teammates helped saved man in distress in 'heroic' gesture. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
NHL
Letang returns for Penguins 12 days after stroke
PITTSBURGH -- Kris Letang returned to the lineup for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, 12 days after having a stroke. The defenseman, who missed five games, led the Penguins with 22:14 of ice time in the 3-1 win. "Stroke is a scary...
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Flames
Columbus looks to get back to its winning ways tonight against a stout Western foe. Johnny Gaudreau gets his first look at his former teammates as Calgary makes its annual trek to Nationwide Arena for a Friday night contest. That will be a storyline, but the bigger issue for Columbus is simply getting on track after Wednesday's loss to Buffalo dropped the team to 1-5-1 in its last seven games.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Wild
The Oilers play their second-straight game against the Minnesota Wild with a 6:00 p.m. MT contest at the Xcel Energy Centre. The Edmonton Oilers begin a two games in two nights road trip on Monday, starting with a 6:00 pm.m MT contest at the Xcel Energy Centre against the Minnesota Wild.
NHL
Ducks Recall Goaltender Dostal from San Diego
The Ducks have recalled goaltender Lukas Dostal from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Dostal, 22 (6/22/00), is 1-2-0 with a 2.98 goals-against average (GAA) and .907 save percentage (SV%) in four career NHL appearances (three starts) with the Ducks. The 6-2, 191-pound goaltender won his NHL debut Jan. 9, 2022 vs. Detroit, establishing the record for most saves by a Ducks goaltender in their NHL debut (33). At 21 years, 201 days, he became the fifth goaltender in Ducks history to make his NHL debut at age 21 or younger.
NHL
Blue Jackets win Gaudreau's first game against Flames
COLUMBUS -- The Columbus Blue Jackets won in Johnny Gaudreau's first game against the Calgary Flames, 3-1 at Nationwide Arena on Friday. Gaudreau played his first nine NHL seasons with the Flames before signing a seven-year, $68.25 million contract with the Blue Jackets on July 13. "To see the way...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche at Blues
COLORADO AVALANCHE (13-10-2) AT ST. LOUIS BLUES (12-15-0) 1 PM MT | ENTERPRISE CENTER. The Colorado Avalanche (13-10-2) are looking to halt their losing streak when they take on the St. Louis Blues (12-15-0) Sunday afternoon. Puck drop is set for 1 P.M. inside of Enterprise Center. LAST TIME OUT.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kaprizov, McDavid look to extend streaks for Wild, Oilers
Thompson looking to stay hot for Sabres; Blue Jackets' Gaudreau to face Flames for first time. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 10 games Friday. Streaking Kaprizov, McDavid clash.
