pix11.com
3 men shot in Queens: NYPD
They were shot near 37th Avenue and 94th Street. A 23-year-old man was shot in the hip, a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 55-year-old man was also shot in the leg. They were shot near 37th Avenue and 94th Street. A 23-year-old man was shot in the hip, a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 55-year-old man was also shot in the leg.
pix11.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Upper East Side in Manhattan
A female pedestrian was killed Thursday evening when she was struck twice on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, first by a hit-and-run driver in an SUV, then by an MTA bus, police said. Woman killed in hit-and-run on Upper East Side in …. A female pedestrian was killed Thursday evening...
pix11.com
Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD
A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and …. A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. Kokomo serves...
pix11.com
Man gropes teen girl, 14, on Brooklyn subway train: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) – A man groped a 14-year-old girl aboard a Brooklyn subway train on Thursday, police said. The victim was standing on the southbound D train around 4:30 p.m. when the suspect groped her as the train entered the 18th Ave subway station, police said. The suspect ran...
pix11.com
Mayor Adams' advisor not afraid to tell him the truth
Ingrid Lewis-Martin, chief advisor to Mayor Eric Adams, has several key roles within the administration. Mayor Adams’ advisor not afraid to tell him the truth. Ingrid Lewis-Martin, chief advisor to Mayor Eric Adams, has several key roles within the administration. Health officials warn of tridemic ahead of holidays. The...
pix11.com
Thief breaks in and steals from summer camp facility in Brooklyn: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An unknown thief broke into a summer camp in Brooklyn and stole $500, a book bag, and sunglasses on Sunday, police said. The suspect threw a rock into the glass front door around 3:40 a.m. at the Kings Bay Y facility located on Nostrand Ave, authorities said. Once inside, he stole $500 cash, a book bag, and sunglasses then fled the facility, police said.
pix11.com
ElfCon brings holiday joy to NYC
Sunday's crawl was an adventure for families to test their limits in a way quite different from Saturday’s SantaCon. Instead of alcohol, ElfCon fills participants’ bellies with hot chocolate from several festive vendors around the city. ElfCon brings holiday joy to NYC. Sunday's crawl was an adventure for...
pix11.com
Health officials warn of tridemic ahead of holidays
The flu, COVID and RSV have health officials worried. Health officials warn of tridemic ahead of holidays. The flu, COVID and RSV have health officials worried. They were shot near 37th Avenue and 94th Street. A 23-year-old man was shot in the hip, a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 55-year-old man was also shot in the leg.
pix11.com
Long Island dance studio selected to open for Radio City Rockettes
North Shore Dance is a children's dance studio in Huntington, N.Y., and they have been selected to open for The Radio City Christmas Spectacular on Dec. 13. Long Island dance studio selected to open for Radio …. North Shore Dance is a children's dance studio in Huntington, N.Y., and they...
pix11.com
Follow-up Friday: NYCHA building's gas woes and more
In this week's Follow-up Friday, PIX11's Monica Morales provides an update about the situation at a NYCHA building in Brooklyn, where residents have been without gas service for months. Follow-up Friday: NYCHA building’s gas woes and more. In this week's Follow-up Friday, PIX11's Monica Morales provides an update about...
pix11.com
NY, NJ forecast: Light snow, rain ahead
A travel advisory has been issued for Monday with light rain and snow in the forecast. A travel advisory has been issued for Monday with light rain and snow in the forecast. They were shot near 37th Avenue and 94th Street. A 23-year-old man was shot in the hip, a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 55-year-old man was also shot in the leg.
pix11.com
NY, NJ could see snow as temps drop into the morning
It was another crisp and cold day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures only managed to reach the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the region. Central Park saw an afternoon high of just 39 degrees, seven degrees below average. NY, NJ could see snow as temps drop...
pix11.com
Snow could hit New York, New Jersey soon; PIX11 times the storm
Snow could blow into the New York and New Jersey area over the weekend, so keep the warm clothes at the ready and an eye on PIX11 News' weather forecast. Snow could hit New York, New Jersey soon; PIX11 times …. Snow could blow into the New York and New...
pix11.com
Take a look inside the newly opened Bronx Children’s Museum
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Located just a few steps from Yankee Stadium, the Bronx Children’s Museum opened this week. The museum had previously operated out of a purple bus, traveling around the borough showcasing its interactive exhibitions on wheels since 2011. New York Living’s Rebecca Solomon was in the South Bronx on Friday with a preview of the immersive exhibitions.
pix11.com
The magic of the season in New York City
NEW YORK (PIX11) — No place on Earth does the holiday season quite like New York City. People from all over the world flock here this time of year to experience the magic. We heard from visitors about what makes this season so special. It’s a G Thing.
pix11.com
Snow in the forecast for parts of the tri-state area
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another chilly December day in the New York City area as temperatures only managed to reach the mid and upper 40s throughout the region. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 45 degrees, which is 1 degree below normal. We did have plenty of sunshine out there though, and winds stayed on the light side.
pix11.com
Give the gift of warmth both inside and out by participating in a coat drive
From winter driving and home heater safety tips, we’ve been partnering with Jacoby & Meyers all year to put your safety first. Now as the temperatures drop we want to make sure all New Yorkers are warm from the inside out. Attorney Andrew Finkelstein, the managing partner of Jacoby & Meyers shows us how they have partnered with New York Cares Coat Drive to give the gift of warmth this season with both coat and meals.
pix11.com
How to watch ‘A Magic Garden Christmas’ on PIX11
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Channel 11 comes alive this holiday season with the 2022 presentation of “A Magic Garden Christmas,” a special episode of the beloved children’s show that was discovered in a forgotten subbasement room at WPIX back in 2013 and has been aired every year since.
pix11.com
NYC recommends everyone wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status
The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene has issued a health advisory recommending that residents wear masks at all times when they are at indoor public spaces regardless of their vaccination status, citing an increase in respiratory viral illnesses and the high levels of hospitalizations being reported.
pix11.com
Valerie Smaldone talks first directing gig with new movie ‘The Thursday Night Club’
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Valerie Smaldone, the award-winning radio host, is making her directorial debut with the new movie “The Thursday Night Club.”. The feel-good Christmas story focuses on five college students who are challenged to do something meaningful for others. Smaldone joined New York Living on Friday to talk more about the inspiration behind her film.
